How Miami Nightlife Promoters are Handling the Party-Free Coronavirus Pandemic

As major metropolitan areas around the country begin implementing city-wide shutdowns and curfews, the panic surrounding the novel coronavirus across the U.S. has reached a fever pitch. Last week saw the total number of confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County quickly leap forward, prompting Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to declare a state of emergency. Giminez's proclamation followed the official cancellation of Ultra Music Festival's 2020 edition the week prior on Friday, March 6.

For a while there, it seemed as though Miami Music Week — which was scheduled to kick off today and last through Friday, March 20 — might pull off the unlikely and proceed without its signature event. However, after President Trump's announcement of a European travel ban on the evening of Wednesday, March 11, many club promoters and music venue operators were left nervous about their own gathering's chance of survival.

As of Monday, March 16, most Miami nightclubs and concert venues have scrapped their programming through the end of March and beginning of April for the sake of public safety; this comes as a harsh development to both club promoters and dance music aficionados, both of whom look forward to Miami Music Week as an opportunity to celebrate the Magic City's status as an international dance music mecca as well as the culture at large.

“I think the beauty of Miami Music Week is that everybody who comes into town all shares the common love for this music,” said Rafi Leibo, a producer and promoter with Denial Events. “But obviously it got to the point where it became socially irresponsible to even try and do these events, which is why we ended up canceling.”

Among other events, Denial had been scheduled to host acts including Dave Neven and Nifra at Miami Beach's Rockwell on Tuesday, March 17. Denial’s Miami Music Week itinerary has not explicitly been canceled for the remainder of 2020, but rather, been postponed until further notice.

It's an odd sort of stasis other promoters, such as Diskolab, have also found themselves in.

“We were very excited for our DiskoLab MMW 2020 series with one of our best lineups to date,” said Diskolab CEO Gianfranco Mossena, “but the health and safety of our guests and everybody else around us is our top priority. Therefore, we're postponed for the time being.”

Considering the federal and state governments’ glacial, half-baked response to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to assume that this situation is going to get worse before it’s going to get better. Don't be surprised if all of this year's Miami Music Week events — including its flagship assemblies Ultra and Winter Music Conference —wind up “postponing” until March of 2021.

The announcement of Trump's travel ban marked a turning point in Miami Music Week's viability. 1-800-Lucky — which had been scheduled to host world-renowned international DJs like A-Trak and Chris Lake — suffered a devastating blow as a result of the ban, and the Wynwood eatery and music venue subsequently postponed its Music Week events as well.

Although it seems like the obvious culprit, Trump’s travel ban to and from Europe last week wasn’t the sole cause for many of Miami Music Week's cancellations. It did, however, reinforce that hosting events as planned would have led to an even bigger disaster.

"Around 80% of our talent was coming from Europe for this week alone,” Leibo said of Denial’s Music Week lineup. “Even if it wasn't for that travel ban, we probably would have made the same decision anyway just because of the social responsibility aspect; it’s not a great look for the community well-being to get a thousand people in close confines given the current circumstances, regardless of the talent that was available.”

Megan Nazari with Do Not Sit on the Furniture — widely regarded as South Beach’s most intimate nightclub — told New Times over the weekend that while the Europe travel ban did negatively impact the venue's Miami Music Week programming, it did not derail its plans entirely. “We’ve had cancelations from various artists, but life must go on and we are still going through with our events during Miami Music Week,” she said warily. “We’re moving forward with caution, and every day is a new thing to deal with.”

However, by Sunday, Do Not Sit shared on Facebook that it's placing a moratorium on all future events in compliance with orders from the City of Miami Beach.

Despite the public health panic, many nightlife producers are remaining optimistic and attempting to see the pandemic through together, which oftentimes is the only way to survive trying times like these. “I guess the only reassuring thing is that every promoter in the city all kind of feels the same way; we’re all kind of unified on it,” Leibo says. “I wouldn’t say there's really competition in this city; we’re all friends, so we're happy to be going through it together.” Denial Events, in particular, plans to move forward with events in the late spring and summer, and has a packed event calendar in the fall that extends until March of next year, when Miami Music Week will (hopefully) return in its full glory.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is that we still live in Miami, so there’s a lot to look forward to,” Leibo concedes. “It’s not all doom and gloom.”