Tiago PZK Promises Plenty of Joy During VMAs Performance

Even if you're vaguely familiar with the Argentine trap scene, then you might recognize one of its early hit makers, Tiago PZK.
Originally part of the PZK freestyle crew, Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano was just another kid in Buenos Aires who would frequent the capital city's plazas, where up-and-coming emcees would meet to rap battle. Some of these included future collaborators such as Trueno, Nicki Nicole, Duki, and producer Bizarrap.
Even though he started in the trap and batalla scene that has become a modern staple of Argentina's sound, Tiago has expanded his horizons, going into genres like cumbia, reggaeton, and salsa.
"I think it has to do with the energy that day in the studio — what I've heard in the week and how I feel, more than anything," Tiago tells New Times. "If I feel good, I'm going to make a song that is happy or that transmits joy. The song, 'Piel,' for example, which is the cumbia, is a song that transmits joy, something beautiful. When I feel sad, I make sad songs because that's how I feel. It depends on how I feel during the day, my vibe, and the musical aspect of what I'm listening to during the week. If I'm listening to salsa, maybe I'll make a salsa."
Tiago is in town when he meets up with New Times on a recent Friday afternoon at his hotel in Brickell. He's recovering from a long night at LIV, having gone to meet up with some friends and revel in the nightlife. It also probably explains why he's opted for comfort, pairing a Hellstar T-shirt and sweatpants. Still, his demeanor lets you know he's been up for a while.
The big thing on his mind is his upcoming performance with Brazilian singer Anitta at this year's VMAs at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The duo will perform "Alegría" from Tiago's freshly released album, Gotti A. It'll be the first time he's performed at the VMAs, a big feat for the 23-year-old artist.
"The truth is that I can't believe it yet," he shares. "I'm super grateful for the opportunity. I will be the first Argentine in history to sing at the VMAs. That's going to be historic. I'm going to go and sing in front of megastars, and it will be crazy, but I'm prepared. I know that if life puts me there, it's for that."
Despite the monumental task ahead, Tiago seems relaxed as he sips his orange juice.
"It's going to be good. I think I'm going to go relaxed knowing that I'm going to be well accompanied," he adds. "My team is going to be there. Anita, who is divine and an incredible girl, will be there. And at the end of the day, I'm going to represent my flag with a song from my album — that will be the most important thing."
Tiago's career has been on quite a trajectory since the summer of 2020 when he released "Cerca De Ti," alongside a remix version featuring many acts representing the next generation of Argentine trap, like Rusherking, Seven Kayne, and Bhavi. He kept the momentum going in 2021, releasing a Biza Session and the hit song "Entre Nosotros" with Lit Killah. By January 2022, he was the artist with the most number-one singles on Billboard's Argentina Hot 100 chart thanks to tracks like the remix of "Además De Mí," the "No Me Conocen" remix, "Entre Nosotros," and "Salimo de Noche."
It's hard to connect and unite artists in a scene. There are always egos and fights getting in the way. But in Argentina, there was always a lot of unity among the artists, and that's the most important thing. I feel that's what made Argentina's scene grow. The songs were when we all came together; people really liked them."
In the early days of Argentina's mainstream music scene, the hype was all behind the batallas, and artists like Khea, Duki, and Paulo Londra helped carry the scene to viral success. It was around this time that Tiago was rapping with the PZK crew during these batallas, most famously in El Quinto Escalón competitions at Parque Rivadavia.
"It was very special. You could feel the hunger, the hunger of everyone," Tiago remembers. "Everyone wanted to grow; everyone wanted to win. It was wild getting to the park, and suddenly, there were 4,000 to 5,000 people in one place. At first, they would put you against seven competitors. Out of the eight, one would pass. Then they would put you against four, and from there, one would pass. It was super difficult."
That era, which is now often looked back on with nostalgia, inspired Tiago to take music much more seriously.
"I was more fanatical, but I saw Duki, Lit Killa, and several celebrities in the park, and they would stop by, and everyone would run and chase them. It was a super magical time, all thanks to the park. It taught us to look for opportunities and fight for our dreams. That's the most important lesson El Quinto Escalón taught us."
Even with a successful career, Tiago wants to continue taking it all in. Starting as just another kid in the park, he's gone on to work with some of his idols and released two albums. His next milestone arrives in the fall when Tiago embarks on his most extensive U.S. tour so far. The 14-city tour kicks off on October 27 in Chicago, stopping in cities like Brooklyn, Nashville, Houston, and Los Angeles along the way. He'll return to South Florida on November 10 at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
For Tiago, the most exciting part of the tour might be the most mundane: traveling on a tour bus. But as far as what songs audiences will be likely to hear, he's more succinct. "Whatever my fans want," he says simply. "It's going to be a new show with a new design and a new story. You're going to be able to see Gotti A live — not only the songs but the representation of who Gotti is and who Tiago is."
