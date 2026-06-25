Bagpipes and caipirinhas: Brazil and Scotland take over Miami

The Tartan Army Miami takeover was one for the books as the city prepared to host Brazil vs. Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday. But another group was just as loud — Brazilian fans have been right alongside the Scottish and just as ready to party. Because no one celebrates the World Cup quite like Brazilians do. Their arrival was no short of a show when yellow and green took over Miami Beach.

Since Monday morning, thousands of supporters from both teams have partied together. Having a good time in Miami came first, and cheering for their countries to win this World Cup match felt like a second priority. From impromptu soccer matches in the middle of Ocean Drive to Brazilians dancing to the sound of Scottish bagpipes, Miami turned into the center stage for this match.

After some epic interactions that are sure to become viral memes in Brazil and around the world, Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0, qualifying for the next round as number one in their group.