Blink-182 Announces 2024 World Tour, Stop in Miami Next Summer

Next summer, pop-punk trio Blink-182 is hitting the road for a massive arena and stadium tour across North America. The dates are part of the band's One More Time Tour in support of its ninth studio album of the same name.
The tour kicks off in February in Australia, followed by several concerts and festival appearances in Latin America. The North American leg kicks off in Florida, starting at the Amway Center in Orlando on June 20, 2024, and making its way down to Miami at the Kaseya Center on June 21, 2024. California trio Pierce the Veil will serve as the opener for both Florida dates.
Blink-182's original lineup, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, are back together after DeLonge's departure in 2015. One More Time... is the first album by the trio since 2011's Neighborhoods. (The band released two albums, 2016's California and 2019's Nine, with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba taking over for DeLonge.)
In his review of One More Time..., Spin's Bobby Olivier wrote, "The album isn't perfect...But it's still the band's best work in 20 years, and rocket fuel for this new chapter and whatever follows."
Tickets for the One More Time Tour go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. The presale is currently underway, ending on Thursday, October 26, at 10 p.m.
Below are the North American dates for Blink-182's 2024 tour:
June 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Jun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
June 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
June 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
June 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
June 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
July 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
July 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 06 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 08– Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
July 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
July 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
July 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
July 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
July 24 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre
July 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
July 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
August 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
August 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
August 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
August 9 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
August 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
August 15 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Blink-182. With Pierce the Veil. 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $13.45 to $195.25 via ticketmaster.com.