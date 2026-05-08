Legendary Sandwich Shop Sets Coral Gables Opening Date

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For years, Miamians who wanted a seat at Buccan — or to score a bite of one of its famous Buccan Sandwich Shop creations — had to brave the trek to Palm Beach and contend with a nearly impossible-to-score reservation. That drive is about to get much shorter.
After announcing the expansion nearly two years ago, the wait is finally over: Miami is finally getting Buccan this spring, along with its two other sister restaurants.
In even better news, New Times has learned that Buccan Sandwich Shop will surprise fans by opening Saturday, May 9, in Coral Gables. Its two sister spots, Buccan and Imoto, will open on Friday, May 22, and Monday, June 8, respectively.
A Sandwich Shop, Dining Room, and Sushi Counter — All in One
Chef Clay Conley and the Ember Group are opening an outpost of their wildly popular restaurant at 100 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The group is hoping to recreate the same “triple threat” setup that anchors their corner in Palm Beach. Buccan will lead the project, featuring a large open kitchen, a wood-burning oven, and the chef’s tables where regulars watch the kitchen in action.
Imoto, which translates as “little sister” in Japanese, is also making its Miami debut. The intimate space with a separate entrance on Galiano Street, featuring a sushi bar and wood-fired small plates inspired by Conley’s time living in Tokyo.
Rounding out the trio is the Buccan Sandwich Shop, a popular lunch counter known for gourmet sandwiches like beef carpaccio baguettes and the “Beef Steak Bomb.”
What to Expect at Buccan Sandwich Shop
The Buccan Sandwich Shop has earned a cult following among locals and online among food influencers, even garnering accolades from numerous publications as one of the best sandwich shops in Florida.
Known for its creative, made-to-order hot and cold sandwiches, fresh salads, house-made chips, bottled cocktails, and signature chocolate chip cookies, the Coral Gables shop will offer the same menu that has won over fans at its flagship location in Palm Beach and in West Palm Beach.
The Coral Gables location will cater to both on-the-go customers and event planners, offering catering for groups of ten or more, and will open daily from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All orders will be placed on its website.
What to Expect at Buccan
While the Buccan menu shifts with the seasons, staples like short rib empanadas and sweet corn agnolotti have developed a dedicated following. While many classics will make the move south, Conley notes that Coral Gables and Palm Beach are distinct markets with different clienteles.
To run the Miami location, Conley is bringing back some of the “Azul magic” by rehiring two former colleagues from his tenure at the Mandarin Oriental Miami. “The style will remain the same, but I’ve rehired these two guys that used to work with me at Azul,” Conley says. “They went on to bigger and better things and moved around the country, so I’ve brought them both back. Some of the stuff will be a collaboration between all of us, and some will be theirs.”
The bar program will also see a shift, as Conley believes Miami diners are more “cocktail-centric” than those in Palm Beach.
“Palm Beach is not as into the cocktail culture as much as Miami is,” Conley noted, adding that an expanded drink program will also be added to the Coral Gables outpost when the restaurants debut this April.
Conley Returns to Miami
This expansion marks a return to the Magic City for Conley. Before becoming a seven-time James Beard Award nominee, he earned local and national accolades as the executive chef at Azul at Mandarin Oriental Miami.
The move to the Gables has been in his sights for over a decade. “We actually had a building in Coral Gables that we were trying to open Būccan in, but that deal ended up falling through,” Conley says of a previous attempt around 2014. “We’ve just always felt like that was a good spot for us. We like that market, so we’ve just always kept our eyes open for the right spot.”
This story was originally published on February 4.
Buccan. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccancoralgables.com. Opening Spring 2026.
Imoto. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; imotocoralgables.com. Opening Spring 2026.
Buccan Sandwich Shop. 100 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buccansandwichshop.com. Opening Saturday, May 9.