Dubai Hotspot Opens First U.S. Location in Miami

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In a city defined by global flavors and late-night spectacle, Miami is welcoming another international (and Mediterranean) heavyweight.
Gaia, a Greek-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge that built a loyal following in Dubai before expanding to Monaco, London, and Doha, has made its first-ever U.S. debut. The restaurant officially opened in Miami Beach on April 28, marking its first U.S. location. The highly anticipated restaurant boasts a reputation for polished Cycladic design, high-profile diners, and a distinctly theatrical seafood ritual known as the “Ice Market.”
Over the weekend, the restaurant hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. Following this, partners Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani welcomed guests for dinner, including Kevin Love, David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki, Pat Riley, and Bethenny Frankel.
The early response has been strong, with Frankel calling Gaia “the best restaurant in Miami” on Instagram.
Why Miami and Why Now?
The move marks a significant milestone for Fundamental Hospitality, the group behind the restaurant. It also signals continued confidence in Miami as a gateway for international restaurants entering the American market, such as Francesco Martucci, hailing from Italy.
Over the past few years, the city has evolved into a testing ground for globally recognized restaurants, including Karyu from Japan.
For Gaia’s founders, the energy from Miami’s cultural diversity and design-conscious identity made it a natural city for its first U.S. location.
From a Dubai Hit to Global Expansion
Since opening in Dubai in 2018, Gaia has become a magnet for global tastemakers and jet-set diners, building a reputation that blends polished aesthetics with Greek hospitality. Rather than scaling quickly, the brand has expanded deliberately, opening locations in cities like Monte Carlo, Doha, and London while maintaining a tightly curated identity centered on “warmth, connection, and atmosphere.”
“Entering the U.S. market is a strategic milestone for us, and Miami is the right city to lead that chapter. It is global, design-driven, culturally rich, and unapologetically bold, values that sit at the core of Gaia, says Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality. This opening represents our confidence in the brand, our belief in the market, and our commitment to building destinations that stand.”
The Experience: What Miami Diners Can Expect
Gaia draws inspiration from Mediterranean living. The Miami outpost will carry the brand’s signature aesthetic, including whitewashed walls, natural limestone textures, and greenery, reinterpreted through a coastal, Miami-inspired lens.
The result aims to feel transportive without veering into pastiche, an environment designed to evoke the Cyclades while remaining grounded in its beachfront setting.
On the culinary front, guests can expect Greek “home cooking” with premium ingredients led by chef Izu Ani. But one of Gaia’s defining elements is its Ice Market, a signature feature across all of its locations. The display showcases a daily selection of pristine seafood presented on ice, inviting guests to choose their fish before it is prepared to their preference. The ritual has become a hallmark of the brand, transforming the act of ordering into an interactive centerpiece of the dining experience.
Gaia After Dark
In true Miami fashion, the restaurant will also introduce Nyx, Gaia’s after-dark lounge inspired by the Greek goddess of the night. Designed to extend the evening beyond dinner, the space leans into mood-driven design and will serve craft cocktails, transitioning guests from a polished dining room into a moody, nightlife setting.
With its March debut, Gaia joins Miami’s growing wave of international imports reshaping Miami’s culinary landscape.
This story was originally published on February 23, 2026.
Gaia. 801 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 786-319-9409; gaia-restaurants.com. Now open.