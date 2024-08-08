 Miami NLE Choppa Concert Announced at James L. Knight Center | Miami New Times
NLE Choppa Is Rounding Up His Friends for a Miami Show in October

The show is titled "NLE Choppa and Friends," so expect a plethora of performers at the James L. Knight Center.
August 8, 2024
NLE Choppa is rounding up his friends for a show at the James L. Knight Center on Sunday, October 27.
NLE Choppa is rounding up his friends for a show at the James L. Knight Center on Sunday, October 27. Photo by Gunner Stahl

Twenty-one-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is bringing his brand of high-energy, aggressive bars and flows to the Magic City.

After playing multiple dates as part of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Better Off Alone Tour, including a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, the "Slut Me Out" rapper is set to play at the James L. Knight Center on October 27 in a one-off show that is simply titled "NLE Choppa and Friends," so expect a plethora of artists to open up before NLE gets on stage. Tickets for the show will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

NLE first broke through in 2019 when he dropped the track "Shotta Flow." This was followed by six more versions and remixes, with features by Blueface, Chief Keef, and internet sensation Lil Mabu.

"Shotta Flow" may have made him a staple in today's hip-hop landscape, but tracks like "Camelot," "Capo," and "Walk Em Down" with Roddy Rich solidified that he wasn't a one-trick pony.
His latest buzz-worthy banger is "Slut Me Out 2," complete with a catchy hook: "If I was a bad bitch, I'd want to fuck me too." It has led to a divided reception from some fans who aren't down for the vibes.

His latest release is April's Certified, a compilation of his previously released hit singles. Last month, he released "Catalina," his Latin-infused collaboration with Dominican rapper Yaisel LM.

NLE Choppa. 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5670; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $53.50 to $95.50 via ticketmaster.com.
Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
Contact: Osvaldo Espino
