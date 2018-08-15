Charli XCX Wants to Party With You This Weekend at Femmebot Fantasy

Charli XCX is the alt-pop star who you dream of making your best friend. She's insanely talented and cool, wears everything you wish you could commit to putting into your online cart, and makes certified, grade-A futuristic pop music that perfectly soundtracks sweaty Miami back patio parties. Clutch the dream phone, angels. You can party with Charli XCX and Dorian Electra this weekend on 1306's back patio at Femmebot Fantasy.

Charli XCX is no stranger to raging in the tropics. Rewind to 2013 when the then 20-year-old British singer took the stage in Miami for the first time before a crowd of about 100 people at the now defunct the Garret at Grand Central. Five short years later, her meteoric rise to fame catapulted her to an opening slot on Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour alongside Miami's very own Camila Cabello. The show, dubbed by New Times as one of South Florida's biggest summer concerts, is making a stop at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 18. But we're here to let you in on a little secret. The real fun is happening after the concert at Femmebot Fantasy, an afterparty at 1306 presented by Charli XCX, Dorian Electra, This Free Life, and Internet Friends. It features drag queens, local DJs, and other queer performers.

Femmebot Fantasy, organized by electronic pop singer, songwriter, and filmmaker Dorian Electra, who is also featured on the stand-out track "Femmebot" off Charli XCX's latest mixtape Pop 2, originated in Chicago after Charli opened for Swift at Soldier Field this past June. The after party's wild success led to organizers to create a series of Femmebot Fantasy stops on the tour in Atlanta, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Houston.