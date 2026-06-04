Among the countless restaurants across Miami, Italian restaurants continue to stand out. These days, that can mean many different things: old-school white tablecloth staples in Coral Gables, cozy neighborhood trattorias, handmade pasta bars from Peruvian chefs, Roman-inspired hotspots imported from Los Angeles, or lively aperitivo bars where the pizza is just as good as the cocktails.

From longtime institutions like Caffe Abbracci and Fratelli Milano to newer standouts like Mika, Mother Wolf, and Pasta, Miami’s Italian dining scene has become one of the most varied and exciting in Florida. Some spots focus on tradition while others bring modern twists to the mix. However, all of them deliver the kind of meals that keep locals coming back, whether that’s for a bowl of cacio e pepe, a perfectly blistered pizza, or a long dinner over wine and antipasti.

Without further ado, here are the 15 best Italian restaurants in Miami.

A creative spin on the classic Italian dish, Amatriciana, made into a pizza at Bar Bucce Bar Bucce photo Bar Bucce Bar Bucce is what happens when the team behind Macchialina opens a casual Italian pizzeria, bottle shop, and deli in Little River. The vibe here is relaxed, family-friendly, and a little reminiscent of what would happen if Lagniappe suddenly turned Italian. You order at the counter, grab a seat, and within minutes, your table starts filling up with fresh-sliced salumi, panini, skewers, and pizzas. The patio, right by the train tracks, is the place to be, especially when a train suddenly rushes by mid-dinner, and since it’s all first-come, first-served, you’ll want to get here early. The menu leans simple but is well executed, with standouts including the fluffy focaccia stuffed with peppers and olives, the zucchini pizza, and the bomba calabrese, a spicy Calabrian pepper sauce that should absolutely end up on top of your pizza slice. And before you leave, don’t forget to browse the shelves and take home some pasta or Italian goods with you. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; barbucce.com.

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A pasta dish from the one-star Michelin restaurant Boia De in Miami Photo by FujifilmGirl Boia De A one-star Michelin restaurant, this hip Little Haiti spot run by chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer offers an ever-changing lineup of pasta designed to comfort and enchant. Look for pappardelle “Alla Lepre,” made with unctuous shreds of braised rabbit tangled with wide ribbons of pasta. It’s not all about noodles here, however. Boia De offers plenty of non-pasta delights, including meat and fish dishes, as well as crisp potato skins filled with milky stracciatella cheese, caviar, and a hard-cooked egg. The editors of Florida’s first Michelin Guide took note, awarding the strip-mall standout a star. 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-209-6310; boiaderestaurant.com.

Caffe Abbracci in Coral Gables celebrates its 35th anniversary after its founder, the revered restaurateur Nino Pernetti, died. Photo by Rocco Riggio Caffe Abbracci Ask anyone about Caffe Abbracci, and the word “family” will likely come up. And no wonder: The doted-upon Italian restaurant has maintained its consistently excellent reputation for more than three decades, thanks to its late founder, revered restaurateur Nino Pernetti, who died from COVID complications in 2022 at age 76. The restaurant gracefully carries on in his memory, sticking to a fantastic formula of warm, inviting service and a steadfast menu of classic and contemporary Italian dishes. Abbracci is always filled with locals (including families) who know to order well-executed options like carpaccio di tonno, vitello tonnato, red snapper al cartoccio, and Pernetti’s homages to his daughters: tortellini Tatiana and agnolotti Katerina. 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-0700; caffeabbracci.com. Doma is a wonderful Italian restaurant in Wynwood Doma Doma In Wynwood, eight years is practically forever, and Doma has stayed relevant all this time for a reason. The restaurant specializes in Southern Italian cooking with subtle modern touches, including the occasional Asian influence woven into some dishes, but it never loses its comforting Italian soul. The dining room is chic and intimate, with a lively patio in the evenings and a crowd of loyal regulars who keep coming back for both the food and the hospitality. This is the kind of place where, after a few visits, the staff knows your name and remembers what you like to drink. The owner, Luca, is a sommelier, and the wine program is a huge part of the experience here. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice the wall lined with beautiful bottles behind glass, and there’s a good chance you’ll spot Luca himself swirling wine in elaborate decanters and helping guests pick bottles from a list that ranges from approachable to rare finds. On the food side, the rotating soft egg is a must-order, layered with Parmesan fondue espuma and changing seasonally with additions like mushrooms, zucchini blossoms, or ragù. The bucatini cacio e pepe gets an unexpected twist from Sichuan peppercorns, and the whole branzino baked in a golden salt crust is one of the most impressive dishes on the menu. It arrives tableside, then is cracked open and gently served, revealing impossibly tender fish beneath. Through all the changes in Wynwood over the years, Doma has remained one of the neighborhood’s most consistent and reliable restaurants. 35 NE 26th St., Miami; domawynwood.com.

