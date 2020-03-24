Here's How and Where Creatives Can Apply for Relief Funds

The performing arts are one of the many sectors that have suffered a heavy blow from the COVID-19 outbreak and the preventative measures taken to slow its spread. As creatives find themselves unceremoniously out of work, with nothing — say, a service industry gig — to fall back on, desperate times call for desperate measures.

There are several organizations that have extended a helping hand during this time, offering a number of grants and emergency funds to help people get by during this moment of crisis.

However, with countless numbers of people seeking out financial aid, many of the funds that had originally been accepting applicants have quickly become overwhelmed.

Combing the web for grants that are still open or applicable to Florida residents who are working but non-unionized artists can compound the already grim state of things. As many artists already know, applying for funds is a time-consuming and frustrating endeavor where you won't find important clauses like "must be a Washington State resident" until the third page of an application.

So, New Times has done its best to do the leg work for you.

Here are some organizations still offering emergency aid, how you can apply, and how long you can expect it to take you to fill out. This is a working list and will be added to and amended as circumstances change.

The Actors Fund

For the Actors Fund Emergency Financial Assistance, you will need to demonstrate that you have recently worked in the entertainment industry (including production) for a minimum of five years with earnings of at least $6,500 for three out of the last five years, or, that you've had 20 years of industry employment with a minimum of ten years spent earning $5,000 annually. Artists will need to show their current financial need for aid, such as an inability to pay next month's rent.

Here's How to apply: Head to the organization's website, where you will find a checklist of required documents. Some of these include: documentation of industry earnings, such as contracts and pay stubs, or W-2 1099 forms. You will also need recent bank statements and a copy of your current lease agreement. Make sure to create a single electronic file for each of these categories, as you will be asked to upload them individually. If you don't have access to a scanner, use a free app like Genius Scan for Androids or Evernote Scannable for iPhones. The application itself consists of about 45 fields and covers everything from personal information to reasons for assistance. For non-members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television, make sure to check the Actors Fund dropdown option only.

Expected time to apply: Approximately 45 minutes.

Artist Relief Tree Suspended until more funding can be secured

Due to receiving an overwhelming amount of requests for funds, the Artist Relief Tree will not be accepting any more applications until additional funding can be secured. However, the organization plans to reinitiate its efforts as soon as said finances become available. Those seeking monetary help can currently apply for the Artist Relief Tree Waitlist. Artists of any discipline are eligible to receive $250; the relief package is awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Here's how to apply: For the grant itself, applicants will have to upload a resume or a link to their work website. They are also asked to share the fundraiser on social media platforms and attach a screenshot to the application. The waitlist only requires you to fill out basic personal information.



Expected time to apply: Approximately ten minutes.

Equal Sound

The Equal Sound Corona Relief Fund was set up in response to the mass cancellation of events and gigs due to COVID-19. Its relief fund aims to directly assist musicians who are no longer getting paid for formerly confirmed gigs due to the pandemic. Any musician who can be legally paid in the US is eligible to apply; the application for the inclusion of W9 so it can track payments. The fund also stresses it will not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Here's how to apply: Fill out the personal information packet, including the date of your canceled gig and how much you were expecting to make. Keep in mind the maximum payout is $500, though, you can apply more than once. Outline who hired you, whether it was a venue or a booking agent, etc. Upload your W9 and evidence that you had this gig confirmed and subsequently canceled in a single PDF.

Expected time to apply: Approximately 30 minutes.

The Musicians Foundation Temporarily suspended due to high volume of applicants

The Musicians Foundations COVID-19 specific relief fund has temporarily paused, however, it is due to reopen by the end of the week, so it's a good idea to start assembling the information you will need. To be eligible for the CV19 Emergency Aid Grant, you must have worked as a professional musician in the United States for at least five years. The organization defines a "professional musician' as someone whose primary source of income is derived from work as a musician or music educator. You will need to supply tax documents proving you have listed being a musician as your occupation in the past.

Here's how to apply: Once the application process has re-opened, it can be found at the Musicians Foundation website. In order to complete the pre-application, you will first need to set up a Submittable account. The application has two steps where you will need to supply both personal and professional information.

Expected time to apply: Approximately one hour.

The Recording Academy / MusiCares

The Recording Academy and its charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus and subsequent cancellation of music events. Currently, the funds can only be distributed to musicians with at least five years of employment in the music industry, a minimum of six commercially released singles, and six commercially or promotionally released music videos.

Here's how to apply: At this time, musicians can apply for a maximum of $1000 compensation for work that was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Applicants must complete the MusiCares application (for Floridians that would be the East Region Application), including proof of cancellations and original bookings. Attach a copy of your lease agreement or mortgage statement, which includes account numbers, vendors' address, and your name on the lease or statement.

Expected time to apply: Approximately 30 minutes.

The Rauschenberg Foundation

The New York Foundation for the Arts and the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation have teamed up to help artists with medical expenses. The Rauschenberg Emergency Grants — expected to pay-out out in late May or early June — will provide visual artists, media artists, and choreographers one-time cash grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses caused by one-time, unexpected medical or dental emergencies. Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents and must demonstrate current and ongoing activity in artistic disciplines. additionally, would-be recipients of assistance cannot be enrolled in degree-seeking programs.



Here's how to apply: Create a username and password for nyfa.org. To complete the application process, artists will need to include details on when their condition arose as well as current treatment plans and prognosis. Artists will need to prove verification of their condition, which includes correspondence with a physician in writing on letterhead; hospital or medical bills; and insurance forms with payment requests. Applicants will need to describe how they are currently meeting these medical expenses. They will then have to briefly describe their artistic practice, and explain how these funds could help their recovery and ability to work. Finally, they must upload a resume and a copy of their latest tax return.

Expected time to apply: Approximately two to three hours.

Sweet Relief

The Sweet Relief Fund is offering financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers for medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food, and other vital living expenses. Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s policy is to make payments directly to doctors, hospitals, medical service providers, or other providers of necessities; it's important to indicate why another payment method should be used in your case. The fund has been specifically organized for musicians or industry workers who are seeking funds due to being impacted by sickness or loss of work stemming from COVID-19.

Here's how to apply: Download the grant application on the fund's website. Fill out the personal information packet, followed by a series of questions that describe why you need assistance. Applicants are asked to fill out, in detail, a questionnaire of their professional history in the music industry. They will need to supply their adjusted gross income for each of the last two years, as well as a monthly budget form.

Expected time to apply: Approximately one to two hours.