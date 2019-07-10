The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, July 11

Not every city can have a swimwear fashion spectacle. Fargo, North Dakota? Not likely. But in paradise, it's time for another Miami Swim Week. Presented by Art Hearts Fashion, this year's show features a number of runway, cocktail, and art events and parties featuring goods from the likes of Stello, Onia, Vilebrequin, Surf Gypsy, and many more. Thursday through Monday at Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; MiamiSwimWeek.com. Admission costs $50 to $1,333.

R&B and hip-hop royalty is about to land in West Palm Beach. The one and only Mary J. Blige has teamed up with Nas for a summer trek, appropriately dubbed the Royalty Tour. Blige has 13 studio albums to her name with her 14th, My Life II: There's Something About Me, Myself & MaryJane, on the way very soon. As for Nas, his latest LP, Nasir, and accompanying single "Cops Shot the Kid" (with Kanye West) are about as real as it gets. 8 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $27 to $100.

Macchialina, the beloved Italian restaurant by James Beard Award semifinalist Michael Pirolo will serve $10 pasta dishes this Monday through Thursday. Expect a selection of $10 pasta items all day. Highlights include house favorites such as cacio e pepe with pecorino and fresh pepper, lasagna with short rib and taleggio, and cavatelli Macchialina, with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino, as well as a handful of rotating specials. Macchialina's pastas typically cost $21 to $27, and the restaurant hosts a weekly Pasta Thursday special during the summer with $10 pastas. Monday, July 8, through Thursday, July 11, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Dinner begins daily at 6 p.m.

Learn about seafood with Sereia Films at the second installment of Books & Books' seafood lecture series, Fish Talk. Discuss the seafood supply chain, sustainable seafood certification, how chefs think about sustainable seafood, and other topics. Plus, Sereia Films will screen short segments of the web series Eating Out: The Hunt for Sustainable Seafood. Speakers include James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser and Michal Aldonas of Sereia Films, a Miami-based education nonprofit specializing in raising awareness about environmental issues through film. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Friday, July 12

He's been in everything from Die Hard 2 and Righteous Kill to Ice Age. Now he has a Netflix comedy special, Latin History for Morons, that is taking the world by storm. John Leguizamo brings his latest jokes and priceless take on Latino history to Miami for three shows. In addition to being hilarious, Leguizamo's show won a Tony Award after a successful stint at the Public Theater in NYC. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as 3 p.m. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $125.

Last year's Black Market Fest was so damn awesome, it's back for another whirl. Black Market Fest 2 is a two-day affair this year, going down Friday and Saturday at Las Rosas. In addition to hip vendors galore, this year's event boasts quite the curated musical lineup. On Friday, enjoy sets from the likes of Orlando's the Grizzly Atoms, Douse (Philadelphia), and locals the Hoy Polloy. On Sunday, jam to Nashville's AAGAAZtheband, Baby FuzZ out of Brooklyn, and Baltimore's Thrillkiller. 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Ready to move your ass all night? The Ground is your place. For Bound x Internet Friends, DJs and artsy peeps are coming together to create quite the musical and visual spectacle. DJs slated to perform include curator and Brooklynite Katie Rex, Discosexo, Zei, and Bunny. The show is for party people 18 and over. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

OK, you can't time-travel to the '80s and see Freddy Mercury rockin' out with Queen. But you can transport yourself to Revolution Live to see Absolut Queen — the Tribute Experience. This show re-creates an early-'80s Queen concert, delivering the classic jams, costume changes, and infectious energy for which the iconic band is known. From "Bohemian Rhapsody" to "We Will Rock You," get ready for a throwback. 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $15.

Saturday, July 13

The Overtown Music & Arts Festival has attracted some seriously big-time performers in years past: Ginuwine, Estelle, Vivian Green, Monica, and CeeLo Green, to name a few. This year's lineup keeps the momentum going with Canadian-bred Melanie Fiona, "Let's Get Married" R&B group Jagged Edge, Ne-Yo, and Mario headlining. In addition to stellar tunes, there will be arts, crafts, and cuisine vendors onsite with cultural awesomeness available for purchase. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at NW Second and Third Avenues between NW Eighth and Tenth Streets, Miami; overtownmusicartsfestival.com. Admission is free.

Ready to tango with the mango? The International Mango Festival at Fairfield Tropical Botanical Garden is the place to experience anything and everything mango. This year, the fest is spotlighting fruits generated from the Dominican Republic, with tastings, a stunning display (the largest mango collection in the world!), lectures, cooking demonstrations, and more. There will even be tree sales, so you can start growing some goodness of your own. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $25.

There's a place called Vegandale in Toronto. It's a one-block utopia composed of vegan eateries, shops, and more. Now Vegandale is hitting the road, bringing the Vegandale Miami festival to town Saturday. Among the yummy vegan vendors you can check out are Snackrilege (Portland), Imperative (Toronto), and Hempferu (Austin). In addition to stuffing your face with guilt-free goodness, you'll find tunes, games, and giveaways throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; vegandalefest.com. Tickets cost $10.

It's time for a weed-ucation, y'all. Wynwood Factory will be morphed into marijuana-culture heaven on Saturday for the sixth-annual 710 Dab Day. Sponsored by the peeps at Dab Day Productions, this shindig features a vendor village with more than 20 industry brands, live glassblowing, live art, and tunes as well as a fully stocked bar. Pro-tip: VIP ticket options are available with comfy seats for when you need a nap. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $30 to $175.

The title His Double Life alone should be enough to draw in drama lovers. But there's so much more to this stage production. At its core, the Nial Martin piece explores a man's relationship with his father as well as a deeply held secret the young man has held from his wife. With a blend of comedy and dramatics, this one touches on sexuality, alcoholism, forgiveness, and more. What else could you possibly want? 7 p.m. Saturday at Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $30 to $60.

Sunday, July 14

Roll out the red carpet because some hometown heroes are ready to rock. Coral Springs-bred New Found Glory headlines Revolution Live Sunday. If you're stuck on the band's classics like "My Friends Over You," its 2017 LP Makes Me Sick is solid. Joining NFG for the show are fellow rockers Real Friends, Early November, and Doll Skin. 6 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $28.

OMFG it's NKOTB time. New Kids on the Block will make everyone scream at BB&T Center Sunday. For its Mixtape Tour, the timeless boy band is bringing along some other timeless folks. Opening for the fivesome in Sunrise are Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson. Talk about a nostalgia overload. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45.25 to $225.

OLA is back. This time, the executive chef is Carlos Castro, and the location is the Gates Hotel South Beach. Joining him is a team of restaurant veterans with a 16-year history of working together since the Miami Beach eatery's inception. The restaurant, which debuted in 2003 at the Sanctuary Hotel, was originally helmed by Douglas Rodriguez, a member of Miami’s famed “Mango Gang” of chefs. OLA, an acronym for "Of Latin America," served guests for more than a decade before damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 forced a short move to Miami Beach's SoFi neighborhood. Now the restaurant has a permanent home at the Gates. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-9125; olamiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 6:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Joshua Becker has devoted his life to helping folks find more life by owning less. His Becoming Minimalist site/blog and simple-living approach is a worldwide phenomenon, which has led to best-selling books and truly impactful living strategies. Monday evening, he'll discuss his latest read, The Minimalist Home: A Room-by-Room Guide to a Decluttered, Refocused Life, with fans at Books & Books in Coral Gables. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday, July 16

Remember the late-'90s goodness of the Get Up Kids, with lyrics like "If I had to explain it, I wouldn't know where to start/It's like you're falling in love while I just fall apart"? Now, 20 years and six albums later, the emo-indie rock outfit has hit the road with Great Grandpa. Before the show, be sure to listen to the band's latest LP, Problems, which dropped in May. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25.

Wednesday, July 17

Picture this: 13 murder suspects — all played by one actor. There's another actor in the Murder for Two musical comedy trying to figure out which of the portrayed suspects is guilty of the crime. This is a hilarious musical take on a rough situation. Adding to the fun, both actors play the piano onstage to tell the tale. Opens Wednesday and runs through August 11 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $34 to $40.