Nu Deco Ensemble Releases Debut Album With Guests Danay Suarez and Kishi Bashi

Whether it's correct or misinformed, the classical music world has a reputation for being stuffy and inaccessible. But over the course of five successful seasons, Miami's misfit orchestra, Nu Deco Ensemble, has chipped away at that perception on the musical front — through its orchestral reimaginings of contemporary music — and through community engagement such as its just-announced week-long youth ensemble program, Nu Deco NXT, which aims to cultivate the talents of Miami's next generation of musicians and composers.

The announcement of Nu Deco NXT comes amid a busy fifth season for the ensemble. The group recently moved its home base from Wynwood's Light Box at the Miami Light Project to Little Haiti's Citadel, where their debut performance featured a collaboration with Wyclef Jean. And earlier this month, Nu Deco Ensemble released its self-titled debut album, a project Nu Deco founder and composer Sam Hyken says had been in the works for 18 months. In a statement, conductor Jacomo Bairos said the album "has been a dream of ours 15 years in the making."

The ensemble first announced plans for a studio album via a Kickstarter campaign posted in mid-June 2018. Fans and donors contributed $52,000 toward the project. They got their money's worth, as the album is a faithful studio recreation of the typical Nu Deco Ensemble concert.

"What I really love about this album is I feel that it just really represents Nu Deco," says Hyken. "It shows every side of what we do: The collaborations, the suites, the new music... We feel it's a really strong representation of the ensemble and the product."

The record opens with "Fuse," Nu Deco's recording of a frenetic composition by Nicholas Omiccioli. It's the kind of energetic composition which the ensemble uses to open many of its shows prior to performing its suites of contemporary music rendered in a classical style. The musicians recorded two of their most popular suites — which highlight discographies of Outkast and Daft Punk respectively — for the album.

The record also features performances by the ensemble's most frequent collaborators, singer-songwriters Danay Suarez and Kishi Bashi, the latter of whom also produced the album. Hyken says Suarez's track, "Dejando al Mundo," became a viral hit for the singer, and she commissioned the composer to give the song the Nu Deco treatment before it ultimately wound up on the album. "Danay has become one of my all-time favorite collaborators," says Hyken.

Nu Deco's album has already become part of Miami music history in at least one way: It was recorded at the storied Hit Factory at Criteria Studios, where songs such as the Eagles' "Hotel California" and Eric Clapton's "Layla" were also recorded.

"We isolated drums, but everybody — all forty musicians — were in one room," says Hyken. "When we [recorded] our [guest] artists, we built an isolation booth in the room so it was almost like the way [music] was recorded in the '50s... We didn't do it with a click track, so it's got a very kind of old school, authentic feel to it."