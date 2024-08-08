NLE Choppa Is Rounding Up His Friends for a Miami Show in October

Twenty-one-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is bringing his brand of high-energy, aggressive bars and flows to the Magic City.After playing multiple dates as part of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Better Off Alone Tour, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, the "Slut Me Out" rapper is set to play at the James L. Knight Center on October 27 in a one-off show that is simply titled "NLE Choppa and Friends," so expect a plethora of artists to open up before NLE gets on stage. Tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.NLE first broke through in 2019 when he dropped the track "Shotta Flow." This was followed by six more versions and remixes, with features by Blueface, Chief Keef, and internet sensation Lil Mabu."Shotta Flow" may have made him a staple in today's hip-hop landscape, but tracks like "Camelot," "Capo," and "Walk Em Down" with Roddy Rich solidified that he wasn't a one-trick pony.His latest buzz-worthy banger is "Slut Me Out 2," complete with a catchy hook: "If I was a bad bitch, I'd want to fuck me too." It has led to a divided reception from some fans who aren't down for the vibes.His latest release is April's, a compilation of his previously released hit singles. Last month, he released "Catalina," his Latin-infused collaboration with Dominican rapper Yaisel LM.