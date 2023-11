Busta Rhymes Coming to the Fillmore Miami Beach Next Year

While Busta Rhymes may have never sold the number of albums at his peak in the late '90s and early 2000s that his peers did, his influence has been monumental. You only need to look at acts like Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat to see evidence of that.His more lauded works include his sophomore album,, and its follow-up,. The latter featured his Janet Jackson collaboration, "What's It Gonna Be?!," which is best remembered for its Hype Williams-directed music video . Dripped with Y2K aesthetics and special effects, it was one of the most expensive music videos at the time it was released.Two years before Kanye West sampled Daft Punk on "Stronger," Busta did the same on the Swizz Beatz-produced "Touch It," which sampled the French duo's track "Technologic," which was only a few months old when it was incorporated into "Touch It." It must not have bothered Daft Punk too much because they incorporated Busta's track into the live set during the Alive 2007 Tour.Now, the 51-year-old is set to hit the road next year as part of his Blockbusta Tour, which kicks off March 13, 2024, in San Francisco and makes its way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on April 2. The tour is in support of his 11th album,, which features collaborations with Quavo, Cool & Dre, Coi Leray, Burna Boy, and Kodak Black.Tickets are available for Citi card members via presale through Thursday, November 30, at 10 p.m. The general ticket sale starts Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.Here are all the dates for the Blockbusta Tour:3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom3/26 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit4/12 Toronto, ON History4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J. Brady Music Center4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount