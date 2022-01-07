Denzel Curry Reveals New Album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Say goodbye to Denzel Curry's variants from his cinematic universe. The Miami-Dade County native is preparing to drop his most mature album to date — and he plans to leave his past alter egos behind.On Tuesday, the Carol City rapper released an abstract teaser for his new album,. In the video, we see Curry rocking a unique haircut instead of his signature dreads while he embarks on a trek through a faraway desert. A somber guitar riff acts as his soundtrack as he walks past ginormous dunes. Toward the end of the clip, Curry reveals the album title and the immaculate list of special guests: T-Pain, 6lack, Slowthai, Rico Nasty, J.I.D, Kenny Beats, Cardo, Thundercat, Boi-1da, to name a few.The brief video serves as a quick glimpse at the fresh direction he's heading into for his sixth studio album. Despite the music in the teaser,is expected to feature more traditional hip-hop with influence from jazz, drum 'n' bass, and other genres. Shortly after dropping the teaser video, Curry appeared on Instagram Live to conduct a rare Q&A about the album. During the livestream, the "Clout Cobain" rapper provided more context behind the direction of the LP and ensured his fans that they are getting 100 percent pure Denzel."I'm not trying to be Zeltron," Curry said during the stream. "I'm not trying to be Aquarius Killa. I'm not trying to be Raven Miyagi. I'm not trying to be any of those personalities or any of those people. I'm Denzel. I'm a human being. I have feelings."In the past, Curry concocted specific personas to go along with his album's themes like Zeltron 6 Billion from hisEP or his black-and-white Joker look from the Dark act of his 2018 album. In 2022, Denzel, who’s about to turn 27 next month, asserts that he’s straying away from the hardcore screamo tunes he’s made in the past in order to focus on making more mature music that reflects his current lifestyle."I don't have to create an alter ego for me to be myself, you get what I'm saying?" Curry continued. "So that's what I mean by it's the end of an era. Y'all are not going to hear the same type of Denzel anymore."Curry has been consistently dropping music since 2011, but it's been at least two years since he's released a full-length album.will serve as the followup to 2020'swith Kenny Beats. Throughout the past year alone, Curry delivered theEP as well as other singles like "The Game" and "Bad Luck" for thesoundtrack.At the moment, the release date forhas not been confirmed. Watch the teaser below.