 Miami Latin Music Club Hoy Como Ayer Reopens | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Hoy Como Ayer Brings Back Classic Salsa Experience to Calle Ocho

Hoy Como Ayer welcomes a new generation of salsa music lovers, inviting them to create new hip-shaking memories.
July 2, 2024
The reopening of Hoy Como Ayer brings back a much-needed live music venue to Calle Ocho.
The reopening of Hoy Como Ayer brings back a much-needed live music venue to Calle Ocho. Hoy Como Ayer photo
Share this:
An icon of Miami's nightlife scene has officially been resurrected with the reopening of the bar and live music venue Hoy Como Ayer.

With its name rooted in Cuban singer Benny Moré's bolero hit of the same name, the hole-in-the-wall venue is nothing short of a trip to 1920s Havana as soon as you enter the mint-green alleyway located behind an unsuspecting set of wrought-iron gates.

For many patrons familiar with the lounge's long history on Calle Ocho, its closure roughly five years ago cast a grim outlook on the future of Miami's cultural hot spots. With an uptick in bar and restaurant closures throughout South Florida during the pandemic, some of the most iconic watering holes and venues have been replaced with soulless gym clubs or exorbitantly high-priced apartments catering to newcomers.

After Hoy Como Ayer's 20-year lease ended in June 2019, the bar's founder, Fabio Díaz Vilela, was unable to reach an agreement with the premises' owner to continue the venue's legacy. It's a place that has seen music legends like Willy Chirino and Luis Enrique and Hollywood stars like Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon walk through its doors over the years.

Now, five years later, Hoy Como Ayer has done what few businesses have been able to do: reopen after a lengthy closure. Last weekend, it welcomed a new generation of salsa music lovers, inviting them to create new hip-shaking memories in a beautifully renovated space.
click to enlarge A couple dancing at Hoy Como Ayer
You aren't going to want to sit down at Hoy Como Ayer.
Hoy Como Ayer photo
Walking into the venue, the wood-paneled walls of the small locale give it a vintage feel. They are adorned with black-and-white pictures of Cuba's most famous contributors to salsa music, from Celia Cruz to La Lupe. The homages to the greats surround the live performers, who improvise their own takes on the classics, blast trumpets, and bang cowbells in a rhythmic symphony that makes it hard to stay seated.

When New Times visited last Friday, local salsa band Victor Q was in the middle of its sound check. The dimmed lighting and tables lining the middle of the space created an intimate atmosphere, with a retro Hoy Como Ayer logo over the prominent band-style conductor's booth at the front of the stage. Large ferns adorned the sides of the stage, adding a touch of greenery. In the back, the bar's backlighting glimmers through countless bottles of Bacardi and Don Julio, offering an enticing selection for patrons looking for a nightcap.

For those who aren't bred for super strong swaths of Bacardi, you might want to leave drinks like the "Old Cuban" to the real older cubanos who can hold their liquor. While a safe choice, the classic mojito did not disappoint with its perfect blend of sweet-but-not-too-sweet sparkling lime and rum essence. For something fruity and fun, try the "Flor de Jamaica Mule," and there is something to be said for the specialty cocktails, which range from $13-$15 — considerably less than the usual $18-$20 cocktail prices you see in downtown and South Beach. (There is also a daily happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m., offering $6 rum punch and $20 Tropi Crystal buckets as well as bottle specials before 10 p.m.)

If you're feeling peckish, Hoy Como Ayer offers Cuban dishes with a cross-cultural twist. The street corn croquetas were a fun and tasty treat to delight in, with elote filling inside the familiar crisp exterior. The Chinese barbecue pork masitas are chunks of pork tossed in a thick and sweet barbecue sauce topped with cilantro and pickled onions. It's a heartier appetizer to opt for since the menu doesn't consist of dishes beyond something to snack on while drinking.
click to enlarge The crowd and the band at Hoy Como Ayer
The real draw of Hoy Como Ayer is the music.
Hoy Como Ayer photo
Still, nothing upstages the Hoy Como Ayer's real draw: the music. Victor Q's two-hour set lit up the room and noticeably kept everyone off their phones and in the moment. As the night progressed, more and more patrons couldn't resist the urge to dance, solidifying its place as a haven for salsa lovers.

La Sala, the dim and cozy wine bar and lounge next door to the main room, was empty on the evening New Times visited; however, from the looks at Hoy Como Ayer's Instagram page, on Saturday, the venue saw plenty of people taking up space in the 140-seat room that looked like a chic-er version of your abuela's living room. In addition to the more relaxed space, an outdoor seating area in the very back of the alleyway has a quiet atmosphere to get away from the noise if needed, along with local vendors like Ted's Burgers, PizzElla Miami Neapolitan Pizza, and Mr. Tacos.

Miami desperately needed the return of Hoy Como Ayer. The venue is a spot for those looking to dress up and be serenaded by tunes all night long and vital to the lifeblood of the city's nightlife scene, which dance music clubs mostly dominate. It is heartening to see the sound of boleros once again fill the air of Calle Ocho.

Hoy Como Ayer. 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-506-1537; hoycomoayer.miami.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Caroline Val is a Miami-based writer currently finishing her bachelor's in journalism at the University of Miami. In addition to writing for Miami New Times, her work has appeared in Ocean Drive magazine, Miami magazine, the Columbia Daily Spectator, and the Miami Hurricane. She is also set to appear in the second season of the Hulu docuseries Death in the Dorms.
Contact: Caroline Val
In His Feelings: How Feid Became the Sad Boy of Reggaeton

Latin Music

In His Feelings: How Feid Became the Sad Boy of Reggaeton

By Osvaldo Espino
Miami Beach Commission Revokes "Diddy Day" Proclamation

Celebrities

Miami Beach Commission Revokes "Diddy Day" Proclamation

By Isabel Rivera
Miami Beach Classical Musical Festival Returns With Immersive Concerts, Operas, and Classical Wonders

Music Festivals

Miami Beach Classical Musical Festival Returns With Immersive Concerts, Operas, and Classical Wonders

By Artburst Miami
Miami Private School Kids Perplexed by Kid Laroi's Columbus High School T-Shirt

Celebrities

Miami Private School Kids Perplexed by Kid Laroi's Columbus High School T-Shirt

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation