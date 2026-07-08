Erling Haaland spotted in Miami ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

Miami has welcomed Argentinians, Brazilians, Colombians, Scotland’s entire Tartan Army, and just about every soccer fan on Earth during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now it’s Norway’s turn.

Ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England at Miami Stadium (yes, Hard Rock Stadium, but we’re calling it Miami Stadium these days), South Florida is preparing for one of the tournament’s most unexpected invasions: thousands of Norwegian supporters ready to row imaginary Viking ships, chant at deafening volumes, and lose their collective minds every time Erling Haaland touches the ball.

No offense to England, but this is Haaland’s world right now. We’re all just living in it.