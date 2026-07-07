Of course Miami has the most expensive World Cup stadium food

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Miami often earns top marks from many a prestigious title: rudest drivers, the most BBLs per capita, most fuckboys in a single dating pool.
Well, Miami, you’ve done it again!
According to Casino.org, among stadiums hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Miami Stadium (AKA Hard Rock Stadium) commands the highest concession prices. For anyone who has had to fork over $20 for a middling cocktail at Miami’s countless bars, the news is not exactly surprising.
The metrics Casino.org used to come to its conclusion are pretty solid. It calculated the cost of five common stadium concession items: a classic game-day meal like a burger or hot dog, a signature World Cup stadium dish, a domestic beer, a snack, and a bottle of water. That came to a total of $110 for fútbol fans enjoying a match at Miami Stadium, which was 80 percent higher than the average.
The $75 tater tots heard ’round the world
That said, one dish in particular drove Miami to the top of the rankings: the caviar-topped tater tots. The price of the dish? $75. There are also reports that Miami Stadium sells a five-pound empanada (meant for sharing) for $40. On social media, cocktail prices have reportedly started at $19 for a single and $27 for a double, while a beer is $16.50. (Casino.org, on the other hand, says a domestic beer is $14.50.) Meanwhile, a TikToker claimed to have spent $50 on a pan con lechon, which she admitted could feed a family.
Another TikToker who attended the Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde match on June 21 shows the prices at a stadium taco vendor, with chicken tacos for $19 and carne asada tacos for $19.50. To be honest, the prices seemed pretty much in line with what any sporting event, festival, or other major event would charge for food in Miami. Whether the prices overall are fair is up to you.
Prices for other common items include $6 for a bottle of water and an average of $8.50 for a typical game-day meal like a hot dog. For a snack like chips or nuts, expect to pay $6.
How Miami stacks up against other World Cup cities
After Miami, Boston, Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco rounded out the top five most expensive concessions. The cheapest? Well, that honor went to Atlanta Stadium, where the same concessions cost just $31.50.
Though many venues have already hosted their final World Cup matches, Miami has not. It will host a quarterfinal match on July 11 and the Bronze Final on July 18, a day before the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.