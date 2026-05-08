Legendary Sandwich Shop Sets Coral Gables Opening Date

For years, Miamians who wanted a seat at Buccan — or to score a bite of one of its famous Buccan Sandwich Shop creations — had to brave the trek to Palm Beach and contend with a nearly impossible-to-score reservation. That drive is about to get much shorter.

After announcing the expansion nearly two years ago, the wait is finally over: Miami is finally getting Buccan this spring, along with its two other sister restaurants.

In even better news, New Times has learned that Buccan Sandwich Shop will surprise fans by opening Saturday, May 9, in Coral Gables. Its two sister spots, Buccan and Imoto, will open on Friday, May 22, and Monday, June 8, respectively.