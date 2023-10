Your Guide to the Essential Events During the 2023-24 Miami Arts Season

October 2023

GableStage kicked off its 25th anniversary season on September 30 with the Miami premiere of August Wilson's. Co-conceived with Todd Kriedler, the one-man show is an autobiographical tour de force in which the late Pulitzer Prize-winner takes audiences on a voyage from being a young poet in Pittsburgh's Hill District to his encounters with racism, music, love, and friendships. GableStage's production, which runs through October 22, stars Miami native Melvin Huffnagle under the direction of Carey Brianna. The company's season continues with Larissa FastHorse's(November 18-December 10), the Miami premiere of Jon Marans'(January 13-February 4, 2024),(March 16-April 14, 2024) by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, and Alexis Scheer's(May 18-June 9, 2024).Playwright Terrence McNally'sfirst opened off-Broadway in 1994, moving to the Great White Way the following year. It won several prizes, including Tony and Drama Desk awards and recognition from the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Obie Awards. The play follows a group of eight gay friends as they vacation in upstate New York. Michael Leeds directs Island City's take on the dramedy, running October 12-November 5. The company will follow up with(January 18-February 11, 2024), the lesbian comedy(April 11-May 5, 2024),(May 30-June 23, 2024), and(August 29-September 22, 2024).Dancer and choreographer Rosie Herrera presentsat the Miami Theater Center on October 13 and 14. This is the first time the New World School of the Arts alum presents the work in her hometown, which deconstructs what it means to believe in magic and how that bleeds into one's constructions of spirituality and understanding of romance. It's the second work in a trilogy by Herrera that uses religious iconography to explore themes of romance.Loxen Production is staging Mel Brooks'with a South Florida-born and -bred cast starting October 13 at the Manuel Artime Theater. This is the final production of the company's 2023 season, which kicked off within January, followed byin April.is based on the 1976 comedy film of the same name, with Brooks returning to write the book and music for the stage production that made its Broadway debut in 2007. Loxen's show is led by Benjamin Leon IV, who will star as the titular character.You won't find any blue-chip art here, but you might stumble on an emerging artist or two lining Las Olas Boulevard during the two-day festival. The artists will be on hand to discuss their works on display, take commissions for pieces, and explain their techniques. Here, you can purchase art at an affordable price, away from the high-pressure atmosphere of other fairs.Led by artistic director Stéphane Denève, the New World Symphony takes the stage at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall inside the New World Center to present the suite fromby Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. This is one of the symphony's first orchestra concerts of the season and the first Wallcast concert, which will see the entire performance broadcast for free for those gathered outside in SoundScape Park. Peter Lieberson's "Neruda Songs" and James Lee III's "Visions of Cahokia" will also be performed in the program.Miami Beach-based theater company Miami New Drama launches its season with the world premiere of Moisés Kaufman's play. An adaptation of the novel by Venezuelan author Jonathan Jakubowicz, the play follows Juan Planchard, a young Venezuelan whose fervent belief in President Hugo Chávez's ideology is matched only by his thirst for personal gain. The show is a co-production with New York City's Tectonic Theater Project and will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles to ensure a broader audience can enjoy the work. Miami New Drama's season continues withat the Rubell Museum (February 2024);, written and directed by Nilo Cruz (January 18-February 11, 2024); and the world premiere of Nicholas Griffin's(April 4-28, 2024).The Fort Lauderdale edition of the Outshine Film Festival kicks off October 19, with ten days of the best of LGBTQ cinema. New this year will be its Outshine After Dark at the Paradigm Cinemas Gateway Fort Lauderdale, focusing on queer horror and thrillers. The lineup includes(Egypt),(Argentina, France, and Italy),(Spain), and(Mexico). This year's centerpiece film will be the fantasy summer romance. The movie follows a musician who wears charisma as camouflage and a carefree kid about to run away with the circus as they fall in love at first sight. Once the Fort Lauderdale edition wraps up, expect the Miami edition to return April 2024.With the 2023-24 season marking the 40th anniversary of George Balanchine's death, Miami City Ballet celebrates the master. It all starts with the company's "Fall Mix," which lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center October 20-22 and at the Broward Center October 28 and 29. Dancers will perform Balanchine's iconic, which is heralded for launching a new direction in classical ballet, veering away from storytelling