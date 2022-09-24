Lizzo Reminded Everyone They're Special During Her Tour Opener in Sunrise

The crowd that made its way into the arena consisted of millennials, Gen Z, and their parents, and the dress code was bright colors, sequins, and a whole lot of feathers. Anyone who decided to deviate from the norm was simply sporting Lizzo's merch.
At 7:50, opener Saucy Santana graced the stage. The queer rapper came in rocking a black two-piece mesh outfit accented in gorgeous blue feathers. He and his dancers were the perfect start to the show, giving a six-song set full of voguing, twerking, and fun.
When it was finally Lizzo's turn, she made sure to set the mood. The arena went dark while "a special message from Lizzo" played over the speakers. The "About Damn Time" singer explained the importance of self-love and giving love to other people. The background lit up as the crowd began to roar, and a video of Lizzo grinning back at us appeared. "Did you miss me?" she asked, and everyone lost it.
Suddenly, Lizzo emerged from the stage in a royal blue sequin catsuit with mesh detailing, with the backdrop turned blue to match. Appropriately, she opened up with "The Sign," the first track on Special. Afterward, the backdrop changed to purple with a diamond arch, and her backup dancers joined her onstage for "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."
One of many highlights came during the second half as she sang through "Naked," "Jerome," and "Break Up Twice." Lizzo gave some of the best live vocals I've heard in a long time. All she had during this time was her band and a couch. During "Naked," the singer walked out in a dramatic ruffled robe only to reveal a brown satin body suit underneath. What started as a single spotlight turned into a projection of roses and stars and finished with the words "My Body My Choice" on her body suit.
Toward the end of the show, Lizzo addressed the audience: "I'm really going to need help singing this because it's old as hell," and immediately launched into "Good as Hell." The whole arena sang their hearts out until it was time to say goodbye. The lights dimmed, and suddenly we were face to face with a video of Lizzo. "Did that bitch leave?" she asked. "I'm going to go get her." Lizzo then reappeared IRL in a silver bodysuit with matching Timberland boots to give an encore performance of "Juice" and "About Damn Time."
Setlist:
- "The Sign"
- "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)"
- "Soulmate"
- "Grrls"
- "Boys"
- "Tempo"
- "Rumors"
- "Scuse Me"
- "Naked"
- "Jerome"
- "Break Up Twice"
- "Doo Wop (That Thing)" (Cover)
- "Special"
- "I'm Every Woman" (Cover)
- "Like a Girl"
- "Birthday Girl"
- "Everybody's Gay"
- "Water Me"
- "Cuz I Love You"
- "If You Love Me"
- "Coldplay"
- "Truth Hurts"
- "I Love You Bitch"
- "Good as Hell"
- "Juice"
- "About Damn Time"