Following Ultra's Cancelation, Winter Music Conference Makes Its Fate Known

Perhaps it was only a matter of time, but after last week's announcement that the City of Miami would not let Ultra Music Festival go forward, today's notice that Winter Music Conference (WMC) was effectively canceled too didn't come as much as a surprise.

WMC announced earlier today that because of Florida's declaration of public health emergency and the CDC's current coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, it was "rescheduling" the conference's 35th edition.

"After spending the past ten months preparing for the event with our team, panelists and event partners, we are profoundly disappointed, however, there is nothing more important than the health, safety, and physical well-being of our attendees and employees," the statement read.

The conference was originally set to take place Tuesday, March 17, through Thursday, March 19. Some of the more prominent names set to speak at this year's WMC included Josh Wink, Tommie Sunshine, Seth Troxler, and Danny Daze. (South by Southwest, a similar event to WMC but on a larger scale in Austin, Texas, was also canceled last week.)

Ultra took over WMC in 2018 following years of decline. Although the gathering is what birthed Ultra and Miami Music Week at large, it had become a more esoteric seminar that stood in stark contrast to the dance music bacchanal of UMF and the spring-break party atmosphere of the week's events. WMC began in 1985, as dance music artists, executives, innovators, and amateurs looking to break into the business came together at the gathering to take part in panels, workshops, and discussions.

As WMC's popularity peaked in the 1990s, Ultra's cofounder Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes took advantage of DJ's and electronic acts from around the world visiting Miami during the month of March to start a music festival. In 1999, the first Ultra Music Festival was held on the sands of Miami Beach near the Collins Park area. The festival would eventually go on to eclipse WMC in terms of importance: DJs were no longer coming to Miami for the conference, but instead, were being lured by the lucrative books from Ultra and the surrounding events.

When Ultra took over the conference in 2018, WMC was effectively on life support. The 2019 edition was the first time WMC fell completely under Ultra's control, and may have been one of the better-attended conferences in a long time.

If you purchased a badge for this year's conference, WMC says it be sending out updates soon in regard to how it will proceed.

Despite Ultra and WMC being absent this year, Miami Music Week and the chaos around it seem to be going full-steam ahead. So far the only party that has announced a cancelation is Damian Lazarus' Get Lost event, which was scheduled to take place at an unknown location in Hialeah. However, the City of Hialeah has banned any public gathering due to the coronavirus.

Still, the City of Miami Beach insists that it remains open to tourists, and it seems like revelers are still planning to flock to the area for seven days of nonstop dance music.