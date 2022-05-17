Gorillaz Will Return to Miami in October

Back in 2001, Gorillaz dropped the single "Clint Eastwood," an experimental trip-hop/rock/rap track that was as perplexing as it was enthralling. Behind the virtual project was Blur's Damon Albarn and artist and illustrator Jamie Hewlett, who at that point was best known for the comic book Tank Girl.
The band, made up of fictional members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs, released its self-titled debut later that year, but it would really cement its status as an iconic act with its sophomore release, 2005's Demon Days, which included the massive hit "Feel Good Inc.," featuring De La Soul.
Since then, Gorillaz has released seven albums (although it could be argued that some of them just served as song dumps, with little to no marketing behind them), with the latest being 2020's Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which was released in tandem with the band's Song Machine audiovisual project. A new album named The Static Channel is rumored to be on the way, but that hasn't been confirmed by Albarn or Hewlett.
But if there isn't a new album on the way, why would Gorillaz announce a new North American tour this fall? The tour kicks off on September 11 in Vancouver and concludes on October 23 at FTX Arena in Miami. The concert will see Albarn and a 14-piece band perform songs from the band's extensive discography with a varying cast of guest performers.
This will mark Gorillaz's first-ever performance in Miami outside of a festival setting. The band made its Miami debut at III Point 2017, where it performed an energetic set that was light on the hits but satisfying nonetheless. ("Feel Good Inc." was entirely omitted from the show, but "Clint Eastwood" was performed despite the band only rehearsing it hours earlier.)
Presale tickets for the FTX Arena show will be available starting Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Earthgang will serve as the opener for most of the tour until the Orlando and Miami shows, where British duo Jungle will take over the opening slot.
Here are Gorillaz's North American tour dates:
- 9/11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 9/12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 9/14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
- 9/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
- 9/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 9/21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- 9/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 9/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 9/28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 9/30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 10/1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 10/3 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 10/5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 10/6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 10/8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- 10/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- 10/17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 10/19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- 10/21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- 10/23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena