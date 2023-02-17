It's a Black Celebration: Depeche Mode to Return to Miami in October

As if to fulfill the dark dreams of every goth in South Florida, Depeche Mode has announced it will return to perform in Miami in October, just in time for All Hallows Eve.
Adding new dates to an already massive world tour — 75 shows in total — the legendary synthpop band will play the Miami-Dade Arena on Thursday, October 12, two days after a stop in Orlando. The band is touring behind a new album, Memento Mori, set for release on March 24 via Columbia Records, which it teased with an Anton Corbijn-directed video for the single "Ghosts Again." Depeche Mode's last album, Spirit, was released in 2017.
The new album and tour are also the band's first since the death of founding member Andy "Fletch" Fletcher in 2022. Depeche Mode now consists of only two primary members, vocalist Dave Gahan and iconic frontman and multi-instrumentalist Martin Gore. After Fletcher died of natural causes amid the pandemic, Gahan and Gore decided to continue the project they'd begun as a trio in accordance with their late bandmate's wishes.
Opening acts for the new leg have yet to be confirmed. Upcoming techno producer Kelly Lee Owens, who played III Points in 2021, will open for most of their spring North American dates. Depeche Mode's last visit to Miami was in 2017 during the Global Spirit Tour.
Tickets for the show will be available via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. with a fan presale on Tuesday, February 21. Find all of the tour dates below.
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion '
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
September 21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol
September 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
October 12 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
October 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
October 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
October 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Depeche Mode. Thursday, October 12, at the Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21, via ticketmaster.com.