Erling Haaland spotted in Miami ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

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Miami has welcomed Argentinians, Brazilians, Colombians, Scotland’s entire Tartan Army, and just about every soccer fan on Earth during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now it’s Norway’s turn.
Ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup quarterfinal between Norway and England at Miami Stadium (yes, Hard Rock Stadium, but we’re calling it Miami Stadium these days), South Florida is preparing for one of the tournament’s most unexpected invasions: thousands of Norwegian supporters ready to row imaginary Viking ships, chant at deafening volumes, and lose their collective minds every time Erling Haaland touches the ball.
No offense to England, but this is Haaland’s world right now. We’re all just living in it.
All hail Haaland
The Manchester City superstar has become the breakout sensation of the tournament after leading Norway to a stunning upset over Brazil, scoring twice to send his country to its first World Cup quarterfinal. He’s currently tied for the tournament lead in goals, putting him atop the race for the World Cup’s “Golden Boot.”
Plus, he has transformed Norway from a charming underdog into everyone’s favorite team. Haaland has also become an internet sensation, garnering more than 57 million followers on Instagram with his mantra and charm.
Haaland has already been spotted in South Florida
As if the Norwegian soccer fever needed another boost, Haaland and the Norwegian team have touched down in sunny South Florida.
On Tuesday, July 7, a TikTok posted by @marinamoves showed the Norwegian striker dining at Corsair Kitchen & Bar inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura. According to the video, Haaland even stopped to take a photo with a young fan. Another video appears to show him already hitting the resort’s golf course.
The sighting fueled speculation that Norway is using the Aventura area as its home base ahead of Saturday’s match.
However, the team is actually staying at The Dalmar, Fort Lauderdale, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. On Wednesday, July 8, the team was seen practicing at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Plus, multiple New Times readers have seen the Norwegian team’s bus across Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.
Therefore, if you suddenly see six-foot-five blonde soccer players eating around town…don’t be shocked.
The Vikings are coming
If you’ve never watched Norway supporters celebrate, allow us to prepare you. There’s the famous Viking Row.
Thousands of fans sit shoulder to shoulder, linking arms and pretending they’re rowing a Viking longship while chanting in perfect unison. It looks like an equal parts soccer celebration, CrossFit class, and scene from a history documentary.
After beating Brazil, Haaland himself joined the Viking Row celebration, helping fuel one of the wildest postgame scenes of the tournament. Norway basically threw a nationwide party, with celebrations spilling into the streets of Oslo.
Expect to see some Viking Rows at Miami Stadium this weekend (or even at bars across Miami).
The hottest ticket in town
If you were thinking about catching Haaland versus England’s Harry Kane in person, hopefully you started saving sometime around Christmas. As of this week, resale tickets for Saturday’s quarterfinal were starting at around $4,483, making it one of the most expensive matches of the entire tournament.
The matchup also reunites Haaland with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham, adding another layer of star power to what already feels like a World Cup final disguised as a quarterfinal.
However, if you’re planning to hit up a sports bar or restaurant to catch the epic match, New Times will be documenting the Norwegian takeover all week long.
If you suddenly hear someone yelling “Heia Norge!” while ordering a cafecito this week, don’t question it. Just row along.