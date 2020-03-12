Billie Eilish Playing With Miami's Cutest Puppies Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Week

What do you do when you've won five Grammys, graced the cover of this month's Vogue, and are about to kick off a major world tour? If you're Billie Eilish, you play with puppies.

Before her performance at American Airlines Arena this past Monday — the first stop on her Where Do We Go? World Tour — the musician attended a meet-and-greet with adoptable puppies from Miami-Dade Animal Services. The private event was organized by the arena and was open to Eilish and her team, AAA staff, and Miami Heat staff.

"We had heard that Billie was a huge dog lover, and she's a really big animal advocate," says MDAS social media specialist Noel Gonzalez, who attended the event with one of the shelter's adoption counselors. "So when we heard there was an opportunity to bring some of our shelter dogs for her to meet and play with before her show, we jumped at the opportunity. Anything that can promote our pets for adoption, we're all for."

MDAS set up a playpen at the arena before the concert from about 1 to 5 p.m., allowing Eilish to hang out with the dogs in between rehearsals and concert prep. "She was so excited to meet the puppies," Gonzalez says. "[I believe] she didn't know there were going to be puppies until the day of, so it was kind of a surprise."

The shelter brought five puppies, including two black and white terrier mix sisters named Starburst and Eye Patch, as well as a long-legged, energetic girl named Lady, who's thought to be some sort of chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix. Eilish was particularly attached to Eve, a stocky American Bulldog mix. "Obviously, she was on tour, so she wasn't really in a position to be able to adopt a puppy that day," Gonzalez says, "But she really took to Eve. She said that Eve reminded her of her own dog that she has at home, which was really sweet."

Eilish may not have adopted a puppy herself, but she was happy to use her platform to spotlight them. "When we asked her if it was alright to take some photos of the puppies, she seemed really game to do anything that would help them find homes," Gonzalez says. The shelter's resulting Facebook post got nearly 2,500 likes, and the photos got over 7,500 likes on Instagram.

One puppy found a home at the event itself and wound up being brought home with a Miami Heat staff member. Eve, Starburst, and Eye Patch were all adopted by the next morning. Gonzalez says the social media posts definitely generated interest in the puppies and drew new people to the shelter. "I was giving out our address to people — these are new adopters who have never visited us before," she says.

Lady enjoyed her celebrity encounter and is still available for adoption at MDAS. Photo by Suzannah Friscia

It's encouraging exposure for the open-intake shelter, which takes in 27,000 to 30,000 dogs and cats per year, spanning all ages, shapes, and sizes. The shelter is always looking for ways to match their pets with forever homes. This year alone, they've participated in Puppy Bowl, attended Carnival on the Mile, and maintained partnerships with several pet stores in the area, where they hold events on weekends. "We always ask that people come in with an open mind about what you're looking for in a pet so that you can fall in love and connect with one of the pets we have here," Gonzalez says.

As for Lady, the fifth puppy, she is back at the shelter and still available for adoption. When I asked her how she felt about meeting a celebrity, she licked my hand enthusiastically, before scampering away to play with a squeaky toy that had caught her attention.

"I'm curious to see if Billie meets some dogs on her future tour stops, because I think that would be a really fun tradition, visiting the local shelter or having them bring you a couple dogs or cats," Gonzalez says. "It's an awesome way to use your platform for good, and we're just excited to have been a part of it."

For now, Eilish's love of dogs is already having a broader impact in Miami. When I visited Miami-Dade Animal Services the day after the concert, a young woman named Gabriela was finalizing her adoption of a 4-year-old Labrador mix. She had traveled for two hours to attend Eilish's concert the night before and showed me a video of Eilish performing the song "8" on the ukulele, while video footage of running puppies played behind her. Gabriela had already been planning to adopt a dog, but she didn't know she'd be so inspired by the performance.

Her new pet's name? Billie Eilish.

Miami-Dade Animal Services. 3599 NW 79th Ave., Doral; 305-468-5900; animals.miamidade.gov.