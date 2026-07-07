Of course Miami has the most expensive World Cup stadium food

Miami often earns top marks from many a prestigious title: rudest drivers, the most BBLs per capita, most fuckboys in a single dating pool.

Well, Miami, you’ve done it again!

According to Casino.org, among stadiums hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Miami Stadium (AKA Hard Rock Stadium) commands the highest concession prices. For anyone who has had to fork over $20 for a middling cocktail at Miami’s countless bars, the news is not exactly surprising.

The metrics Casino.org used to come to its conclusion are pretty solid. It calculated the cost of five common stadium concession items: a classic game-day meal like a burger or hot dog, a signature World Cup stadium dish, a domestic beer, a snack, and a bottle of water. That came to a total of $110 for fútbol fans enjoying a match at Miami Stadium, which was 80 percent higher than the average.