Viral East Coast Bagel Shop Opens First Miami Location

Audio By Carbonatix
With 2 days left in our spring campaign, we have a new $10,000 goal!
New Times members have already contributed more than $7,500 - can you help us hit our new goal and keep New Times free and in print every week? If New Times matters to you, please take action and contribute today.
If you’re in tune with the East Coast bagel scene, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard all about PopUp Bagels. After becoming a local sensation in Westport, Connecticut, and in New York City, the brand popped up in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach in 2025, causing our site to basically crash over the news.
Now, the cream cheese-forward bagel brand has finally opened its first-ever Miami location. The cult-favorite breakfast spot opens Friday, April 24, bringing its “Grip, Rip, and Dip” bagels to South Florida’s growing bagel scene. On opening morning, Miami favorite Skinny Louie’s will be making smash burgers in front of PopUp Bagels, curating a mini-burger bagel bite topped with Marky’s caviar.
If the openings in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach are any indication, fans can expect long lines and plenty of fanfare over the weekend.
What Is PopUp Bagels’ ‘Grip, Rip, and Dip’ Style?
The brand is known for its “Grip, Rip, and Dip” menu. This means they only serve whole bagels straight from the oven, skipping the traditional sandwich model in favor of tearing and dipping into limited-edition flavored schmears. (Beware: This means you won’t find bagel sandwiches on the menu.)
This unique approach has helped PopUp build a cult following, with customers often pre-ordering and planning their weekends around pickup windows.
Why Miami’s Bagel Scene Is Having a Moment
The Aventura opening arrives as South Florida’s bagel scene continues to boom, driven in part by an influx of Northeast transplants and a growing demand for more traditional, high-quality bagels. One of those transplants is H&H Bagels, hailing from New York City. It opened its first Miami location in Pinecrest in February with lines out the door.
Now, PopUp Bagels is ready to take on Miami, just like H&H Bagels.
“We’ve been excited to enter Miami-Dade and continue building in South Florida following the response we’ve seen in Delray and Palm Beach,” says PopUp Bagels CEO Tory Bartlett. “Aventura stood out early on as the right place to take that next step and enter a larger market.”
A Menu Built on Simplicity (and Hype)
Rather than offering a full deli-style menu, PopUp Bagels keeps things tightly focused. The menu centers on freshly baked bagels paired with rotating schmears and butters, with flavors that change regularly and often lean into unexpected combinations. The bagels are designed to be eaten immediately, dunked into a schmear, or taken home and shared.
“The bagels stand on their own, and the schmears build on that with thoughtful, rotating flavors that keep people coming back,” Bartlett adds. “Keeping it this simple takes discipline, but it’s what allows us to scale and replicate the product the right way as we grow.”
From Backyard Pop-Up to National Bagel Obsession
PopUp Bagels was founded in 2021 by Adam Goldberg in Westport, Connecticut. It began as a backyard pickup operation before expanding into a multi-state brand. The company has since gained national recognition, including back-to-back “Best Bagel” wins at Brooklyn Bagelfest.
“For us, it’s not about following an existing bagel scene. It’s about bringing great bagels to more people and doing it the same way we always have,” Bartlett says. “Aventura felt like a natural place to start, and it gave us the opportunity to introduce what we do.”
What’s Next for PopUp Bagels in South Florida
The Aventura location marks another step in the brand’s broader growth in Florida, with additional Miami-area openings expected (Brickell soon!).
Bartlett says South Florida has been quick to embrace the concept. “While each market has its own character, South Florida is exceptionally ready for us,” he says. “The response has been fast and consistent, which is what we look for.”
This story was originally published on March 30, 2026.
PopUp Bagels. 2958 NE 199th St., Aventura; popupbagels.com. Opening Friday, April 24.