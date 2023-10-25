Blink-182 Announces 2024 World Tour, Stop in Miami Next Summer

Next summer, pop-punk trio Blink-182 is hitting the road for a massive arena and stadium tour across North America. The dates are part of the band's One More Time Tour in support of its ninth studio album of the same name.The tour kicks off in February in Australia, followed by several concerts and festival appearances in Latin America. The North American leg kicks off in Florida, starting at the Amway Center in Orlando on June 20, 2024, and making its way down to Miami at the Kaseya Center on June 21, 2024. California trio Pierce the Veil will serve as the opener for both Florida dates.Blink-182's original lineup, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, are back together after DeLonge's departure in 2015.is the first album by the trio since 2011's. (The band released two albums, 2016'sand 2019's, with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba taking over for DeLonge.)'s Bobby Olivier wrote, "The album isn't perfect...But it's still the band's best work in 20 years, and rocket fuel for this new chapter and whatever follows."Tickets for the One More Time Tour go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. The presale is currently underway, ending on Thursday, October 26, at 10 p.m.Below are the North American dates for Blink-182's 2024 tour:June 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway CenterJun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterJune 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank CenterJune 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies ArenaJune 27 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaJune 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco ParkJuly 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond ArenaJuly 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaJuly 06 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi StadiumJuly 08– Fresno, CA – Save Mart CenterJuly 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterJuly 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta CenterJuly 13 – Portland, OR – Moda CenterJuly 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge AmphitheatreJuly 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi FieldJuly 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway ParkJuly 24 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity TheatreJuly 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterJuly 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One ArenaJuly 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness ArenaJuly 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC ArenaAugust 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp ArenaAugust 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge FieldhouseAugust 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target CenterAugust 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv ForumAugust 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile CenterAugust 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterAugust 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaAugust 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein CenterAugust 15 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre