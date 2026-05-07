Restaurants

MIA Ranked Among America’s Top Airports for Food

Miami International Airport has been ranked among the best airports in the U.S. for dining and drinks, beating JFK and others.
By Olee FowlerMay 7, 2026
a dining room and a bar
Miami International Airport has been ranked as the eighth best airport for food and drinks in the U.S. by Food & Wine, beating JFK and others.

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
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Complaining about Miami International Airport (MIA) is practically a rite of passage for Miami locals, and the food has never been exempt from it. Let’s face it, the airport’s most viral food moment over the past few years was a sad $12 pizza slice with barely any sauce.

And yet, Food & Wine just ranked MIA eighth on its 2026 list of the top ten U.S. airports for food and drink. The ranking came as part of its annual Global Tastemakers Awards. It ranked eighth thanks to a poll of over 400 chefs, travel experts, food writers, and wine professionals.

The full list puts LaGuardia (somehow?) in first place, followed by Austin-Bergstrom and Denver. MIA lands at number eight, ahead of JFK and O’Hare.

From left: Emilio and Gloria Estefan pose outside of Estefan Kitchen Express at Miami International Airport

Estefan Kitchen Express photo

What Got the Nod

Food & Wine‘s case for MIA rests on its Cuban, Caribbean, and Latin American food lineup.

Places like Café Versailles and La Carreta are on the list for cafecitos, croquetas, and pressed Cuban sandwiches. Nearby, Ku-Va earns a mention for ropa vieja, picadillo, and mojitos.

Estefan Kitchen Express, which Gloria and Emilio Estefan have operated at MIA for years, is known for its Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, pork flatbreads, and pastries. Food & Wine describes the Estefans as “longtime fixtures of the city’s dining and music scenes.”

a salad on a grey table
A chicken salad from Spring Chicken at Miami International Airport

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Believe it or not, two Concourse E spots are on the list, as well. Jackson Soul Food has been operating in Overtown since 1946. Its airport location makes the list for fried catfish, smothered pork chops, candied yams, and collard greens. Chef Creole earns a spot for its fried seafood platters and Creole dishes, while Spring Chicken in Terminal D rounds things out with fried chicken and biscuits.

The airports ranked ahead and behind MIA on this list are Los Angeles International and JFK, which is decent company.

In February 2026, HMSHost signed a 12-year contract extension to overhaul more than 20 restaurants, bars, and grab-and-go outlets across the North, Central, and South terminals at MIA, part of the airport’s $9 billion Modernization in Action capital improvement program. More restaurant concepts are expected to roll out throughout the year.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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