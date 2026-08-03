Iconic waterfront Florida Keys restaurant listed for $18 million

If you’ve driven through Islamorada even once, you know her. The enormous blonde mermaid lounging just off the Overseas Highway has welcomed generations of Florida Keys travelers to the Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar. It’s where cold drinks, live music, fishing boats, and some of the best sunsets in the Keys have been part of the scenery for decades.

Now, this iconic Florida Keys watering hole can be yours for a cool $18 million. Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, located at 96 Madeira Rd. on the bayside of Upper Matecumbe Key near mile marker 82, is currently on the market. The news was first spotted by Ted Lund of the “Above The Fold” Substack, which incorrectly reports the listing price.

However, before Keys regulars panic, Lorelei is not closing. The beloved restaurant remains open daily, and neither the listing nor the property’s real estate representatives indicate that operations are changing while its owners search for a buyer. Still, seeing a place this deeply woven into the fabric of Islamorada with a $18 million price tag attached to it is enough to make any longtime customer do a double-take.