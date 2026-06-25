Bagpipes and caipirinhas: Brazil and Scotland take over Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tartan Army Miami takeover was one for the books as the city prepared to host Brazil vs. Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday. But another group was just as loud — Brazilian fans have been right alongside the Scottish and just as ready to party. Because no one celebrates the World Cup quite like Brazilians do. Their arrival was no short of a show when yellow and green took over Miami Beach.
Since Monday morning, thousands of supporters from both teams have partied together. Having a good time in Miami came first, and cheering for their countries to win this World Cup match felt like a second priority. From impromptu soccer matches in the middle of Ocean Drive to Brazilians dancing to the sound of Scottish bagpipes, Miami turned into the center stage for this match.
After some epic interactions that are sure to become viral memes in Brazil and around the world, Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0, qualifying for the next round as number one in their group.
Restaurants and clubs go all out for Brazil
Giving Miami a taste of what it is like to be Brazilian during the World Cup, Brazil had multiple activations around town ready for fans to celebrate. In Wynwood, the Fogo de Chão activation featured live DJs, churrasco cuts galore, caipirinhas, and every goal scored was followed by a roar of cheers louder than the last.
Freshly out of the game and before even hitting the streets of Miami, the ramps going down from Hard Rock Stadium became a stage where Brazilian fans chanted, covered in yellow and green everything, even wigs, alongside an inflatable suit T. rex wearing Brazil’s jersey.
While the Scotts had “Freed From Desire,” Brazilians belted out “Não Quero Dinheiro (Só Quero Amar)” at Hard Rock Stadium.
Ronaldinho, Romário, and a Wynwood baile funk
At LIV Nightclub, Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho threw an after-party, where another Hall of Fame Brazilian soccer player, Romário, celebrated the match with soccer fans.
Meanwhile, at Casa Ronaldo in Wynwood, named after another Brazilian soccer phenomenon and former player, Ronaldo, the energy was high after the game, so, of course, Brazilian soccer fans decided it was time to turn the space into a “baile funk.”
The real victory happened off the field
Regardless of the results, the best part of the match was happening outside the field, as Brazil and Scotland soccer fans made the best of uniting two nations that really know how to be the life of the party.
Now, in the name of entertainment for the world, we can only hope the two countries meet again for the next World Cup, and the party never ends.
To continue the party going, check out New Times‘ updated list of Where to watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami.