Looking for Norway fans in Miami? Here’s where to go

From Viking chants on Ocean Drive to pubs with England fans, here's where Norway fans are gathering ahead of Saturday's quarterfinal in Miami.

Ever since soccer superstar Erling Haaland was spotted grabbing dinner in Aventura on Tuesday, one question has been popping up all over social media: Where are the Norway fans? As the Scandinavian underdogs prepare to face England in Saturday’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Miami Stadium, thousands of supporters are expected to descend on South Florida, bringing Viking chants, Norwegian flags, and perhaps a healthy appetite for salmon. Whether you’re hoping to witness the famous Viking Row in person or simply want to watch the match surrounded by fellow fans, here’s where Norway and England supporters are expected to gather this weekend. Miami has officially gone Scandinavian.

On Friday, July 10, Miami Beach is welcoming Norwegian supporters to Ocean Drive City of Miami Beach Friday, July 10 Viking Row Event in Miami Beach If there’s one event you don’t want to miss before kickoff, it’s the Viking Row. The signature Norwegian fan tradition, where thousands of supporters sit shoulder to shoulder and pretend to row a Viking ship while chanting in unison, is expected to take over Ocean Drive and Fifth Street. According to the City of Miami Beach, on Friday, July 10, it’s welcoming Norwegian supporters to Ocean Drive and Fifth Street for two public demonstrations of the viral chant and synchronized “rowing” celebration at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The city is encouraging locals and visitors to grab an imaginary oar and join in, with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and city commissioners expected to kick off the afternoon festivities before the first row. Even if you’ve never rooted for Norway before, it’s worth seeing. England-Themed Marlins Game Package on Friday Not ready to wait until Saturday? The Miami Marlins are offering an England-themed ticket package for Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. For $20, fans receive a game ticket and a beer, while England supporters are planning to gather in Sections 28 and 29 before the weekend’s biggest soccer match. The $20 game ticket includes one 12-oz. can of beer, soda, or water, redeemable at the Familia Faves Concession Stand in section 36. Then stick around after the game for an epic fireworks show. The special ticket offer is available for the July 10-12 games.

These bars will be packed with England and Norway fans Miami New Times Thursday, July 9 through Saturday, July 11 The Auld Dubliner – Downtown Miami Downtown Miami’s Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen has earned praise from England supporters looking for a spot to watch the match. Sure, it’s Irish rather than English, but nobody’s going to complain as long as the match is on and the Guinness is flowing. Churchill’s Pub – Little Haiti If you ask soccer fans where to watch Saturday’s match, one answer keeps coming up: Churchill’s.The legendary Little Haiti pub has long been one of Miami’s most beloved soccer bars. Recent discussions among England supporters online suggest many plan to gather there again this weekend. Between the pints, the chants, and the wall-to-wall soccer atmosphere, it’s probably the closest thing Miami has to an English football pub. If you’re looking for passionate fans, this is probably your best bet. The Clevelander – South Beach England supporters are also expected to gather at the Clevelander on Friday after the Viking Row. It makes South Beach the epicenter of World Cup festivities heading into the weekend. Elbo Room – Fort Lauderdale If you’re making a weekend of it, Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach is already attracting England supporters. A group of English fans told New Times they planned to spend Friday afternoon at the iconic beach bar before making their way south for Saturday’s match.

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus – Coral Gables Coral Gables’ Fritz & Franz Bierhaus has been one of South Florida’s premier soccer bars for years. It’s not necessarily an England headquarters, but if you’re looking for a crowd that actually cares about the World Cup, few places do it better. The beer hall has become a tournament tradition every four years, attracting fans from around the globe. Julia & Henry’s – Downtown Miami Think of Julia & Henry’s as Miami’s closest answer to Texas Live. Expect dozens of food vendors, plenty of drinks, and giant screens showing the biggest matches. If your group can’t agree on what to eat but everyone wants to watch the game together, this downtown food hall checks all the boxes. The Leinster – Edgewater The Leinster has quickly become one of Miami’s best neighborhood pubs, making it a natural choice for World Cup action. Expect plenty of soccer fans, a solid beer list, and the kind of lively atmosphere that only gets louder once kickoff arrives.

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