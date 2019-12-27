The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Bill Orcutt and Chris Corsano. With Shane Parish, Spider Sabich, Steven Bristol and Kenny Millions, and others. Bill Orcutt is having quite a moment. Though he gained fame with the Miami-born noise rock band Harry Pussy in the '90s, just this year, Pavement frontman and indie rock deity, Stephen Malkmus named him "the best guitarist in the world" on Amoeba Records' online series What's In My Bag? Shortly afterwards, Spin named his new record Odds Against Tomorrow — which was recorded in a Miami elementary school stairwell — as one of the 10 best albums of 2019. Those are some powerful endorsements. Orcutt will be performing at Churchill's Pub this Friday with the accompaniment of another experimental great, Chris Corsano. The upstate New York-based drummer has built a reputation for his work crafting noise and free jazz alongside saxophonist Paul Flaherty. Orcutt and Corsano have performed together often and released a collaborative album, Brace Up!, in 2018. Come to Church to see what this power duo and other noisy legends have in store for what promises to be an intense post-Christmas comedown. 10 p.m., Friday, December 27, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $5.

EXPAND Boys Noize at Heart in October 2016. Photo by Chris Carter

Boys Noize. You'd be hard-pressed to find a DJ more well-traveled in the music world than Boys Noize. He has remixed A-Trak, Snoop Dogg, Depeche Mode, Donna Summer, and many others. Recently, he helped produce Frank Ocean's single "DHL," and his side project with Skrillex — Dog Blood— performed at the 2019 edition of Ultra. Curiously, he's never played Club Space, but that's all set to change this weekend. Consider this unmissable set a warmup for New Year's Eve. Space residents Bakke and Danyelino will be joining the German DJ/producer behind the decks. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia McAuley's "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 11 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $12.06 to $48.24.

Adam Beyer Courtesy photo

Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg. With Andres Line and Ms. Mada. The last time the Swedish duo of Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg played together in Miami was during Ultra 2015. They were DJing during the sunset at the Carl Cox Megastructure, and a brief torrential downpour forced most stages — but not the Megastructure — to momentarily shutdown and wait out the weather. Half a decade later, the two are heading back to Miami to play in a venue that has a little more in the way of cover. Beyer and Engberg will be spinning alongside one another on Saturday, December 28 at Club Space. Fortunately for Miami clubgoers, they'll be tending to the decks for much longer than the usual hour-and-a-half festival time-slot. When they're sharing DJ duties, the wedded couple play in excitable and infectious harmony. Read Grant Albert's preview of the pair's set, "Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg Make Long-Awaited Return to Miami." 11 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $33.75 to $67.50.

EXPAND Textasy will bring classic electro sounds to Floyd on December 28. Photo by Anastasiya Verbytskaya

Textasy. With Jonny From Space and December Beaches. In today’s realm of electronic partisanship, many DJs have discovered it can be a risky proposition to drop a track that falls outside of the specific genre audiences have come to associate them with. Berlin-based artist Textasy is a DJ's DJ and doesn't worry about such things. As detailed in a February 2018 interview with DJ Mag , Textasy — real name Dustin Evans — discovered the joy of electronic music at a young age during his upbringing in Dallas, Texas. In addition to Aphex Twin and Warp Records, he also cites Miami Bass, the hip-hop adjacent genre that's heavy on kicks and elevated tempos, as one of his primary influences. Although the descriptor electro is regularly used when describing his sound, both Evans' DJ sets and original productions pull from a variety of creative wells, ranging from the old-school stylings of breakbeat and jungle to even new wave acts. Textasy's eclectic touch will be fully audible during his DJ set at Floyd on Saturday, December 28. He'll be joined that evening by Miami's own Jonny From Space as well as Chicago-born and Orlando-based selector December Beaches. Read Grant Albert's preview "Go Break Sonic Barriers With Textasy at Floyd." 11 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $30.

EXPAND Chocolate Sundays at Purdy Lounge. Photo courtesy of Joel Meinholz

Chocolate Sundays. With Craze, Louie Arson, Maneuvers, DZA, Reid Waters, Contra, Roddy-Yo, and Mike Deuce. Joel Meinholz, the founder of the laid-back skate-inspired night Chocolate Sundays, returned to Miami in 2019 after spending three years in New Mexico. When he heard that Purdy Lounge was closing, he met with owner Dan Binkiewicz to throw two more Chocolate Sundays as a send-off to the bar. The last installments of the beloved party will take place on December 29 and February 2, 2020. Meinholz says the idea behind the revival is "just to bring all of the DJs back [and] have fun with it." Soarse Spoken will be hosting a Drunk’n Spelling Bee, the winners of which will receive gift certificates to Miami vinyl shops Technique Records and Sweat Records. Former resident DJs will be spinning as well. For the final installments of his beloved party, Meinholz is creating a collage of 1,000 snapshots from past Chocolate Sundays that show its history through the years. In a sentimental move, partiers will be able to grab pictures of themselves to bring home as keepsakes. Read Liz Tracy's history of the night, "Chocolate Sundays Returns to Purdy Lounge to Mark the End of an Era." 10 p.m. Sunday, December 29, and Sunday, February 2, Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; purdylounge.com. Admission is free.