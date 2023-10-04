Your Guide to the Essential Events During the 2023-24 Miami Arts Season

October 2023How I Learned What I Learned. GableStage kicked off its 25th anniversary season on September 30 with the Miami premiere of August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned. Co-conceived with Todd Kriedler, the one-man show is an autobiographical tour de force in which the late Pulitzer Prize-winner takes audiences on a voyage from being a young poet in Pittsburgh's Hill District to his encounters with racism, music, love, and friendships. GableStage's production, which runs through October 22, stars Miami native Melvin Huffnagle under the direction of Carey Brianna. The company's season continues with Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play (November 18-December 10), the Miami premiere of Jon Marans' Old Wicked Sons (January 13-February 4, 2024), The Lehman Trilogy (March 16-April 14, 2024) by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, and Alexis Scheer's Laughs in Spanish (May 18-June 9, 2024). Through Sunday, October 22, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $65 to $75.
Love! Valour! Compassion! Playwright Terrence McNally's Love! Valour! Compassion! first opened off-Broadway in 1994, moving to the Great White Way the following year. It won several prizes, including Tony and Drama Desk awards and recognition from the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Obie Awards. The play follows a group of eight gay friends as they vacation in upstate New York. Michael Leeds directs Island City's take on the dramedy, running October 12-November 5. The company will follow up with Which Way to the Stage (January 18-February 11, 2024), the lesbian comedy Pulp (April 11-May 5, 2024), Skintight (May 30-June 23, 2024), and Die! Mommie Die! (August 29-September 22, 2024). Thursday, October 12, through Sunday, November 5, at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-928-9800; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $55.
Make Believe. Dancer and choreographer Rosie Herrera presents Make Believe at the Miami Theater Center on October 13 and 14. This is the first time the New World School of the Arts alum presents the work in her hometown, which deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into one's constructions of spirituality and understanding of romance. It's the second work in a trilogy by Herrera that uses religious iconography to explore themes of romance. 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via eventbrite.com.
Young Frankenstein. Loxen Production is staging Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein with a South Florida-born and -bred cast starting October 13 at the Manuel Artime Theater. This is the final production of the company's 2023 season, which kicked off with Cabaret in January, followed by Little Shop of Horrors in April. Young Frankenstein is based on the 1976 comedy film of the same name, with Brooks returning to write the book and music for the stage production that made its Broadway debut in 2007. Loxen's show is led by Benjamin Leon IV, who will star as the titular character. Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 29, at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami; loxenproductions.com. Tickets cost $25 to $75.
Las Olas Art Fair. You won't find any blue-chip art here, but you might stumble on an emerging artist or two lining Las Olas Boulevard during the two-day festival. The artists will be on hand to discuss their works on display, take commissions for pieces, and explain their techniques. Here, you can purchase art at an affordable price, away from the high-pressure atmosphere of other fairs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, at 740 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artfestival.com. Admission is free.
Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. Led by artistic director Stéphane Denève, the New World Symphony takes the stage at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall inside the New World Center to present the suite from Romeo and Juliet by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. This is one of the symphony's first orchestra concerts of the season and the first Wallcast concert, which will see the entire performance broadcast for free for those gathered outside in SoundScape Park. Peter Lieberson's "Neruda Songs" and James Lee III's "Visions of Cahokia" will also be performed in the program. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $125.
Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard. Miami Beach-based theater company Miami New Drama launches its season with the world premiere of Moisés Kaufman's play Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard. An adaptation of the novel by Venezuelan author Jonathan Jakubowicz, the play follows Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chávez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. The show is a co-production with New York City's Tectonic Theater Project and will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure a broader audience can enjoy the work. Miami New Drama's season continues with The Museum Plays at the Rubell Museum (February 2024); Two Sisters and a Piano, written and directed by Nilo Cruz (January 18-February 11, 2024); and the world premiere of Nicholas Griffin's Dangerous Days (April 4-28, 2024). Tuesday, October 17, through Sunday, November 12, at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org. Tickets cost $46.50 to $76.50.
Miami City Ballet's "Fall Mix." With the 2023-24 season marking the 40th anniversary of George Balanchine's death, Miami City Ballet celebrates the master. It all starts with the company's "Fall Mix," which lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center October 20-22 and at the Broward Center October 28 and 29. Dancers will perform Balanchine's iconic Serenade, which is heralded for launching a new direction in classical ballet, veering away from storytelling to impassioned, plotless movement. Also part of the program are Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room and the world premiere of Jamar Roberts' Sea Change. Further down the pipeline, MCB will do its annual performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker (December 8-30), followed by "Winter Mix" (February 3-18) and "Spring Mix" (March 8-24). The season concludes with the most famous ballet of them all, Swan Lake (April 18-May 12), praised by the New York Times when the company performed it during the 2021-22 season. 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 22; at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts; 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 29, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; miamicityballet.org. Tickets cost $40 to $234.
"Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Ancient Future." Detroit native Jamea Richmond-Edwards' work explores Afro-futurism and Black mythologies, which will be highlighted in the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's exhibition "Ancient Future." The show spotlights her signature vibrant paints, film explorations, and immersive installations. The museum is also set to showcase "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América" (November 1-March 17, 2024), highlighting the late Cuban artist's work; "Light Play" (April 1, 2024), which will see curator Adeze Wilford pull from the museum's permanent collection pieces that engage with light; and a solo exhibition of the work of Haitian artist Manuel Mathieu (April 1, 2024). Wednesday, October 25, through March 17, 2024, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6122; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10; free for members, children under 12, and North Miami residents.
November 2023Miami Film Festival Gems. Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival in March gets all the glory, but you'd be a fool not to pay attention to its mini film festival, Gems, which takes place every November. This year, the festival has scored a big name in Hayao Miyazaki, the famed Studio Ghibli director and animator. What perhaps will be his final film — Miyazaki is 82 — The Boy and the Heron will screen alongside new films from Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car). Beyond Japan, expect films like Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, and the Juliette Binoche-led The Taste of Things. Thursday, November 2, through Sunday, November 5, multiple locations; miamifilmfestival.com.
Clyde's. The award-winning company Zoetic Stage puts on the South Florida premiere of Clyde's by Lynn Cottage at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center November 2-19. The play zeros in on a truck-stop sandwich shop offering its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Zoetic's season continues with the world premiere of David Rosenberg's Wicked Child; arguably one of the best musicals ever made, Cabaret; and the world premiere of Cuban Chicken Soup When There's No More Café by Elena Maria Garcia and Stuart Meltzer. Thursday, November 2, through Sunday, November 19, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60.
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Returning for its 38th year, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival will showcase nearly 200 films from 40 countries November 3-16. The opening night film will be The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman and starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Alexandra Shipp. Other highlights include The Senior, based on the true story of Mike Flynt, directed by Rod Lurie; the Cannes hit Robot Dreams; Turkish drama 4 Seasons; and indie comedy Drugstore June. Friday, November 3, through Thursday, November 16, at various locations; fliff.com.
Fall for Dance Now! The Miami Beach Bandshell's resident dance company, Dance Now! Miami, returns with its annual evening of dance under the skies with a preview of its coming season. The company will present excerpts of the autumn classics "Random Patterns of Falling Leaves" and "Glitter Altri/The Others." The performance will also include a presentation by the Dance Now! Youth Ensemble. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; dancenowmiami.org. Tickets cost $5 to $20.
Un Parque en mi Casa. Bilingual theater company Arca Images presents Nilo Cruz's Un Parque en mi Casa (A Park in My House) in Florida for the first time. The semi-autobiographical story is one of Cruz's earliest produced works and will be presented in a new Spanish-language version with simultaneous English translation. Set in 1970 Cuba, the play tells the story of five relatives of an improvised family who await the arrival of a Russian who will live with them as part of an international exchange program. The characters struggle with a life full of changes and uncertainties, a divided country, and an uncertain future. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9, through Saturday, November 11, and 5 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; arcaimages.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30.
"Program I: Viajes." When it comes to contemporary dance, few do it better than Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. The company launches its season at the Dennis C. Moss Center with "Program I: Viajes." Full of Latin flavor, this is an all-new work created for the company by Argentinian choreographer Leonardo Reale that is set to the music of one of the most important Argentine tango composers, Mariano Mores. The dancers will perform Boléro, a ballet that follows the building crescendos of one of Maurice Ravel's most famous Spanish-inspired musical compositions, and the world-premiere commission of Yanis Pikieris' Voyages. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; dimensionsdancemia.com. Tickets cost $25 to $45.