Two iconic dishes: vitello alla Milanese, a cutlet served with arugula, dressed with lemon olive oil, and topped with cherry tomatoes and diced bocconcini mozzarella (left) and fiocchi pasta, little pockets filled with pear and taleggio cheese (right). Fratelli Milano photo Fratelli Milano Fratelli Milano, the beloved family-owned Italian spot in downtown Miami, was founded in 2006 by twin brothers and Milan natives Roberto and Emanuele Bearzi. The spot has been a local favorite ever since. Roberto takes the lead as executive chef, while Emanuele crafts delicate pastries, specialty pasta, and artisanal bread. The menu is a nostalgic nod to the Bearzi brothers’ childhood in northern Italy, where their grandmothers whipped up hearty soups and stews for Sunday family feasts. Diners can indulge in complimentary housemade ciabatta with the restaurant’s famous sun-dried tomato paste. The fresh pasta selection includes fettuccine, pappardelle, gnocchi, and lasagna. 213 SE First St., Miami; 305-373-2300; ristorantefratellimilano.com. People love Luca Osteria in Coral Gables for its fun atmosphere and Italian cuisine Luca Osteria photo

Luca Osteria

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If you’re on a quest to find the best pasta in Miami, consider Luca Osteria, where Giorgio Rapicavoli channels his Italian heritage in a quaint spot named for his son. Located along the pedestrian-only stretch of Giralda Plaza, the restaurant offers the chef’s indulgent interpretations of classic dishes, with the same spirit his beloved Eating House churns out quirky, creative riffs on American favorites. Here, housemade pasta pairs with the bar’s selection of house spritzers, while hearty main plates do best with one of several takes on the classic negroni. Pasta is a must-order – be it bucatini all’amatriciana with aged 600-day prosciutto and sun-dried tomatoes or pappardelle smothered in a nutmeg-spiced short rib ragù. But the antipasti of patate fritte – Rapicavoli’s bite-size balls of fried potato, served beneath a deluge of creamy Parmigiano fonduta flavored with black truffle and topped with a single egg yolk – is a can’t-miss dish. 116 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 305-381-5097; lucamiami.com.

Pasta at Macchialina Macchialina photo

Macchialina

Chef Michael Pirolo spent years traveling and cooking at Michelin-starred temples in Piedmont, Lombardy, Bologna, and Campagne. When he returned to the United States, he linked up with Scott Conant and eventually helped open Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach before debuting his own Italian restaurant, Macchialina. Pirolo’s skills are many and precise; his menu is focused and deceptively simple: a handful of starters, pastas, and entrées each. The flavors, though, are forward, thanks to the expert use of fresh, fine ingredients, whether in the form of a salumi plate, a salad of heirloom tomatoes and locally made burrata cheese, tagliatelle ai funghi, or a whole braised fish. The wine list is similarly concise (and Italian).

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Mika is a wonderful Italian restaurant in Coral Gables Mika photo

Mika

Mika may call itself Mediterranean, but let’s be honest, chef Michael White knows a thing or two about Italian food, and that pedigree shows all over the menu. The chef behind celebrated New York restaurants like Marea, Ai Fiori, and Osteria Morini brings a polished, upscale approach to the food here, and while there are a few Mediterranean dips and spreads scattered throughout the menu, you’re really here for the Italian dishes. The Coral Gables dining room is elegant and refined, the kind of place equally suited for a business lunch or a celebratory dinner, and the food feels just as elevated. Start with one of the crudos, which arrive beautifully plated, almost flower-like in presentation, especially the sea bass tartare with Calabrian chili, Sicilian pistachio, and grilled focaccia. Then move on to the pastas, which are unapologetically luxurious. These are not cheap plates of pasta; most hover well above $45 and way above, but dishes like the black truffle casarecce with prosciutto, radicchio, and Parmigiano Reggiano cream or the saffron gnocchetti with Florida rock shrimp, blue crab, and Calabrian chili absolutely deliver. The bone-in veal parmigiana layered with stracciatella is another standout, as is the massive bistecca Fiorentina served with crispy potatoes. If you want to experience Italian cooking through the lens of one of the country’s most celebrated chefs, this is one of the best places in Miami to do it. 3007 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-404-2200; mikacoralgables.com.

