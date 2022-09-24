Lizzo Reminded Everyone They're Special During Her Tour Opener in Sunrise

click to enlarge See more photos from Lizzo at FLA Live Arena here. A video of Lizzo helped kick off the show. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

See more photos from Lizzo at FLA Live Arena here. Lizzo made her backup dancers feel like an essential part of the show.

See more photos from Lizzo at FLA Live Arena here. Every song Lizzo sang felt like her favorite song.

You don't have to be a fan of Lizzo to know she's going to put on a good performance. With fun lyrics, fantastic choreography, and her charismatic nature, Lizzo has proven to be a great entertainer. Still, coming off the success of her latest album,, and 2019's Cuz I Love You Tour, it's safe to say the bar was set pretty high on Friday night at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.The crowd that made its way into the arena consisted of millennials, Gen Z, and their parents, and the dress code was bright colors, sequins, and a whole lot of feathers. Anyone who decided to deviate from the norm was simply sporting Lizzo's merch.At 7:50, opener Saucy Santana graced the stage. The queer rapper came in rocking a black two-piece mesh outfit accented in gorgeous blue feathers. He and his dancers were the perfect start to the show, giving a six-song set full of voguing, twerking, and fun.After a short break, it was Latto's turn, and she didn't miss a beat. The "Big Energy" rapper came on to the stage performing hits from her album, including "Soufside" and "Trust No Bitch." While the crowd enjoyed the antics and her silver catsuit that seemed to be poured on, they went wild when she performed her pro-choice anthem "Pussy” while the dancers carried "My Body My Choice" picket signs across the stage.When it was finally Lizzo's turn, she made sure to set the mood. The arena went dark while "a special message from Lizzo" played over the speakers. The "About Damn Time" singer explained the importance of self-love and giving love to other people. The background lit up as the crowd began to roar, and a video of Lizzo grinning back at us appeared. "Did you miss me?" she asked, and everyone lost it.Suddenly, Lizzo emerged from the stage in a royal blue sequin catsuit with mesh detailing, with the backdrop turned blue to match. Appropriately, she opened up with "The Sign," the first track on. Afterward, the backdrop changed to purple with a diamond arch, and her backup dancers joined her onstage for "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."A true performer, Lizzo made every song on her setlist feel like it was her favorite song, and that energy fed into the crowd. She hit every note and every beat of choreography while still supplying funny props and playing into the audience. Throughout the show, she made it clear that the theme was self-love, right down to having everyone repeat the phrase, "I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything," throughout the night.One of many highlights came during the second half as she sang through "Naked," "Jerome," and "Break Up Twice." Lizzo gave some of the best live vocals I've heard in a long time. All she had during this time was her band and a couch. During "Naked," the singer walked out in a dramatic ruffled robe only to reveal a brown satin body suit underneath. What started as a single spotlight turned into a projection of roses and stars and finished with the words "My Body My Choice" on her body suit.Everyone that hit the stage with the "Juice" singer was a star and got their recognition as such. Every time dancers came out, instead of blending into the background, their closeups, attitude, and interaction with Lizzo made it feel like they were essential to the show. During "Birthday Girl," as a surprise, not only did the dancers flip the song and sing happy birthday to one of their own, but they also brought the dancer's mom onstage to surprise her. Lizzo also had her DJ Sophia Eris join her to sing a duet during a cover of Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)," while her backup singers had a considerable part in helping Lizzo cover Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Women."Toward the end of the show, Lizzo addressed the audience: "I'm really going to need help singing this because it's old as hell," and immediately launched into "Good as Hell." The whole arena sang their hearts out until it was time to say goodbye. The lights dimmed, and suddenly we were face to face with a video of Lizzo. "Did that bitch leave?" she asked. "I'm going to go get her." Lizzo then reappeared IRL in a silver bodysuit with matching Timberland boots to give an encore performance of "Juice" and "About Damn Time."As far as tours go, Lizzo sets the standard. With the many talents she brought to the table, it's clear that this is what she was born to do. She puts on a show that anybody can enjoy and solidifies why this really was the Special Tour.