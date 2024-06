Y2K and Munches: Ice Spice to Bring Tour to Miami Beach

Grammy-nominated rapper, internet sensation, and Gen-Z darling Ice Spice is embarking on her first-ever headlining tour across the U.S., bringing her Y2K! World Tour — a nod to her birthday of January 1, 2000 — to 24 cities across Europe and North America and set to conclude at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, August 31.The tour's announcement coincides with the news of Ice Spice's debut album,, finally seeing the light of day on July 26, days before the start of the tour's North American leg. The album will include tracks like the viral "Think U the Shit (Fart)" and the Sean-Paul-sampling "Gimme a Light."The tour's support includes rising New York artist Clout Cobain, whom she just worked with on his "Fisherrr (Remix)." There will also be an opening DJ set from her longtime collaborator, producer RiotUSA.Since stepping onto the scene with her iconic orange Afrp, Bronx attitude, and internet-famous track "Munch (Feelin' U)" during the latter half of 2022, Ice has become a household name for the younger generation of rap fans.Along the way, she kept releasing hits like "In Ha Mood" and "Deli," but it was a feature on PinkPanthress' "Boy's a Liar Pt.2" that launched both Ice Spice and the British singer past internet stardom and into legitimacy.A spot on thesoundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj, a Met Gala appearance, a feature on Taylor Swift's "Karma," and opening several dates on Doja Cat's the Scarlet Tour only made her that much more of an inescapable figure in contemporary music.Whether you hate her or love her, Ice has made the right moves for an artist of her stature. She's seen quite a lot of success for someone who doesn't have more than 20 songs to her name, let alone a debut album.If her past performances are any indication , particularly her set at this year's Coachella, expect plenty of background dancers, nonstop action, and, of course, some twerking.Presale from the Y2K! Tour has begun for Citi card members, with an artist presale kicking off tomorrow, June 6, at 8 a.m. via icespicemusic.com. The sale for the general public starts Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m.Below are all the dates of the Y2K! World Tour:Thursday, July 04 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde FestivalFriday, July 05 – Gdynia, Poland – Open'er FestivalSunday, July 07 – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud EuropeThursday, July 11 – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! FestivalFriday, July 12 – London, UK – Wireless FestivalSaturday, July 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair FrauenfeldThursday, July 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour FestivalTuesday, July 30 – Washington, DC – The AnthemThursday, August 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont TheaterFriday, August 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by HighmarkSunday, August 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at FenwayTuesday, August 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17Friday, August 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore DetroitSunday, August 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORYTuesday, August 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon BallroomWednesday, August 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The ArmorySaturday, August 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore AuditoriumMonday, August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood PalladiumWednesday, August 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox TheaterFriday, August 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee TheatreSunday, August 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep EllumMonday, August 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music HallWednesday, August 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola RoxySaturday, August 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater