A UK Garage Starter Pack for Conducta's Set at the Ground

Thankfully, you don't need any knowledge of UK garage (UKG) to enjoy a set from Conducta, the absolute don of the revival movement taking the dance world by storm. Anyone in the world can enjoy the genre's shuffling drums, diva vocals, unique bass, and Brit-accent raps, and Miami locals get to experience the NUKG movement in full effect at the Ground on Saturday, May 20. Ahead of the show, New Times offers a brief guide to some of the new school's defining artists and tracks.
Conducta, The Kiwi SoundLet's start with the big man himself. When Conducta launched Kiwi Records in 2019, he did so intent on reviving the long-defunct sound of UK garage. He recruited the likes of Sharda, Sammy Virji, and Mind of a Dragon for the label's initial releases, but one particular highlight is this 2020 mix by Conducta that represents the movement at its ripest. It's also a great introduction to the various sounds found across the UKG spectrum, from two-step to bassline and everything in between.
Smasher, "Rollin"Two-step, a garage subgenre characterized by a distinctive down-up rhythmic pattern and influence from American hip-hop and R&B producers such as Timbaland, also features prominently in the revival movement. This track from East London producer Smasher perfectly exemplifies the sound, from the buttery-smooth vocals and slick emceeing to the quietly luxurious production.
Sammy Virji, "Shapes (Oh Will)"Hailing from Newcastle in Northeast England, Sammy Virji is possibly a bigger name in the genre than even Conducta, thanks to impeccably bright visual design on his releases and bold production instincts. On his now-iconic single "Shapes (Oh Will)," he displays a deft ability to chop samples and create mind-blowing drops that would feel just as comfortable in tiny clubs as they would at Ultra. When you hear his tag "It's Virji, isn't it?" in the dance, you just know it's about to go off.
Sharda, Champagne CircuitsA genre that stays the same is certain to die slowly, which is why it's great that guys like Sharda are around to push things forward. The Leicester-born, Manchester-based producer consistently brings new ideas to the UKG formula, as evidenced by his brilliant LP Champagne Circuits. Tracks like "Ravecity Riverfront" and "Tunnel Vision" represent garage at its bubbliest, providing a sugar rush ideal for packed clubs or Mario Kart sessions. Also, a shout to his insane Tears for Fears bootleg from earlier this year.
DJ Q, Est. 2003It's not only the new kids on the block that have pushed the UKG revival. Plenty of veterans from the scene have returned to the fore to create absolutely stunning new music. Case in point is this LP from Huddersfield-bred DJ Q. Est. 2003 that features the former BBC DJ in top form, creating tracks that toe the line perfectly between nostalgia and invention and recruiting some impressive collaborators. "Speedy Gs" with Manchester-based Finn is a highlight, perfectly distilling the essential elements of the '90s speed garage style, while "Sweet Day" with American garage god Todd Edwards is three and a half minutes of absolute bliss.
Sage Introspekt, "Touch"Garage isn't just a UK ting anymore. Creative producers from across the globe are incorporating the genre into their music, with some even rivaling their British counterparts. Los Angeles producer Sage Introspekt may be far away from London, but her work shows a formidable understanding of the genre. "Touch" off her Raw Dubz Vol. 2 EP goes beyond the conventions of UKG, incorporating shuffling drums and dark bass while adding a dash of tastefully filtered breakbeat samples.
Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal, "B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)"This one was a world-conquering hit for a reason. With a truly infectious hook from sultry singer Eliza Rose and impeccable production from Manchester's Interplanetary Criminal, this tremendous slice of 140-bpm house goodness took the UK by storm last year at a rather inopportune time. It was still top of the UK Singles Chart when Queen Elizabeth II died. (Although, depending on how you use the word, one could say she was the baddest of them all.) What makes the tune truly unique, however, is its use of the famous Korg M1 organ bassline, a synth patch favored by producers from Northern England such as Big Ang. Her 2003 classic with Micha, "Sexy Eyes," formed the backbone for "B.O.T.A.," as Interplanetary admitted in an interview. And speaking of Northern England...
Kyo, "How Can I Live"Taking the speed garage sound and running with it after its heyday down in London, producers and DJs in Sheffield, Leeds, and other cities in Yorkshire added their own sensibilities to the formula to create bassline, a uniquely Northern take on house with more euphoric vocals and plenty of organ bass. Based out of Nottingham, the bassline revival label Wot U Sayin' has taken "act locally, think globally" to the next level, recruiting producers from around the globe. Its biggest hit, the J-Organs Vol. 1 EP, features producers from Japan, and its A1 track, the anthemic "How Can I Live" by Kyo, is very popular as a set-closer among NUKG DJs, including Conducta himself.
Conducta. With QRTR, 74.97, and Marie Qrie. 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.88 via dice.fm.