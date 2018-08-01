Kesha and Macklemore's Arena Tour Makes All the Sense

Kesha and Macklemore have a lot in common. Think about it: They both strive to make socially meaningful music with high emotional impact but are best known for massively trivial pop hits ("Tik Tok" and "Thrift Shop," respectively). Neither is what you'd call a genius voice of a generation, but both admirably attempt to put human faces on the social justice and sexual harassment issues roiling the nation.

So it makes sense they'd eventually collaborate. Kesha sings the hook on "The Good Old Days," a song that cashes in on our nationwide nostalgia fetish by waxing poetic about, uh, the good old days. It appears on Gemini, Macklemore's first solo album since splitting with longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis, and it offers more of the honest — but hardly profound — sentiments that have become Macklemore's calling card. He raps, "I'd be laying in my bed and dream about what I'd become/Couldn't wait to get older, couldn't wait to be someone/Now that I'm here, wishing I was still young." Like many of Macklemore's stonefaced-serious songs, "The Good Old Days" is kind of a laborious listen , but the track has racked up some 60 million hits on YouTube alone since dropping last September.

Indeed, the two artists' popularity isn't really in question — fans have come out by the tens of thousands to see them. The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore will roll through American Airlines Arena this Saturday, August 4, to support Rainbow, Kesha's third studio album, as well as Gemini. Fittingly, $1 from each ticket purchase will benefit a charity organization. Kesha is donating her share to the anti-sexual assault organization Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Macklemore is contributing to the social and racial justice organization Plus1.