La Traviata. Last performed by the Florida Grand Opera in 2013, Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata will once again hit the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center (November 11-14) and the Broward Center (November 30 and December 2). Under the director of Chia Patiño, FGO's production stars Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta Valéry, Pavel Petrov as Alfredo Germont, and Troy Cook as Giorgio Germont. The opera, sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations, tells the story of Violetta, the most sought-after courtesan in Paris, with whom Alfredo falls in love, hoping to save her from suffering. However, Alfredo's father, Giorgio, has other plans for his son to save the family from ruin. FGO's season includes I Pagliacci (January 27-February 10, 2024) and La Bohème (April 6-May 4, 2024). 7 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts; 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 30, and Saturday, December 2, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; fgo.org. Tickets cost $22 to $230.
Small Press Fair. The Small Press Fair returns for an eighth edition of the two-day event highlighting local and regional artists, printmakers, booksellers, publishers, authors, poets, bookmakers, designers, and zinesters. There'll be live demos and a larger-than-life steamroller printing event. Exhibitors from all over Florida will attend to show, sell, and exchange printed media. This year's exhibitors include Jitney Books, O, Miami, Marginal Man Works, Paper City Publishing, and Radiator Comics. Best of all: It's free to attend. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, at MAD Art Space, 481 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; spf-ftl.com. Admission is free.
Miami Book Fair. From classic and vintage reads to the forefront of modern literature, the most comprehensive book fair in the U.S. returns with many of the most treasured local and international booksellers and librarians. Celebrating 40 years, the festivities will feature in-person and virtual programs, live entertainment, food vendors, book signings, readings, and educational lectures for all ages. Sunday, November 12, through Sunday, November 19, at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Ticket prices vary.
Miami Short Film Festival. There's no doubt that making a feature film is hard work, but packing a compelling story in a short amount of time is not easy either. The good thing about the short-film format is that the barrier to entry is lower. Every year, the Miami Short Film Festival celebrates the courageous filmmakers who try to tackle this challenge. Its 22nd edition takes place November 17-19 at the New World Center's Wallcast, Regal South Beach, and the Deering Estate. Filmmakers come from all parts of the globe, including the U.S., Canada, France, Finland, and Spain. Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19, at various locations; miamishortfilmfestival.com.
Miami Symphony Orchestra Grand Season Opening. Join the Miami Symphony Orchestra and conductor Eduardo Marturet for the kick-off of the orchestra's 35th season. For its show at the Knight Concert Hall, MISO will perform the world premiere of "Intuiciones para contrabajo y orquesta," composed by Tulio Cremisini, and a commissioned work. The night will also feature Antonín Dvořák's "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G minor, Op. 33," performed by pianist Andreas Boyde, and Dvorak's "Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88." 6 p.m. November 19, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $139.
La Gringa. Presented by City Theatre, Carmen Rivera's La Gringa is a poignant comedy about a young woman's search for identity. Maria Elena Garcia visits her family in Puerto Rico during the Christmas holidays and plans to connect with her homeland. Although this is her first trip to Puerto Rico, she has an intense love for the island. However, once Maria is there, she realizes that Puerto Rico does not welcome her with open arms. City Theatre is best known for the annual Summer Shorts series, which gives fledgling playwrights a chance to develop all-new short plays. Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 17, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60.
December 2023Anne Duk Hee Jordan's "I will always weather with you." During Miami Art Week, the Bass will debut Anne Duk Hee Jordan's "I will always weather with you," a large-scale multisensory exhibition that uses technology to examine the perseverance of life on Earth against the increasing challenges of climate change. The Korean-born, Berlin-based artist uses videos, installations, sound, and kinetic objects to create enveloping environments that draw visitors into dialogue with natural phenomena, technology, and art. The exhibition will include three zones analogous to the experience of land, water, and air. Monday, December 4, through June 23, 2024, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-985-1296; thebass.org. Tickets cost $8 to $15; free for members, children 6 and under, and Miami Beach residents.
