MIA Ranked Among America’s Top Airports for Food

Miami International Airport has been ranked as the eighth best airport for food and drinks in the U.S. by Food & Wine, beating JFK and others.

From left: Emilio and Gloria Estefan pose outside of Estefan Kitchen Express at Miami International Airport Estefan Kitchen Express photo What Got the Nod Food & Wine‘s case for MIA rests on its Cuban, Caribbean, and Latin American food lineup. Places like Café Versailles and La Carreta are on the list for cafecitos, croquetas, and pressed Cuban sandwiches. Nearby, Ku-Va earns a mention for ropa vieja, picadillo, and mojitos. Estefan Kitchen Express, which Gloria and Emilio Estefan have operated at MIA for years, is known for its Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, pork flatbreads, and pastries. Food & Wine describes the Estefans as “longtime fixtures of the city’s dining and music scenes.”

A chicken salad from Spring Chicken at Miami International Airport Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar Believe it or not, two Concourse E spots are on the list, as well. Jackson Soul Food has been operating in Overtown since 1946. Its airport location makes the list for fried catfish, smothered pork chops, candied yams, and collard greens. Chef Creole earns a spot for its fried seafood platters and Creole dishes, while Spring Chicken in Terminal D rounds things out with fried chicken and biscuits. The airports ranked ahead and behind MIA on this list are Los Angeles International and JFK, which is decent company.

In February 2026, HMSHost signed a 12-year contract extension to overhaul more than 20 restaurants, bars, and grab-and-go outlets across the North, Central, and South terminals at MIA, part of the airport’s $9 billion Modernization in Action capital improvement program. More restaurant concepts are expected to roll out throughout the year.

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Miami International Airport. 2100 NW 42nd Ave., Miami; shopmiamiairport.com.