In Unity and Defiance, Miami Musicians Are Embracing the Spanish Language

Dorys Bello and Eli Oviedo of the Miami band Dracula grew up singing in Spanish before they could speak English. Bello's parents are Cuban immigrants, and Oviedo is from Honduras. Onstage, the two 34-year-olds (pictured above) harmonize side-by-side while Oviedo strums the guitar. His light eyes glimmer as he sings like a Gabriel García Márquez character might, in a voice filled with specters of his homeland. With her soft brown waves and sad eyes, Bello looks like a Cuban Madonna holding a mike instead of a baby Jesus. The sound of their haunting interpretations of recognizable tunes such as Selena's "Como la Flor" and the Mexican folk song "La Llorona" envelop audiences like the warm, crusty cape of that ancient vampire.

Older crowd members mouth the lyrics. After the show, some fans tell the duo that they used to dance to these songs as kids. Others say they didn't understand any of the words but thought the music was beautiful. When the pair played a noise festival in North Carolina, a Chilean woman in the audience told them: "You made me feel at home."

Last year, the band's debut LP, Dorys & Eli, garnered a positive reception. The album, released on the local label Sweat Records Records, includes six songs in Spanish. When the two shy, thoughtful, and sometimes playful artists met at the age of 19, Oviedo introduced Bello to music he enjoyed en español. "So, naturally, when we started singing the songs we loved, we included Spanish songs," Bello says. "Our parents love it and get to sing along."

There's power in their delivery. Singing in Spanish helps to create an instant emotional, cultural, and possibly political connection between these artists and their listeners.

Miami-Dade County's population is nearly 69 percent Hispanic, but its music is largely written in English. The Magic City has always offered venues for fans of Latin styles, but homegrown musicians interested in catering to a national market have long considered singing in Spanish to be a dead end.

Some local acts have found broader popularity singing in Spanish or Spanglish. In 1980, Miami Sound Machine, led vocally by Gloria Estefan, released a Spanish-language album, Otra Vez, but the group hit it big five years later with "Conga" — an English-language song about a Latin dance. Estefan released her first Spanish-language solo album, Mi Tierra, in 1993. Though she was an established American recording artist, the industry pigeonholed Mi Tierra; she received a Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album and was named Best Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Cuban-born singer-songwriter Nil Lara garnered a national audience in 1996 with "Amor en Ti." Lead singer of the Grammy-winning country act the Mavericks, Raul Malo, also penned songs in Spanish, such as 1998's "La Mucara." Into the 2000s, IDM beatmaker Otto Von Schirach and Afro-Cuban act the Spam Allstars also drew an international following for their songs with Spanish lyrics.

Those have been the exception until recently.

As the Trump administration has cracked down on immigrants and as xenophobia has become rampant, many musicians have felt empowered to express their Latinx identity through song. And now that international music has become more available online, it seems Spanish songs have legs, and the artists know how to use them.

"It's time we stand up to and raise awareness about language ideology," says Melissa Baralt, an associate professor of applied linguistics at Florida International University, "and singing in Spanish is one way to do so."

Baralt also notes complex issues around race and language in America. "If you are white and affluent, speaking Spanish is positive and productive," she says, "but if you are brown and poor, it's cultural baggage."

This harmful language ideology, she says, can affect people's success in life. In her research, she has found that immigrant parents "are abandoning their heritage... and speaking nonnative English only with their children, which affects their children's language development and pre-literacy skills later on." These issues might be mitigated if Spanish were more culturally acceptable to speak and sing.

Assimilation & Shame

Mario Giancarlo Garibaldi was born and raised in Lima, Peru. He has long been a staple of Miami's music scene, where he launched his indie-rock outfit Modernage in 2003 and dance project Hunters of the Alps in 2011. His uncle is '60s Peruvian folk musician José Escajadillo Farro. Garibaldi, with his black hair, high forehead, scruff, and thick-rimmed glasses, looks the part of an accomplished and understated indie rock star. Now 41 years old, he's senior manager of music development and live events at Univision.

But writing songs in Spanish didn't come naturally.

Garibaldi's family immigrated to Hialeah when he was 12. He felt pressure to assimilate and learned English fluently in one year. "When you're a kid surrounded by kids who mostly speak English, you want to be like them," he says. So, when he began writing songs, he says, "I didn't even think twice. I started making music naturally in English. It's the language in which I think and speak."

