Electric Pickle Closes Out a Decade of Partying With a Weekend Blowout

Will Renuart has had a lot of time to think about the imminent closure of the Electric Pickle since New Times last spoke to him.

"I'm feeling more emotional," Renuart says. "I am ready for the break, but I'm taking in every moment and really appreciate it."

Renuart says he's been trying to attend every event at the venue, taking the opportunity to not only appreciate it as an owner but also making sure to take breaks throughout the night and absorb it all as a patron.

That's because this will be the last weekend for the Wynwood dance club, which will close after its final party on Sunday, June 30. Renuart says he's been overwhelmed by the response. "A lot of people are flying in that I didn't expect," he says.

Last Friday, Seth Troxler, a DJ who could easily pack a room ten times the size of Pickle's upstairs, said farewell to the club that has meant a lot to many. "[Seth and I] had a moment outside on the patio," Renuart says.

"At the end of the night, he gave a speech to the entire club about how special the Pickle was to him."

As Renuart told New Times back in May, after the Pickle closes, he plans to take a much-needed break, including traveling to Japan to take part in a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony with his wife, Sino. After that, Renuart says he might do Pickle pop-up events in Berlin and Tokyo before tackling Rakastella, the Miami Art Week dance event at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in December.

He hasn't decided if he's going to jump back into nightclub ownership, admitting the Pickle wasn't exactly a moneymaking venture. Still, if he does return to owning a venue it definitely won't be called Electric Pickle. "That chapter is closed," he says.

Diego Martinelli, Pickle's other partner along with Tomas Ceddia, says he will continue to throw his Safe events, which focus on techno and left-field electronica, but will also take some time off to rest and regather.

If you haven't had a chance to say goodbye to the Pickle, this is your last weekend to do so. The final four events kick off Thursday with Imbue and Taimur, while Acid Pauli spins on Friday. Saturday features a residents-only — past and present — lineup. Then on Sunday, Cassy will give the Pickle's sound system a final workout. "This weekend is more of a celebration than a funeral," Renuart says.

Once the sun rises on Monday morning, the Pickle will be no more, capping off an amazing decade-long run that saw it move into Wynwood when the area was still a gritty industrial zone. It faced countless obstacles — including police raids, jealous competitors, and code enforcement — yet still managed to keep the party going.

In a city where nightclubs come and go like snowbirds, the Electric Pickle is getting the chance to go out on top with its relevancy and reputation intact.

"You don't realize the impact a stupid nightclub could have until the end," Renuart says.

Imbue and Taimur. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com; women free before 1 a.m.



Acid Pauli. With Lonely C (Charlie of Soul Clap) and Tomas C. 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.



Everything Must Go. With Will Renuart, Tomas C, Diego Andres, Terence Tabeau, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $20 via residentadvisor.net.



This Is the End. With Cassy, Bamboozle (Eli of Soul Clap), Will Renuart, and Tomas C. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.