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Of course Miami has the most expensive World Cup stadium food

Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) has the highest concession prices among the FIFA World Cup host cities, but are we surprised?
By Jose D. DuranJuly 7, 2026
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Stadium) in Miami, during the FIFA World Cup 2026, has the most expensive stadium food among the host cities, according to a report.

Screenshot via Instagram/@snackeatingsnackss
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Miami often earns top marks from many a prestigious title: rudest drivers, the most BBLs per capita, most fuckboys in a single dating pool.

Well, Miami, you’ve done it again!

According to Casino.org, among stadiums hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Miami Stadium (AKA Hard Rock Stadium) commands the highest concession prices. For anyone who has had to fork over $20 for a middling cocktail at Miami’s countless bars, the news is not exactly surprising.

The metrics Casino.org used to come to its conclusion are pretty solid. It calculated the cost of five common stadium concession items: a classic game-day meal like a burger or hot dog, a signature World Cup stadium dish, a domestic beer, a snack, and a bottle of water. That came to a total of $110 for fútbol fans enjoying a match at Miami Stadium, which was 80 percent higher than the average.

@benfozza

Good value or not?! Let me know 👇 #fifaworldcup #worldcup #worldcupfever #miamilife #brazilfootball

♬ original sound – benfozza

The $75 tater tots heard ’round the world

That said, one dish in particular drove Miami to the top of the rankings: the caviar-topped tater tots. The price of the dish? $75. There are also reports that Miami Stadium sells a five-pound empanada (meant for sharing) for $40. On social media, cocktail prices have reportedly started at $19 for a single and $27 for a double, while a beer is $16.50. (Casino.org, on the other hand, says a domestic beer is $14.50.) Meanwhile, a TikToker claimed to have spent $50 on a pan con lechon, which she admitted could feed a family.

Another TikToker who attended the Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde match on June 21 shows the prices at a stadium taco vendor, with chicken tacos for $19 and carne asada tacos for $19.50. To be honest, the prices seemed pretty much in line with what any sporting event, festival, or other major event would charge for food in Miami. Whether the prices overall are fair is up to you.

Prices for other common items include $6 for a bottle of water and an average of $8.50 for a typical game-day meal like a hot dog. For a snack like chips or nuts, expect to pay $6.

@travelingcameraman

Pricey but the tacos were actually pretty good. Glad to have spent this time with my dad at the Uruguay vs Cabo Verde match in South Florida . #fifaworldcup#copamundial#worldcup#hardrockstadium#miami

♬ original sound – Jason | Tech & Travel

How Miami stacks up against other World Cup cities

After Miami, Boston, Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco rounded out the top five most expensive concessions. The cheapest? Well, that honor went to Atlanta Stadium, where the same concessions cost just $31.50.

Though many venues have already hosted their final World Cup matches, Miami has not. It will host a quarterfinal match on July 11 and the Bronze Final on July 18, a day before the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.

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