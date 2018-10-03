For Gaby G, Formerly Known as Native Youth, Sex Sells R&B

Rhythm and blues
Today’s music is different. The hooks have become raunchier and the music videos are so daring, they sometimes end up on porn sites.
If you’re scrolling through Pornhub, you may not only find your neighbor’s home flick, but also Gaby G’s music video. Although the Miami-born singer has no ambition to do porn, she is aware that sex sells, and by attaching it to her already seductive music, she says she can truly be herself.
Gaby G, who formally called herself Native Youth, decided to strip her stage name earlier this year. “I never felt like it connected, and all my friends knew it,” Gaby says. “Native Youth put me in a box. It was my old DJ name. It had an underground indie feel to it and I stuck with it, but it wasn’t really me.” She showed her true self in her latest music video for “Closer.”
The Alex Anthony Vazquez-directed visual was shot in Los Angeles and features Gaby’s girlfriend and popular porn star Abella Danger. The “Closer” video starts off with Gaby and her girlfriend perched on a sofa in a dim room laced with red lighting. On the table, two champagne flutes await the lips of the thirsty couple, but their mouths are too occupied with each other to even enjoy it. While Gaby G attempts to whisper the lyrics into Abella’s ear, Abella opts for more making out.
The scene and the lighting change, but the lust continues into the bathroom, making this softcore porn even more interesting. Many watch Pornhub for something else, but they got three minutes of alternative R&B attached to a dark and provocative track."It's not a love song, but one of pure lust," Gaby says. With her producer Kaixen, she was able to create an arousing track that told the tale of a chemical attraction that Gaby dubs “animalistic.”
In the end, Gaby G and Abella Danger end up in a bathtub filled with bubbles and neon lights, going at each other like animals and creating a happy ending we can only imagine.
Love-filled romantic tunes sprinkled with raunchy lyrics are nothing new to the South Florida singer. This is just the first video under her new stage name. She plans to keep the same energy, but turn it up a notch. “I wanted to be sexy and blow people’s mind. My music is sexy, but I’m usually not, so I felt it was time for me to be a woman and own my femininity,” Gaby says.
She isn't planning to make an album, but to continue dropping sexy singles that we can either add to our playlists or, well, do something else. Watch out for them.
