Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Sam Hunt, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, and More

Sam Hunt
This week in Miami, rapper Jack Harlow performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach following his viral collaboration with Lil Nas X for "Industry Baby." Rod Wave, R&B's newest it-boy, heads to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, and Miami Beach Reggae Fest presents Latin reggae acts like Fidel Nadal and Doctor Krapula at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday.
Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar
No Coffin at Las Rosas
The stage at the Allapattah watering hole Las Rosas is back in business after the bar and venue paused its music programming for over a year. On Thursday, thrash metal outfit No Coffin celebrates the release of its latest EP, All Life Must End
, with a stacked show featuring fellow locals Ejecutador, Malware, Bullethorn, and Erratix. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Sam Hunt at Hard Rock Live
Country music singer Sam Hunt plays Hard Rock Live on Thursday in support of his sophomore album, Southside
. Since Hunt's debut album, Montevallo
, which received widespread acclaim and a Grammy nomination, the artist has continued to wow his fans. Southside
continues his path as an innovator of modern country. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.Tickets cost $45 to $135 via ticketmaster.com.
Matt Fax at Treehouse
Enjoy some of the best the melodic and progressive house scenes have to offer at Treehouse on Saturday when Colorize label stalwarts Matt Fax, Dezza, and Estivaa take over the decks. As a teen, promising young producer and DJ David Ciekanski — soon to known as Matt Fax — was getting nods from industry legends like Laurent Garnier and Moguai. Fast forward a few years, and the release of his EP, Going Down/Hyperspace
, on Colorize in 2015 not only ended a two-year hiatus but propelled the producer into the upper ranks of dance music. 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
Jack Harlow at the Fillmore Miami Beach
On Friday, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow headlines at the Fillmore Miami Beach as he continues his first tour in over two years, dubbed The Crème De La Crème. Since signing to Don Cannon and DJ Drama's imprint Generation Now, an imprint of Atlantic Records, the artist has kept his name in the charts with singles like "Whats Poppin" and cemented his up-and-coming status with his debut album, That's What They All Say
. Notably, his collaborative effort with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby" was just nominated for the "Song of the Summer" at the VMAs. Rappers Babyface Ray and Mavi will complete the lineup as openers for the show. 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $31 to $233 via livenation.com
Rod Wave at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Rod Wave's silken voice and effortless verse will take over the stage at West Palm Beach's iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Friday, as the new-wave R&B singer embarks on his tour in support of his sophomore album, Pray for Love
. The tour will see the singer-songwriter and rapper play some of his biggest show yet, matching his recent viral success with tracks like "Tombstone." The tour is supported by Rolling Loud and Live Nation, with openers NoCap, and Rubi Rose completing the lineup. 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Wy., West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29 to $500 via livenation.com.
Miami Beach Reggae Fest at North Beach Bandshell
The Miami Beach Reggae Fest 2021 returns to the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. Founded by Eddy Morillo, lead singer and founder of the Venezuelan reggae music group Bachaco, the festival celebrates greater Miami’s diversity of cultures and sounds, acting as an ode to the tradition of reggae music, with a focus on its Latin iterations. Argentinian reggae legend and Latin Grammy nominee Fidel Nadal will perform alongside Colombian ska outfit Doctor Krapula, and Bachaco. 5 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $44.58 via northbeachbandshell.com.