John Summit Perfects His Fan-Friendly Approach to Dance Music

If falling into stardom is all but graceful, John Summit stuck the landing. The Chicago native and recent Miami transplant went from a club-goer to a globetrotting DJ and producer in record time.
You only need to look at his Miami Art Week schedule to see the demand for Summit's skills behind the decks. He'll kick things off Wednesday, December 6, at Club Space before spinning at LIV on Friday, December 8. On Sunday, December 10, he'll close the week with a showcase of his record label, Experts Only, at Factory Town
"Club Space and Factory Town are in for an absolute vibe," Summit tells New Times via email. "At Club Space, I play a marathon set, so I have the freedom to play everything from house to techno, minimal to disco, and everything in between. At Factory Town, it's going to be a massive crowd, so I'm going to hit them with all the new ones I've been working on. I can't wait."
Born John Walter Schuster, he first began turning knobs almost a decade ago at a bar in Chicago, the birthplace of house music, while in college for accounting. It took four more years for him to release his first single, "Girl," a hybrid between deeper, heavier music with traces of EDM sprinkled in.
Summit eventually perfected his formula for playing all things techno, house, disco, and tech-house that can seemingly go on forever without losing steam.
"There's just too much good music out there," Summit says. "I have enough music to do a two-hour set myself, but the amount of music I dig up and am inspired by makes me want to keep playing forever, and the only reason I ever stop is because my back gives out or I have to use the restroom."
Of all the Art Week events where Summit is set to perform, his Experts Only party stands out. The 29-year-old will share the stage with legends Skream, Nic Fanciulli, and Loco Dice before he closes it out.
"Being a Chicago kid, Loco Dice has been an idol of mine ever since I saw him play at the Movement Festival in Detroit, and I'm so stoked to have him on the bill," he adds. "Then, to also have my good friends Nic Fanciulli and Skream on the lineup is a dream come true. I already know this party is going to be one for the books."
At Club Space on Friday, Summit will be joined by Fatboy Slim, who helped redefine and popularize dance music in the UK and the US in the '90s and early 2000s.
"Sharing the decks with Fatboy Slim is a surreal experience," Summit says. "I actually just played after him at Arc Music Festival in Chicago."
Playing alongside titans like Loco Dice and Fatboy Slim would bring out feelings of imposter syndrome in many, but Summit says he's long ago snapped out of that feeling and believes his DJing can back up his showmanship.
"Now that I know all these artists in person and have worked with so many of my idols, I've realized that everyone is human at the end of the day," he explains. "They say don't meet your idols, but to me, that's not true because all the ones I've met have been incredible."
Though 2023 is quickly coming to a close, Summit isn't ready to divulge what's in store next year. Still, he says fans can expect more of the same with some special projects in the works.
"I've been working tirelessly in the studio and just spent the past month in London experimenting with new sounds and collaborating with many incredibly talented people," he says. "While I can't reveal much yet, you can expect some crazy new productions from me in the coming months and 2024 overall."
Recently, Summit gave up the life of snowbird and has become a full-time Miami resident — that is, whenever he's not on tour.
"Miami is a special place. The city's vibrant culture, diverse music scene, and incredible energy spoke to me. I also have met so many people here who are now lifelong friends. It was a no-brainer to move here," he says."
In a short time, Summit has proven to be a crowd-pleaser. His sets feel approachable and friendly; if he weren't spinning behind the decks, he'd probably be dancing alongside the crowd.
"Since day one, I've wanted to connect with my audience on a personal level, and I really think knowing my fans got my back is what keeps me in tune with my audience and allows me to take risks," Summit says. "Every set of mine is different, so some are better than others, but at the end of the day, you're in for a ride."
John Summit. With Fatboy Slim, Malóne, and Thunderpony. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $85 to $175 via dice.fm.
John Summit. With Alex. 11 p.m. Friday, December 8, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680 livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $125 to $150 via tixr.com.
Basel Closing. With John Summit, Loco Dice, Nic Fanciulli, Skream, Ms. Mada, and others. 7 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Hialeah; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $51 to $120.99 via dice.fm.