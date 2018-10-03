For Gaby G, Formerly Known as Native Youth, Sex Sells R&B

Rhythm and blues has always been sexy. But the classic singles from the '90s were dressed up so nicely that you’d sing along at the top of your lungs not even aware of the sexual innuendo sprinkled in the lyrics. Most of us didn’t even know what kind of pony Ginuwine wanted you to ride, but we went out to buy a saddle.

Today’s music is different. The hooks have become raunchier and the music videos are so daring, they sometimes end up on porn sites.

If you’re scrolling through Pornhub, you may not only find your neighbor’s home flick, but also Gaby G’s music video. Although the Miami-born singer has no ambition to do porn, she is aware that sex sells, and by attaching it to her already seductive music, she says she can truly be herself.