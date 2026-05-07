Shops & Markets

Publix Quietly Reverses Open Carry Policy in Florida Stores

Months after allowing customers to openly carry guns, Publix has changed its open carry firearm policy at all Florida stores.
By Olee FowlerMay 7, 2026
Publix changes its open carry firearm policy in Florida stores, permitting only law enforcement officers to openly carry guns while shopping.

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
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Publix, the Florida-born grocer with locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, appears to have quietly reversed its open-carry policy. No announcement, no press release. Just a new stance rolling out Tuesday through customer service reps and its own chatbot.

The news arrives one day after Publix dropped to fourth on America’s most trusted grocer ranking, behind Whole Foods, Kroger, and QuikTrip.

The Tampa Bay Times was the first to flag the change, and Orlando’s News 6 confirmed it after reaching a customer service representative who explained that new guidance had been issued: only law enforcement would be permitted to openly carry firearms inside Publix stores. The company’s online chatbot backed that up.

“Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores,” it reads.

The company’s online chatbot states: “Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores.”

Photo and edit by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

How It Got Here

Publix originally aligned with Florida’s open carry law when it took effect in September 2025, following a landmark court ruling that found the prior prohibition violated the Second Amendment.

The company’s position at the time was that it followed all federal, state, and local laws and would engage law enforcement if any customer created a threatening or dangerous shopping experience, “whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not.” That was eight months ago.

The policy is apparently different now.

Whether the chatbot update reflects a full, company-wide policy change or a miscommunication somewhere in customer service is still unconfirmed.

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Only Law Enforcement Permitted in Florida

For a city where the Publix run is as routine as a cafecito, more than 60 locations stretch across Miami-Dade and Broward, from the Brickell outpost with a lunchtime sandwich line that doesn’t quit to stores in Little Havana, Kendall, and Doral that function as community anchors as much as they do as supermarkets.

The company hasn’t issued a formal statement. Whether the chatbot update reflects a full, company-wide policy change or a miscommunication somewhere in customer service is still unconfirmed. Publix has not said whether the reversal applies across all of its seven-state footprint or only to Florida, where open carry is legal.

The chatbot is telling anyone who asks that open carry is now for law enforcement only, and that’s a different answer than Publix was giving eight months ago.

Publix. Multiple Miami-Dade and Broward County locations; publix.com.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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