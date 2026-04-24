Viral East Coast Bagel Shop Opens First Miami Location

If you’re in tune with the East Coast bagel scene, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard all about PopUp Bagels. After becoming a local sensation in Westport, Connecticut, and in New York City, the brand popped up in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach in 2025, causing our site to basically crash over the news.

Now, the cream cheese-forward bagel brand has finally opened its first-ever Miami location. The cult-favorite breakfast spot opens Friday, April 24, bringing its “Grip, Rip, and Dip” bagels to South Florida’s growing bagel scene. On opening morning, Miami favorite Skinny Louie’s will be making smash burgers in front of PopUp Bagels, curating a mini-burger bagel bite topped with Marky’s caviar.

If the openings in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach are any indication, fans can expect long lines and plenty of fanfare over the weekend.