Four Miami-Based Musicians on Where They Go to Listen to Music

The city's diverse musical landscape reflects its vibrant mix of cultures, with genres ranging from salsa and reggaeton to jazz and electronic music, offering music for every taste. This cultural richness makes Miami not just a hub for music lovers but also a fertile ground for emerging artists who bring passion and creativity to the forefront.
Local musicians play a crucial role in shaping Miami's dynamic music scene, highlighting the significance of venues that foster community and artistic expression. Their insights point to a city where music unites people from all walks of life, transcending language barriers and creating unforgettable experiences.
We asked four Miami-based acts about the current state of the city's music scene and which places they consider must-visits to enjoy great music.
Natalia RothNatalia Roth's journey into the world of music started in 2014, driven by an innate desire to express herself creatively. Growing up in Puerto Rico, she was naturally drawn to artistic outlets, learning piano and guitar from an early age. Her passion for songwriting and poetry developed alongside her musical talents.
However, it was the underground dance music scene that ignited her career. The moment a close friend introduced her to her first rave, the experience of those nights spurred her to pursue DJing professionally. Eventually, she expanded her craft by producing music, allowing her further to explore her artistic expression on her own terms.
"I think that the underground music scene in Miami is finally getting the worldwide recognition it deserves," Roth says. "A lot of artists emerging from here are gaining international respect. In the U.S., Miami is definitely one of the main hubs for the underground, and while there's still work to be done, it's cool to see it grow and evolve. I'm really grateful to form part of it."
Where to go: "It goes without saying that Space is the place. As a resident, I often find myself bouncing around each of their venues — Floyd, Space, Factory Town, etc. Each spot has its own unique vibe, but Friday nights at Floyd are definitely something special."
Daniel HyggeProducer and creative director Daniel Hygge has been immersed in the world of music since the age of 11. His early years were spent mastering the guitar, piano, and drums, but it wasn't until he moved to Miami from Venezuela that his creative potential truly flourished. After 20 years of living in this city of contrasts, Hygge has successfully established himself as a professional in the music industry, enjoying a thriving career as a producer and creative director. His work has led him to collaborate with prominent names in the industry, such as Sech, Cnco, Nicky Jam, Lenny Tavarez, and Llane.
"The music industry in Miami has really been on the rise since 2016," Hygge shares. "There's a lot of diversity here, not just in urban music but also in more alternative genres, including jazz. Miami offers plenty of opportunities in the music industry to connect with people who share your tastes."
Where to go: "Currently, I really like Lagniappe because they have live jazz. When I'm in the mood for good live music, that's the spot."
CaravanchelaColombian duo Caravanchela, consisting of siblings Guillermo and Silvia Palencia, embarked on their musical journey in 2013. Growing up in a family of musicians, they began writing songs at a young age, a talent passed down through generations. Since moving to Miami, the siblings have been struck by the city's rich cultural diversity, significantly influencing their music. This diversity has inspired them and allowed them to forge valuable connections, refine their compositions, and seize opportunities to perform at various festivals across Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the United States.
"Miami is growing rapidly in terms of production and composition," the siblings say. "Many artists come here with incredible creative energy. Also, I like that alternative music is gaining recognition."
Where to go: "We like going to Savage Lab for emerging artists, Oasis in Wynwood for good music, and ZeyZey, known for its diverse artists and incredible performances. Also, not only places, festivals like III Points and Unsin have significantly expanded the local talent industry in recent years."
Baby KushOmar Alejandro Garcia (AKA Baby Kush) is a Venezuelan composer and music producer who has quickly risen to prominence in the urbano genre. Through relentless hours of practice in the studio and crucial industry connections, Baby Kush has solidified his reputation as one of the most promising producers in the Latin music scene.
His journey in Miami has been fundamental in his career development. Attending events and meeting other musicians in the city helped him climb the industry ladder, eventually leading him to collaborate with top international artists like Marshmello, Tainy, J Balvin, Yandel, Manuel Turizo, Anuel AA, and Natti Natasha.
"Miami is the meeting point of the urbano genre," Garcia says. "There is a lot of competition, but there's also a significant amount of collaboration. Many of today's hits are being recorded right here."
Where to go: "I like to go to Gibson Showroom, Joy, and Dante. Those are great places to experience the vibrant music scene the city has to offer."