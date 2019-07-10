Musician Carlo Barbacci's Left Peru to Pursue His Miami Music Dreams

Carlo Barbacci lives off the beaten path. Born in Peru's capital of Lima, the musician and producer has made life decisions that quite often pissed off his parents. At age 19, he toured with Los Rigbys, a Peruvian Beatles cover band who in 2014 won a competition to be named the best Beatles Band in Latin America. Against family tradition, he ditched business school to pursue his music career. Finally, Barbacci made the impulsive decision to leave his home country and settle in Miami.

Now, a year and a half after his move to the 305, Barbacci agrees it was well worth it. "It's been quite a ride," he says.

The 24-year-old singer and guitarist has released two albums, one dropped prior to his move to Miami in 2018, and the other released this year. His first album, No Estoy, features acoustic folk songs with a melancholy tone, all in Spanish lyrics. The latest album, the English-language Me & My Dreams, is perhaps more in tune with Barbacci's current psychedelic sound and direction and is reflective of his new adventures in the Magic City.

"I was in desperate times in Lima," the artist recalls. After dropping out of school and experiencing the stinging end of a long-term relationship, Barbacci made the quick decision to leave after hearing about SAE Institute's nine-month audio technology diploma program. Although his parents didn't approve at first, they are now fully supportive. Currently, he is training at the Kitchen, a media service company in Miami, and is taking classes at Miami International University to finish his educational career and work toward his goal of being a professional producer.

Barbacci was never a stranger to Miami; he made yearly visits to the city to maintain his U.S. residency. But when he settled in for good, he found himself alone in a new city. With music on his mind, he reached out to a familiar acquaintance from Peru's music scene, Bronto Montano of local band A Fucking Bug, who made a similar exodus to Miami a year prior. "When I first got here, I was in a crisis... I didn't know anything," Barbacci says.

Through this friendship, Barbacci quickly gained friends throughout the Miami music scene, which seems to have welcomed him with open arms. "I feel very lucky because the bands I'm friends with are bands I really admire," he says. One of the first local groups he met is Zeta, a band that relocated from Venezuela in 2016. Barbacci has since collaborated with Zeta's singer Juan Chi, whose upcoming solo album was produced and recorded by Barbacci.

"The music I do has changed since I moved here," shares Barbacci. In Peru, his tone was more jazzy/acoustic. His latest two-month-old endeavor is Mold, a project that drops his full name and instead features his songs with support from a full band. The group includes Bronto Montano, as well as drummer Bjorn Roland, who is also in the recently launched local shoegaze band Womanhouse in which Barbacci plays bass. The direction of Mold seems to have clear Miami influences that feature a heavier, fuzzier garage sound.

The musician is currently living alone in Doral in a one-story suburban home belonging to his grandparents who live in Peru. The house seems normal and unassuming, especially from the outside, but inside it's as if Abbey Road Studios relocated to a random house in Miami and kicked out the family living inside. Rooms haunted with family portraits and cookie-cutter furniture are littered with instruments, amps, ashtrays, recording equipment, and a drum set. The dining area is his "control room" where he records and produces most of his music, the master bedroom hosts a drum set, and the walk-in closet also acts as a recording booth for vocals.

In this home, Barbacci has goals to record and release an album for Mold and reach out to more local talent to record and produce their music. Ultimately, the musician might find himself leaving Miami in the search for more professional jazz or rock studios where he can challenge himself. But for now, he's here, planning his next steps.

Crybaby, a Ladies Night. With Mold, Womanhouse, Ghostflower, and ICH. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.