Nicki Minaj Adds More Dates to Pink Friday 2 Tour, Including Miami Show

Nicki Minaj has not had a great week. On Saturday, she was leaving Amsterdam to fly to a concert in Manchester when Dutch national police detained her over "possession of soft drugs." The rapper streamed the confrontation on Instagram Live, later posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the cops had "found weed." Yes, despite Amsterdam's famously liberal reputation toward cannabis, the drug remains illegal in the Netherlands except under certain conditions. Minaj ran afoul of those regulations; she was quickly released after paying a fine and went on her way, quickly rescheduling the Manchester show.
Evidently Minaj is feeling a bit more generous to fans after her ordeal. In addition to the show in England, she's just announced a second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour heading to North American cities this fall — including Miami. She'll be at the Kaseya Center on Sunday, October 6. That's one way to take advantage of potentially adverse publicity.
As perhaps the most successful female rapper of all time, Minaj requires very little in the way of introduction. Born in Trinidad and raised in New York City, she emerged out of Lil Wayne's Young Money collective in the late 2000s and leveraged a few star-making feature verses ("Monster," anyone?) into a career of consistent hits that continues to this day. Three of her albums have topped the Billboard 200, including her most recent project, Pink Friday 2, and none have peaked under the top 10. On the Hot 100, she's had 23 top ten hits, including "Super Bass," "Starships," the "Baby Got Back"-interpolating "Anaconda," and most recently, the number-one hit "Super Freaky Girl" from Pink Friday 2, which samples Rick James' "Super Freak."
Minaj's hits have oscillated between empowering, anthemic pop ("Moment 4 Life," featuring Drake) and raunchy, unashamedly sexual shock-rap (the video for "Anaconda" features her giving Drake a lap dance). Her brash, sometimes combative persona has earned her fans (the Barbz) and enemies (basically everyone in hip-hop). Her stagecraft, wild fashion sense, and propensity to speak her mind have earned her a passionate LGBTQ following, and she's even influenced younger gay chart-toppers like Lil Nas X. Conversely, she's had a lot of feuds, including with many fellow female rappers. Lil Kim accused her of copying her image (critics have said Minaj directed "Stupid Hoe" at her), and Cardi B attempted to fight her over social media comments she liked. Even Megan Thee Stallion dissed her, referring to her husband's previous legal issues in "Hiss" after a series of shots from Nicki.
Tickets for Nicki's second tour leg will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 31, via nickiminajofficial.com. The presale kicked off today, May 29, at 2 p.m. for Citi card members.
See all the dates below.
September 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 12 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
September 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
September 15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
September 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
September 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
September 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
September 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
September 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
September 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 2 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 5 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
October 6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
October 8 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
October 9 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
October 11 – Queens, NY – UBS Arena
Nicki Minaj. 9 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets on sale 9 a.m. Friday, May 31, via ticketmaster.com.