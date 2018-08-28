Tragically, Nuclear-Age Doc The Atomic Cafe Is Relevant Again

A time capsule of a time capsule, the 1982 documentary compilation film The Atomic Café is suddenly, enragingly relevant again. There was a time — during the 1990s particularly — when Jayne Loader, Kevin Rafferty and Pierce Rafferty’s montage of newsreels, training films and commercials from the early years of the arms race seemed like both a cinematic and spiritual fragment of the past. The cloud of nuclear fear had lifted, or so we thought, with the end of the Cold War. But now the possibility of Armageddon is back in the news, in a more unpredictable fashion than ever before. And so here is The Atomic Café, beautifully restored, back to remind us how fucked we truly are, and perhaps have always been.

Both bitterly funny and heart-stoppingly upsetting, Loader and the Raffertys’ assemblage peered into America’s nuclear soul from the dawn of the Reagan era. The materials the filmmakers used may have come from the period between 1945 and 1955: footage of bomb tests, clips of presidents and military officials making solemn announcements, helpful public advisories about how to protect yourself from blast radiuses. But they spoke also to the twin poles of American public spirit in the early 1980s — a renewed, turbo-loaded fusion of warlike aggression and paranoia crossed with aw-shucks nostalgia and hazy idealism.

Partly for that reason, The Atomic Café is fueled by contrasts. Perhaps the biggest is between the toxic suspicion of the early Cold War and the candy-colored, middle-class optimism of the era. You can sense it in an elaborate anti-communist screed that turns into a promo for two local California shopping malls: “Who can help but contrast the beautiful, the practical settings of the Arcadia Shopping Hub and the Whittier Quad with what you’d find under communism?” And it’s even in a government-produced vignette of three soldiers on home leave from Korea berating a young female antiwar protester — a commie in glasses, of course, who claims war would be “world suicide.” “You look pretty well off, sister,” they yell, “to be tearing down the country that gives you free speech!” In other words: Shut up and enjoy your freedom of speech, lady.