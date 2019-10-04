The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Panthermonium 2019: With Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame, Sheck Wes, and Flipp Dinero. When this writer attended Florida International University, homecomings included Panther Pride, but they weren't soundtracked by the biggest names in rap music. In 2019, alongside events like a Spirit Decorating Competition and Panther Pride Social Media Competition; Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame, Sheck Wes, and Flipp Dinero will entertain the FIU community. For alums, it'll be a be a great time to reconnect with your Panther family and find out what the kids are actually listening to these days. Floor seating will be first-come, first-served and gates close at 11 p.m. As Lil Yachty says, "County Me In!" 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-348-2000, fiu.edu. Tickets cost $30.

Juan Luis Guerra. Juan Luis Guerra has proven he has major staying power. The Dominican merengue master has been jammin' since the mid-'80s and has sold more than 70 million albums along the way. His latest, Literal, hit shelves in May. Saturday night, he'll own the American Airlines Arena stage with the Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné. 8 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95 to $195 via ticketmaster.com.

Through the Roots: With Pacific Dub and Fireside Prophets. San Diego reggae group Through the Roots formed in 2008 when two of its founding members, Evan Hawkins and Taylor Boatwright, met at a Guitar Center. Back then, they were all about jamming in living rooms and at house parties, fusing a bit of rock and California flare with the Caribbean genre to create the sound we know today. Bust out that Yaga gear and tailgate those blunts because the group is bringing a chilled out Sublime redux vibe to Culture Room this weekend. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 5, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $12.

Gloria Trevi with Karol G. There's no one quite like Gloria Trevi. The video for her 2019 tune "Vas A Recordarme," starts with the chanteuse, known as the Mexican Madonna, crooning passionately in her deep voice with tears streaming from her eyes. She sings with guts and has the craziest backstory that includes spending more than four years in prison for allegedly corrupting minors, though she was eventually cleared of the charges. 15 years later, she's touring at the AmericanAirlines Arena to tout her newest release, Diosa De La Noche. 8 p.m., Friday, October 4 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $345.95.

Broward Reggae Festival: With Dexta Daps, Ding Dong Ravers, Richie Spice, Half Pint, and Da'Ville. If you want to embrace an authentic reggae that's been evolving both in the Caribbean and here in South Florida, hit up the Broward Reggae Festival. Expect some dancehall crafted by artists from the islands like Dexta Daps who'll bring ballads, too. Local talent such as rising star Beky Glacier will also perform. There will be food, dancing, and plenty of irie vibes for all lovers of the genre. 2 p.m., Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, 954-883-6950; browardreggaefestivals.com. Tickets cost $45-$95.