Y2K and Munches: Ice Spice to Bring Tour to Miami Beach

Grammy-nominated rapper, internet sensation, and Gen-Z darling Ice Spice is embarking on her first-ever headlining tour across the U.S., bringing her Y2K! World Tour — a nod to her birthday of January 1, 2000 — to 24 cities across Europe and North America and set to conclude at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, August 31.
The tour's announcement coincides with the news of Ice Spice's debut album, Y2K!, finally seeing the light of day on July 26, days before the start of the tour's North American leg. The album will include tracks like the viral "Think U the Shit (Fart)" and the Sean-Paul-sampling "Gimme a Light."
The tour's support includes rising New York artist Clout Cobain, whom she just worked with on his "Fisherrr (Remix)." There will also be an opening DJ set from her longtime collaborator, producer RiotUSA.
Since stepping onto the scene with her iconic orange Afrp, Bronx attitude, and internet-famous track "Munch (Feelin' U)" during the latter half of 2022, Ice has become a household name for the younger generation of rap fans.
Along the way, she kept releasing hits like "In Ha Mood" and "Deli," but it was a feature on PinkPanthress' "Boy's a Liar Pt.2" that launched both Ice Spice and the British singer past internet stardom and into legitimacy.
A spot on the Barbie soundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj, a Met Gala appearance, a feature on Taylor Swift's "Karma," and opening several dates on Doja Cat's the Scarlet Tour only made her that much more of an inescapable figure in contemporary music.
Whether you hate her or love her, Ice has made the right moves for an artist of her stature. She's seen quite a lot of success for someone who doesn't have more than 20 songs to her name, let alone a debut album.
If her past performances are any indication, particularly her set at this year's Coachella, expect plenty of background dancers, nonstop action, and, of course, some twerking.
Presale from the Y2K! Tour has begun for Citi card members, with an artist presale kicking off tomorrow, June 6, at 8 a.m. via icespicemusic.com. The sale for the general public starts Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
Below are all the dates of the Y2K! World Tour:
Thursday, July 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
Friday, July 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open'er Festival
Sunday, July 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe
Thursday, July 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival
Friday, July 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival
Saturday, July 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld
Thursday, July 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Tuesday, July 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Thursday, August 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Friday, August 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Sunday, August 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tuesday, August 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
Friday, August 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sunday, August 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tuesday, August 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wednesday, August 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Saturday, August 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Monday, August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Wednesday, August 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Friday, August 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Sunday, August 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum
Monday, August 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Wednesday, August 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Saturday, August 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Ice Spice. With Clout Cobain and RiotUSA. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.