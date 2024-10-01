Revolution Live Celebrates 20 Years of Bringing Music to the Masses

On September 28, 2004, Bob Marley's former backing band, the Wailers, opened the Fort Lauderdale concert venue with a show on its outdoor patio. Hurricane Jeanne had hit Broward County the week before, but the show went on. Through a few more hurricanes and a pandemic, Revolution Live has survived to showcase hundreds of touring bands.
Before the Fort Lauderdale space on 100 SW Third Ave. was christened Revolution Live, it was known as the Chili Pepper, and before that, it was the Edge. Both incarnations hosted legendary acts, from David Bowie to the Ramones. When Jeff John heard that the lease for the Chili Pepper was up, he wanted to get involved.
"There was a group that had a lot of aspirations that didn't come to fruition," John tells New Times. "I bought them all out and decided to do it myself. I knew the history of the location attracting touring up-and-coming bands. It's right in the middle of Miami and Palm Beach and only a mile from the highway. I loved how the indoor and outdoor space gave it a lot of possibilities."
The list of acts that have graced the space, which has a max capacity of 1,300, is almost hard to believe. Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Deadmau5, and Tyler the Creator played early gigs at Revolution Live. They are among the countless musicians who have graduated from performing at midsized venues to playing in arenas and stadiums.
John quickly points out his favorite show in the last two decades.
"Chris Cornell was beyond special. He was a sweetheart of a guy," John says of the late Soundgarden frontman before rattling off a bunch more memorable gigs. "A Tribe Called Quest played a reunion show here. It was when Shaquille O'Neal played for the Heat, and Shaq came out and was hanging out with Q-Tip all night. Wu-Tang Clan played a show and brought out Snoop Dogg. Modest Mouse was great; so were Kings of Leon before they blew up — they were like 17."
This writer's favorite show happened in 2018 when the Pixies played a secret show under the name Debaser and somehow powered through 40 songs in under two hours to a sold-out crowd. A close second was a Scott Weiland solo show in 2013 when the troubled former Stone Temple Pilots singer appeared as a vibrant rock star only a couple of years before his fatal overdose.
Beyond all the great music Revolution Live has allowed locals to experience, John is also proud of how the venue has served the community.
"Getting to know the city of Fort Lauderdale and being a safe, positive venue has been wonderful," he adds. "We've donated the facility to the community and been able to host block parties and the Day of the Dead party."
Still, it hasn't all been easy for the venue.
"The toughest thing has been marketing shows. There are not as many radio stations as there are in New York or Chicago to get the word out there and get awareness a show is coming," John explains. "There are also the nuances of regulations. Laws are always changing, and you have to adapt to the way the government adapts."
Another obstacle is hurricane season. During the extremely busy 2005, the venue had to cancel nine sold-out shows that almost broke it. That hurricane history had John hesitant to have a 20th birthday party on the actual anniversary date of September 28, 2024. Instead, the venue will host a few commemorations John is not yet ready to announce. But they have a busy concert calendar throughout the fall, including punk band Mannequin Pussy on October 24 and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna on October 15.
"We try to have a diverse calendar," John says. "We love the city and thank all our guests, the bands, and our staff. We always try to improve and want to bring cutting-edge music for another 20 years."
Revolution Live. 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net.