Shops & Markets

Viral East Coast Bagel Shop Opens First Miami Location

A viral East Coast bagel shop has opened its first Miami location in Aventura with fun, rotating schmears and whole bagels.
By Victoria StanzioneApril 24, 2026
Viral East Coast bagel shop PopUp Bagels has opened its first Miami location on April 24 in Aventura with rotating schmears and whole bagels.

PopUp Bagels photo
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If you’re in tune with the East Coast bagel scene, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard all about PopUp Bagels. After becoming a local sensation in Westport, Connecticut, and in New York City, the brand popped up in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach in 2025, causing our site to basically crash over the news.

Now, the cream cheese-forward bagel brand has finally opened its first-ever Miami location. The cult-favorite breakfast spot opens Friday, April 24, bringing its “Grip, Rip, and Dip” bagels to South Florida’s growing bagel scene. On opening morning, Miami favorite Skinny Louie’s will be making smash burgers in front of PopUp Bagels, curating a mini-burger bagel bite topped with Marky’s caviar.

If the openings in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach are any indication, fans can expect long lines and plenty of fanfare over the weekend.

Viral bagel and loaded schmear sensation PopUp bagels is coming to Brickell in 2025

What Is PopUp Bagels’ ‘Grip, Rip, and Dip’ Style?

The brand is known for its “Grip, Rip, and Dip” menu. This means they only serve whole bagels straight from the oven, skipping the traditional sandwich model in favor of tearing and dipping into limited-edition flavored schmears. (Beware: This means you won’t find bagel sandwiches on the menu.)

This unique approach has helped PopUp build a cult following, with customers often pre-ordering and planning their weekends around pickup windows.

a delicious side shot of a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel
The bacon, egg, and cheese bagel from H&H Bagels in Pinecrest, which just opened in February

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Why Miami’s Bagel Scene Is Having a Moment

The Aventura opening arrives as South Florida’s bagel scene continues to boom, driven in part by an influx of Northeast transplants and a growing demand for more traditional, high-quality bagels. One of those transplants is H&H Bagels, hailing from New York City. It opened its first Miami location in Pinecrest in February with lines out the door.

Now, PopUp Bagels is ready to take on Miami, just like H&H Bagels.

“We’ve been excited to enter Miami-Dade and continue building in South Florida following the response we’ve seen in Delray and Palm Beach,” says PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “Aventura stood out early on as the right place to take that next step and enter a larger market.”

The viral “Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter” schmear at PopUp Bagels

PopUp Bagels photo

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A Menu Built on Simplicity (and Hype)

Rather than offering a full deli-style menu, PopUp Bagels keeps things tightly focused. The menu centers on freshly baked bagels paired with rotating schmears and butters, with flavors that change regularly and often lean into unexpected combinations. The bagels are designed to be eaten immediately, dunked into a schmear, or taken home and shared.

“The bagels stand on their own, and the schmears build on that with thoughtful, rotating flavors that keep people coming back,” Bartlett adds. “Keeping it this simple takes discipline, but it’s what allows us to scale and replicate the product the right way as we grow.”

From Backyard Pop-Up to National Bagel Obsession

PopUp Bagels was founded in 2021 by Adam Goldberg in Westport, Connecticut. It began as a backyard pickup operation before expanding into a multi-state brand. The company has since gained national recognition, including back-to-back “Best Bagel” wins at Brooklyn Bagelfest.

“For us, it’s not about following an existing bagel scene. It’s about bringing great bagels to more people and doing it the same way we always have,” Bartlett says. “Aventura felt like a natural place to start, and it gave us the opportunity to introduce what we do.”

The simple menu and fun schmears have made PopUp Bagels a hit

PopUp Bagels photo

What’s Next for PopUp Bagels in South Florida

The Aventura location marks another step in the brand’s broader growth in Florida, with additional Miami-area openings expected (Brickell soon!).

Bartlett says South Florida has been quick to embrace the concept. “While each market has its own character, South Florida is exceptionally ready for us,” he says. “The response has been fast and consistent, which is what we look for.”

This story was originally published on March 30, 2026.

PopUp Bagels. 2958 NE 199th St., Aventura; popupbagels.com. Opening Friday, April 24.

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Victoria Stanzione is a Miami native and a natural storyteller with a lifelong passion for food, culture, and connection. A former editor-in-chief of Gulliver Prep’s Rider Voice and a Pepperdine University graduate with a degree in political science and intercultural communications, she blends her journalistic instincts with experience in media, hospitality, and the podcast industry, where she manages talent, brand messaging, and creative development. Rooted in Miami but shaped by global travel and a passion for wine and the narratives that define people and place, she brings an inquisitive, culturally fluent lens to every story she tells.

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