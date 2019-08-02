The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

ChocQuibTown. The hip-hop trio ChocQuibTown consists of Gloria "Goyo" Martínez, her brother Miguel "Slow" Martínez, and her husband Carlos "Tostao" Valencia. The band behind hits such as "De Donde Vengo Yo" and "Pa' Olvidarte" is attempting to follow in the footsteps of its fellow countrymen to become the latest Colombian act to cross over into the American market. ChocQuibTown will soon head out on its first official U.S. tour, kicking off the six-city trip in Miami August 2 at Flamingo Theater Bar. Differentiating ChocQuibTown from the majority of mainstream Colombian acts are its hip-hop roots and the fact its members are Afro-Colombian — a demographic that has long been underrepresented in Colombia's entertainment industry despite it making up more than ten percent of the population. Read more about the band's mission in "ChocQuibTown on Telling a Different Story: "We're Three Afro-Colombians Talking About Our Experience." 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterbar.com. Tickets cost $55 to $90.



311 & Dirty Heads: With the Interrupters and Bikini Trill. Omaha natives and "band that your grandmother calls three-hundred-and-eleven" is back on the road touring its newest rap-rock-reggae release, Voyager. It's a fitting title since the band maintained its place in the spotlight by launching a music cruise that left from our shores in 2011 and kept floating for some time. But you don't need to go on a boat and get seasick to listen to 311. The band is playing Coral Sky Amphitheatre this weekend with California's alt-rock-reggae-fusion act Dirty Heads. Dust off your old CD and start jamming to "Down" and "All Mixed Up" in preparation for the big day. And as you prep for the show, chew on the fact that 311 is the police code for indecent exposure in Omaha. 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. Tickets cost $20.50 to $110.50.



Don Felder. Dark desert highways, mirrors on the ceiling, and pink champagne on ice — who would want to leave Hotel California even if you could? It turns out the song some people believe to be the quintessential Golden State anthem might have just as easily ended up “Hotel Florida” — an ode to traffic jams, neon lights, and mojitos. “Even though ‘Hotel California’ sounds like it should have been recorded in California, most of it was recorded in Miami,” says former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, the song’s co-writer. “I’d say about half the Eagles records we made with our producer Bill Szymczyk were recorded in Miami.” Felder is a Florida native who grew up in Gainesville. He cut his chops with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stephen Stills, and Tom Petty — the last of whom Felder taught to play guitar. Catch him live at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek this weekend and read New Times' full interview with Felder about his Florida roots. 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via ticketmaster.com.

Luke Bryan: With Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock. There's nothing like baking in the South Florida humidity while jamming to the sounds of popular country music. Do it this weekend at Coral Sky Amphitheatre with the booming voice of Nashville's own Luke Bryan. He got his start based on his talent for songwriting, penning tunes for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. The industry is in his blood; his cousin works at Capitol Nashville and signed him over a decade ago. Since then, he's pumped out nine albums including 2017's What Makes You Country, and won plenty of awards and hearts. Though he doesn't have any new releases out right now, he's on the road with the Sunset Repeat Tour and the Farm Tour. Strap on your cowboy hat and bring a kerchief to see him live with Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $110.

Miami Girls Rock Camp Grand Finale Showcase. 2019 marks the fifth consecutive year that Miami girls and nonbinary children will show their musical skills onstage after a week of rock 'n' roll boot camp. Launched in 2014 by cofounders Emile Milgrim, Steph Taylor, and Heather Burdick, Miami Girls Rock Camp (MGRC) offers participants a weeklong musical day camp with instrument instruction, songwriting workshops, band practice, and live performances by visiting artists and DJs. The organization's mission is simple: Use music and performance as a platform to promote self-esteem, community, and creative expression. With guidance from volunteers and staffers, campers form bands and write songs using their preassigned instruments. They then perform those songs onstage at the end of the week. Formerly held in the Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach, the 2019 finale concert will take place at the Ground in downtown Miami for a second consecutive year on Sunday, August 4. Don't miss it! Read up on MGRC's history in "Miami Girls Rock Camp Marks Five Years of Empowering Girls and Nonbinary Youth." 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at the Ground, 24 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via miamigirlsrockcamp.org. Children under 2 get in free.