Mother Wolf’s bar Mother Wolf photo Mother Wolf Mother Wolf is probably one of the trendiest and most over-the-top spots on this list, but thankfully, the food actually lives up to the scene. The Design District restaurant is an LA export from Evan Funke, the two-time James Beard Award nominee and Chef’s Table star known for his dedication to making pasta entirely by hand the traditional way. The restaurant specializes in Roman cooking, and while there are some coastal influences woven into the menu, let’s be honest, you’re here for the carbs. The room itself is stunning: cavernous, dimly lit, opulent, and definitely designed for a see-and-be-seen crowd. But beyond the aesthetics, there’s real substance here. Start with the homemade focaccia, then move on to the fried calzone stuffed with mozzarella, a thin, crispy Roman-style pizza, or one of the dozen handmade pastas. There’s even a glass-enclosed pasta lab where you can watch chefs rolling pasta by hand throughout the night. It would be easy for a place like this to rely only on the vibes, but the cooking is genuinely solid and surprisingly consistent for a restaurant of this scale. 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-990-0022; motherwolfmiami.com. The stracciatella is a highlight, creamy and barely salted with a hint of olive oil and black pepper, served alongside pillowy, olive-oil-toasted sourdough. Michelle Muslera Pasta Unlike most of the spots on this list, Pasta is actually owned by a young Peruvian couple, and the original restaurant is from Lima. While the focus here is pasta and Italian cooking, there are subtle Peruvian inflections throughout the menu that make the place feel a little different from your standard Italian spot. But what really stands out is the attention to detail and the fact that almost everything is made completely from scratch. The noodles you’re eating were made within the last 24 hours, whether it’s the thick pici cacio e pepe or the silky fettuccine folded with mascarpone and a spicy housemade ’nduja. Even the bread and the stracciatella are made in house. The menu is fairly tight, with a few pastas rotating in and out, but there are also excellent starters, including crisp romaine lettuce topped with generous amounts of aged Parmesan. If you can snag one of the bar seats, it’s worth it just to watch the chefs work. The room is casual, but the cooking is incredibly consistent, and the pasta is easily some of the best in Miami right now. 124 NW 28th St., Miami; pasta-restaurants.com. Portosole is one of the most authentic Italian restaurants in Miami Portosole photo Portosole If you’re looking for a cozy white tablecloth Italian spot for date night, Portosole is a solid choice in Coral Gables. In fact, it’s reportedly one of Joe Jonas’ favorite spots for a date night, which honestly makes sense once you step inside. Tucked inside a 1920s building on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Miracle Mile, the restaurant has a romantic, classic feel, with attentive service and plenty of locals and regulars who return often. The menu sticks to Italian classics, from antipasti and housemade pastas to steaks and seafood, with a few tableside touches throughout the meal. The cacio e pepe is finished inside a cheese wheel, but unlike many versions around Miami, it’s not overly creamy or heavy. The imperial branzino for two, which can easily feed three, is also served tableside from one of the restaurant’s rolling carts. There’s definitely a bit of theater to the experience, but the food remains well executed throughout. And for something fun at the end of the meal, order the Sgroppino Veneziano, a frothy mix of lemon sorbet, vodka, and Prosecco prepared –you guessed it– tableside and topped with dark chocolate. 2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; portosolemiami.com.

Salumeria 104 has become a Miami staple for Italian cuisine Salumeria 104 photo Salumeria 104 Salumeria 104 is probably among the more casual and price-friendly spots on this list. The concept is inspired by the traditional Italian trattoria, the kind of neighborhood place where you can stop by for a board of cured meats, a pasta, and a glass of wine without making a whole production out of dinner. As the name implies, they specialize in salumi and all kinds of cured meats, which are sliced paper-thin and served on beautiful wooden boards, paired with really good Italian cheeses. You’ll also want to come here for the pinsa, a Roman-style flatbread, especially the Giulia topped with mortadella, stracciatella, and pistachio. But the pasta is also a big reason to visit. Everything is homemade, generously portioned, and priced under $30, which honestly feels rare in Miami these days. And for dessert, while the tiramisu and chocolate salami are both excellent, the move is really to order the dessert trio, which lets you pick any three desserts from the menu. Multiple area locations, including 117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-947-5342; salumeria104.com.