"Ahmed Morsi in New York: Elegy of the Sea." The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will have already opened up an Art Week-worthy exhibition, "Charles Gaines: 1992-2023," in November, but during the first week of December, the museum will also open "Ahmed Morsi in New York: Elegy of the Sea," a retrospective on the painter, poet, and critic Ahmed Morsi, who only recently has been gaining recognition in the West. "Elegy of the Sea" brings together several paintings from 1983 to 2012 that the artist made in New York, where he currently lives. Also opening on the same day is artist Sasha Gordon's first solo museum presentation and newly commissioned work by photographer Anne Collier. Tuesday, December 5, through April 28, 2024, at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.
Art Basel Miami Beach. Since its debut in 2002, Art Basel's Miami Beach presentation has become one of the most important art fairs in the Americas. This year's fair will see nearly 300 galleries from 33 countries at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Five Miami-based galleries have been selected to exhibit this year, the highest number so far. Veterans David Castillo and Frederic Snitzer Gallery will return to the main section, while Central Fine will feature local abstract painter Loriel Beltrán in the Nova section. Spinello Projects, who presented in Nova last year, moves to Positions with work from 26-year-old queer Puerto Rican painter Esaí Alfredo. New to the fair is Piero Atchugarry Gallery, showing artwork by the late Uruguayan artist Nelson Ramos in the Survey section. Preview days Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7; public days Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets $58 to $2,200.
January 2024Miami Beach Antique Show. More than 600 accessories, artwork, furniture, and home décor vendors will participate in the 59th-annual Miami Beach Antique Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center January 11-15. Dealers will sell highly sought-after pieces by Louis Comfort Tiffany, Cartier, Andy Warhol, and Rolex. If it all sounds too overwhelming, the event offers free guided tours through the show, plus free educational sessions on tips and best ethics on the art of antique shopping. Thursday, January 11, through Monday, January 15, 2024, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; originalmiamibeachantiqueshow.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50.
Miami Jewish Film Festival. The largest Jewish film festival in the world returns with two weeks of screenings and events led by emerging and established filmmakers representing more than 25 countries. Since its establishment in 1996, the Miami Jewish Film Festival has become a core cultural event for the city. Led by executive director Igor Shteyrenberg, the festival has continued to grow in scope and influence, becoming one of the most respected film festivals in the region. Thursday, January 11, through Thursday, January 25, 2024, at various locations; miamijewishfilmfestival.org. Ticket prices vary.
Beaux Arts Festival of Art. The longest-running juried art festival in Miami, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art, takes place January 13-14 on the University of Miami campus, across from the Wastco Center. The festival's primary goal is to support the Lowe Art Museum and children's community outreach program. Expect to find more than 150 exhibitors, a children's art tent, marketplace, beer garden, and live entertainment. Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; beauxartsmiami.org. Admission is free.
February 2024The Girls of Summer. Florida's longest-running Black theater company, the M Ensemble, presents The Girls of Summer, written by NAACP Award-winner Layon Gray. The play examines racism, deceit, and betrayal after the coach of an all-Black female basketball team is found dead in 1945 Chicago. The M Ensemble was founded in 1971 by T. G. Cooper on the campus of the University of Miami. Cofounder Shirley Richardson continues to lead the company as its artistic director. Thursday, February 8, through Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; themensemble.com. Ticket prices TBA.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, again taking over Bayshore Drive with rows and rows of artists. The outdoor art fair has always encompassed the spirit of the neighborhood, back when it was considered the city's art district — long before developers took hold of Wynwood. Beyond art, the festival offers culinary events, kid-friendly programming, and live music. Saturday, February 17, through Monday, February 19, at S. Bayshore Drive between McFarland Road and Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove; cgaf.com. Ticket prices TBA.
Gay8. Every February, Gay8 celebrates the intersectionality of being Latinx and queer. The one-day festival takes over Calle Ocho in Little Havana with everything from drag shows to live music and dance parties. There will be plenty of food, clothing vendors, and LGBTQ organizations to visit along the strip. Sunday, February 18, at SW Eighth Street between 13th and 17th avenues; gay8festival.com. Admission is free.