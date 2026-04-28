Dubai Hotspot Opens First U.S. Location in Miami

In a city defined by global flavors and late-night spectacle, Miami is welcoming another international (and Mediterranean) heavyweight.

Gaia, a Greek-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge that built a loyal following in Dubai before expanding to Monaco, London, and Doha, has made its first-ever U.S. debut. The restaurant officially opened in Miami Beach on April 28, marking its first U.S. location. The highly anticipated restaurant boasts a reputation for polished Cycladic design, high-profile diners, and a distinctly theatrical seafood ritual known as the “Ice Market.”

Over the weekend, the restaurant hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. Following this, partners Evgeny Kuzin and Izu Ani welcomed guests for dinner, including Kevin Love, David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki, Pat Riley, and Bethenny Frankel.

The early response has been strong, with Frankel calling Gaia “the best restaurant in Miami” on Instagram.