Playboi Carti and Ice Spice Brought the Heat on Day One of Rolling Loud 2023

The crowds were abuzz on the first day of Rolling Loud. The sun may have been setting, but it was still a sweltering evening. Bronx native Ice Spice even commented about the heat during her performance, noting how, given her stage name, she's not made for these record-breaking temperatures.
Still, the young throngs gathered at Hard Rock Stadium were there to see the best hip-hop has to offer, heat be damned. Below is a roundup of the hottest performances that matched the soaring temperatures on day one of Rolling Loud 2023.
Yvngxchris
There's a mutual understanding between fans and up-and-coming Virginia rapper Yvngxchris. The abrasive manner in which the 18-year-old raps is not rooted in anger but rather in hype. Everyone gets cussed out: The DJ for not having the technical aspects of the set down (part of the show), the crowd for not opening the mosh pits to his liking ("I'm not even gonna hurry up, open that shit up, bitch"), and even an innocent McDonald's worker for hating on him. His flow is a well-animated Naruto
fight scene, with nimble and violent images captured at a blistering pace. A prerequisite to madness is having fun but also being safe. Before telling his fans to open the mosh pit, he paused to ensure one attendee was okay. Having received the thumbs-up, he returned to his countdown and called for everyone to wild out the fuck out. Pure madness, and a blast to witness. Stevenson Altidor
Sexyy Red
I love everything about Sexyy Red. Her charisma, the explicit lyrics incorporated into a revamped nu-crunk sound, and the "it's Sexxy" tag before the blaring sirens of drums turn the entire soundscape red. Her unabating confidence as she refuses to give in to criticism. Red's performance showcased that she is loved for who she is. For 20 minutes, everyone was horny as hell, and the "boink" meme dog
spent much of its time playing wack-a-hornball. Nothing would stop her from participating in all the fun she was providing, twerking while someone took off her shoes as the crowd roared in at her commitment. Everything felt natural. No complex choreo or extravagant set pieces — just smoke, money, and a considerable quantity of ass-shaking. Simplicity is key when that combo of charisma, joy, and sex is involved. Stevenson Altidor
Ice Spice
While a 20-minute slot seemed woefully inadequate for the level of fame Ice Spice has achieved this year, the Bronx-born breakout star of 2023 took the short set time in stride, delivering a strong, spirited sunset set on the goPuff stage. The transition from TikTok to the big stage can be challenging, and while Ice Spice was previously known for her laid-back approach to performing, Friday's set proved that her confidence has grown exponentially — as has her breathwork. Where the Ice Spice of three months ago would have sung mostly ad-libs over a studio track blaring in the background, the Ice Spice of today boldly rapped every word of her songs, captivating the crowd into singing along. Her stage presence has dramatically transformed; she bobbed to and fro as she rapped through one catchy tune after another, including "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Princess Diana," her verse from "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," "Bikini Bottom," and her new single, "Deli." The crowd couldn't get enough of her, and we can only hope that wasn't the end of Ice Spice at Rolling Loud. Valerie Magan
Fousheé
Fousheé's lengthy blond hair first felt omnipresent, seemingly drifting everywhere at once, then abruptly became still on her matching fur coat, wilted on her elbows. The band lowered its tone as she walked to the edge of the stage, peering into a stunned crowd witnessing a rap festival hosting a rock show. Her body language exuded confidence. Her two feet tilted slightly toward each other yet firmly planted beneath, ready to explode, as she leaned back, mic in her hand. "Black women started this rock shit, and we are here to take it back," she proclaimed. She understood that her set was an anomaly, and the New Jersey native made the wandering nature of Rolling Loud into a spectacle worth pausing for. "Die," off her last record, Softcore
, was a crowd favorite. "I look so good, he died," she shouted at the top of her lungs, and the crowd ate it up. Stevenson Altidor
Lil Yachty
Joined onstage by a multitude of surprise guests, including a cameo by his little sister during "Strike Holster," Lil Yachty took over the Sprite stage Friday night, whipping the crowd into a frenzy with hits new and old, notably "Broccoli" and "One Night," the twosome that launched him to worldwide stardom back in 2016. Since then, he's released a few other projects, including 2023's Let's Start Here,
which jumps from psych-rock to soul but earned lackluster reviews. Perhaps that's why no songs from that album appeared during his Friday performance — but the crowd didn't care. Mosh pits materialized as the mumble rapper ran through fan favorites from Lil Boat
, Lil Boat 3
, and Nuthin’ 2 Prove
, and, of course, led the crowd on a "wock" to "Poland." For his final act, the Atlanta rapper brought fans to a fever pitch with a surprise appearance by Kai Cenat, who performed "Bustdown Rollie Avalanche" and the Ski Mask cover "Take a Step Back." Valerie Magan
Rae Sremmurd
"I didn't know how much I loved them," a festival-goer clad in a white top and distressed denim shouted into my ear as Rae Sremmurd went through hit after hit, from "This Could Us" and "Come Get Her" to "Unforgettable" and "No Type." Indeed, it's an odd yet satisfying feeling when you realize you love something more than you thought you did. The crowd mumbled through lyrics for a few seconds before reciting them perfectly, bumping into each other with endearing smiles as they celebrated their growth as "ShremLifers." The Sprite stage's closing act implanted chaotic energy. Security guards threw emergency water packets like grenades. Swae Lee, in his wetsuit, air-humped in every direction as he stood atop a speaker stage-left while Slim Jxmmi patrolled the right side to ensure the energy remained level. After seeing how fans sang "Sunflower" word for word, Swae ordered his DJ to cut the beat so he could finish the song a cappella. The set closer, "Black Beetle," brought back memories from a not-so-distant past. Everyone froze, from the duo to the sign interpreter, waiting for the beat drop to explode in one unified leap of youthful expression. The set made day one worth the hot hassle. Stevenson Altidor
Playboi Carti
"Drink water!" bellowed rap superstar Playboi Carti in a throaty voice, and maybe it was a message everyone needed to hear, him included. The mercury hovered at 90 degrees, and fans were dripping in sweat as mosh pits cropped up in nearly every corner, spurred on by song after song of aggressive, guitar-heavy rap-rock. This was by far the evening's most raucous set — so much so that made it hard to associate this Carti with pre-2020 Carti, who was so much mellower and more subdued. The Southern-born rapper also took honors for the night's most elaborate set design, as he spent most of his set atop the shell of a graffiti-riddled car shrouded in a thick curtain of fog. Though most of his performance consisted of ad-libs, feral screams, and mumbled lyrics — by evening's end it was clear his vocal cords were sore — the rapper blew away his fans with new, rock-infused versions of his legacy tracks "Magnolia" and "Wokeuplikethis." Those in the pit walked away with more than they'd bargained for. Valerie Magan