Hoy Como Ayer Brings Back Classic Salsa Experience to Calle Ocho

An icon of Miami's nightlife scene has officially been resurrected with the reopening of the bar and live music venue Hoy Como Ayer.
With its name rooted in Cuban singer Benny Moré's bolero hit of the same name, the hole-in-the-wall venue is nothing short of a trip to 1920s Havana as soon as you enter the mint-green alleyway located behind an unsuspecting set of wrought-iron gates.
For many patrons familiar with the lounge's long history on Calle Ocho, its closure roughly five years ago cast a grim outlook on the future of Miami's cultural hot spots. With an uptick in bar and restaurant closures throughout South Florida during the pandemic, some of the most iconic watering holes and venues have been replaced with soulless gym clubs or exorbitantly high-priced apartments catering to newcomers.
After Hoy Como Ayer's 20-year lease ended in June 2019, the bar's founder, Fabio Díaz Vilela, was unable to reach an agreement with the premises' owner to continue the venue's legacy. It's a place that has seen music legends like Willy Chirino and Luis Enrique and Hollywood stars like Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon walk through its doors over the years.
Now, five years later, Hoy Como Ayer has done what few businesses have been able to do: reopen after a lengthy closure. Last weekend, it welcomed a new generation of salsa music lovers, inviting them to create new hip-shaking memories in a beautifully renovated space.
When New Times visited last Friday, local salsa band Victor Q was in the middle of its sound check. The dimmed lighting and tables lining the middle of the space created an intimate atmosphere, with a retro Hoy Como Ayer logo over the prominent band-style conductor's booth at the front of the stage. Large ferns adorned the sides of the stage, adding a touch of greenery. In the back, the bar's backlighting glimmers through countless bottles of Bacardi and Don Julio, offering an enticing selection for patrons looking for a nightcap.
For those who aren't bred for super strong swaths of Bacardi, you might want to leave drinks like the "Old Cuban" to the real older cubanos who can hold their liquor. While a safe choice, the classic mojito did not disappoint with its perfect blend of sweet-but-not-too-sweet sparkling lime and rum essence. For something fruity and fun, try the "Flor de Jamaica Mule," and there is something to be said for the specialty cocktails, which range from $13-$15 — considerably less than the usual $18-$20 cocktail prices you see in downtown and South Beach. (There is also a daily happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m., offering $6 rum punch and $20 Tropi Crystal buckets as well as bottle specials before 10 p.m.)
If you're feeling peckish, Hoy Como Ayer offers Cuban dishes with a cross-cultural twist. The street corn croquetas were a fun and tasty treat to delight in, with elote filling inside the familiar crisp exterior. The Chinese barbecue pork masitas are chunks of pork tossed in a thick and sweet barbecue sauce topped with cilantro and pickled onions. It's a heartier appetizer to opt for since the menu doesn't consist of dishes beyond something to snack on while drinking.
La Sala, the dim and cozy wine bar and lounge next door to the main room, was empty on the evening New Times visited; however, from the looks at Hoy Como Ayer's Instagram page, on Saturday, the venue saw plenty of people taking up space in the 140-seat room that looked like a chic-er version of your abuela's living room. In addition to the more relaxed space, an outdoor seating area in the very back of the alleyway has a quiet atmosphere to get away from the noise if needed, along with local vendors like Ted's Burgers, PizzElla Miami Neapolitan Pizza, and Mr. Tacos.
Miami desperately needed the return of Hoy Como Ayer. The venue is a spot for those looking to dress up and be serenaded by tunes all night long and vital to the lifeblood of the city's nightlife scene, which dance music clubs mostly dominate. It is heartening to see the sound of boleros once again fill the air of Calle Ocho.
Hoy Como Ayer. 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-506-1537; hoycomoayer.miami.