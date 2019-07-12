The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Donzii, Laboratory, and Audrey Horny. If you have an out of town guest and you want to show them the best Miami's music scene has to offer, bring them to Churchill's Pub. Specifically, bring them this Friday night to catch some of the most creative and exciting acts that have grown like strong little dandelions in the cracks of this tropical city's concrete sidewalks. Donzii offers skillful musicians and the incredible theatrics of Jenna Balfe, who is a goddess among women. Besides singing with the band, she spends her days creating fine art, dancing, and healing people through nature. Then there's the band with the clever Twin Peaks reference, Audrey Horny. It's made up of DJ Woozles and Rick Fantasies, the latter of whom has been making music that is both catchy and weird for a decade now and never ceases to surprise or delight his fans. Laboratory is going to keep things very dark, very heavy, and very synth-y, so prepare to explore the emotions you've been pushing down for decades. Point is, whatever you had planned on Friday, cancel it. Don't miss this show. 9 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.

Absolute Queen. Martyn Jenkins, the lead singer of the Florida-based tribute band Absolute Queen, has a favorite Freddie Mercury story. While visiting the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales, where Queen recorded “Bohemian Rhapsody,” founder Kingsley Ward led Jenkins to a courtyard outside. Ward pulled a tarpaulin off an old piano and told a tale: One day at 4 a.m., Mercury appeared at Ward’s doorstep, woke him, and asked him to wheel his piano into the courtyard — he had an idea for a song. "Kingsley stood there in his pajamas,” Jenkins recalls. “He said Freddie was in pink pair of pajama bottoms and a Donald Duck T-shirt, and he started right in the middle section of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ It was just him and Freddie, nobody else, and a few chickens in the moonlight, and he watched him start right in on that ‘I see a little silhouette of a man.’” Read more about how Bohemian Rhapsody changed shows for the cover band Absolute Queen, and catch Absolute Queen live in Fort Laudy this week. 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $13 via ticketmaster.com.

Overtown Music & Arts Festival. Overtown has a proud history as the celebrated center of Miami's African-American community. Some of the 20th Century's most beloved performers played in Overtown, including Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, and Aretha Franklin. To honor that acclaimed musical history while bringing new eyes to the neighborhood, the sixth annual Overtown Music & Arts Festival will be held Saturday, July 13. If that hasn't inspired you to attend, check out these five reasons to attend Overtown Music & Arts Festival, which include an incredible lineup, interesting art, incredible food, kid stuff, and no cover. 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13; NW Second and Third Avenues between NW Eighth and Tenth Streets, Miami; 786-529-4586; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Admission is free.

New Kids on the Block. In 1990, there was no group more desired by tweens and their moms than NKOTB. It's not like anyone thought they'd stand the test of time, but somehow the boy band managed to age with grace and maintain their pipes and synchronized dance moves 20 years later. There's nothing not to like, even now, about their addictive but totally corny tunes. They'll have you screaming along with "Step by Step" and "Hangin' Tough" and feeling like "Please Don't Go Girl" by the end of their Mixtape Tour show at BB&T Center this Sunday. The event will feature some other totally forever memorable acts, too. You'll "Push It" with Salt N Pepa, get down with "OPP" alongside Naughty by Nature, and croon along with Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" and Debbie Gibson's "Only in My Dreams." Bring the kids and get ready to do some explaining. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45.25 to $225.

New Found Glory. Roll out the red carpet because some hometown heroes are ready to rock. Coral Springs-bred New Found Glory headlines Revolution Live Sunday. If you're stuck on the band's classics like "My Friends Over You," its 2017 LP Makes Me Sick is solid. Joining NFG for the show are fellow rockers Real Friends, Early November, and Doll Skin. It's just one of New Times' "Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 6 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.