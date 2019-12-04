Lady Gaga Announces Miami Performance During Super Bowl Weekend

The biggest little monster of them all will be making an appearance in Miami during the biggest entertainment spectacle of the year.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Lady Gaga of A Star is Born and "Just Dance" fame will be headlining a show at Meridian, a 65,000-square foot venue that's being constructed at Island Gardens on Watson Island, on the eve of the 2020 edition of the Super Bowl. The Saturday, February 1, 2020 concert is taking place as part of the 10th edition of the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event. The show, formerly known as the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, has taken place annually on the day before the big game since 2011, and has featured artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and hip-hop duo Run the Jewels in the past.

Gaga last performed in Miami in November 2017, when she stopped by the city for a date on her Joanne World Tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Earlier that year, she was also the featured performer for the 2017 edition of the Super Bowl's halftime show.

Ticket prices for the 2020 concert have yet to be announced, but fans clamoring to cozy up to the Oscar-winning pop star should keep their eyes peeled on AT&T's website, which will be selling tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10.