to impassioned, plotless movement. Also part of the program are Twyla Tharp'sand the world premiere of Jamar Roberts'. Further down the pipeline, MCB will do its annual performance of(December 8-30), followed by "Winter Mix" (February 3-18) and "Spring Mix" (March 8-24). The season concludes with the most famous ballet of them all,(April 18-May 12), praised by thewhen the company performed it during the 2021-22 season.Detroit native Jamea Richmond-Edwards' work explores Afro-futurism and Black mythologies, which will be highlighted in the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami's exhibition "Ancient Future." The show spotlights her signature vibrant paints, film explorations, and immersive installations. The museum is also set to showcase "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América" (November 1-March 17, 2024), highlighting the late Cuban artist's work; "Light Play" (April 1, 2024), which will see curator Adeze Wilford pull from the museum's permanent collection pieces that engage with light; and a solo exhibition of the work of Haitian artist Manuel Mathieu (April 1, 2024).Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival in March gets all the glory, but you'd be a fool not to pay attention to its mini film festival, Gems, which takes place every November. This year, the festival has scored a big name in Hayao Miyazaki, the famed Studio Ghibli director and animator. What perhaps will be his final film — Miyazaki is 82 —will screen alongside new films from Hirokazu Kore-eda () and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (). Beyond Japan, expect films like Palme d'Or winner, directed by Justine Triet, and the Juliette Binoche-led. Thursday, November 2, through Sunday, November 5, multiple locations; miamifilmfestival.com The award-winning company Zoetic Stage puts on the South Florida premiere ofby Lynn Cottage at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center November 2-19. The play zeros in on a truck-stop sandwich shop offering its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Zoetic's season continues with the world premiere of David Rosenberg's; arguably one of the best musicals ever made,; and the world premiere ofby Elena Maria Garcia and Stuart Meltzer.Returning for its 38th year, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival will showcase nearly 200 films from 40 countries November 3-16. The opening night film will be, directed by Robert Schwartzman and starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Alexandra Shipp. Other highlights include, based on the true story of Mike Flynt, directed by Rod Lurie; the Cannes hit; Turkish drama; and indie comedyThe Miami Beach Bandshell's resident dance company, Dance Now! Miami, returns with its annual evening of dance under the skies with a preview of its coming season. The company will present excerpts of the autumn classics "Random Patterns of Falling Leaves" and "Glitter Altri/The Others." The performance will also include a presentation by the Dance Now! Youth Ensemble.Two of Miami's best, Richard Blanco and Vanessa Garcia, have teamed up to write, the story of a Cuban-American baker named Beatriz in Maine as she tries to determine whether she should stay with the community she's developed or reunite with her estranged mother in Miami. The play's Miami premiere kicks off Actors' Playhouse's 36th season. The company's jam-packed season continues with(January 31-February 25, 2024), the revival(March 27-April 14, 2024),(May 15-June 9, 2024), and the folk-punk musical(July 17-August 11, 2024).Bilingual theater company Arca Images presents Nilo Cruz's) in Florida for the first time. The semi-autobiographical story is one of Cruz's earliest produced works and will be presented in a new Spanish-language version with simultaneous English translation. Set in 1970 Cuba, the play tells the story of five relatives of an improvised family who await the arrival of a Russian who will live with them as part of an international exchange program. The characters struggle with a life full of changes and uncertainties, a divided country, and an uncertain future.When it comes to contemporary dance, few do it better than Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. The company launches its season at the Dennis C. Moss Center with "Program I: Viajes." Full of Latin flavor, this is an all-new work created for the company by Argentinian choreographer Leonardo Reale that is set to the music of one of the most important Argentine tango composers, Mariano Mores. The dancers will perform, a ballet that follows the building crescendos of one of Maurice Ravel's most famous Spanish-inspired musical compositions, and the world-premiere commission of Yanis Pikieris'Last performed by the Florida Grand Opera in 2013, Giuseppe Verdi'swill once again hit the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center (November 11-14) and the Broward Center (November 30 and December 2). Under the director of Chia Patiño, FGO's production stars Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta Valéry, Pavel Petrov as Alfredo Germont, and Troy Cook as Giorgio Germont. The opera, sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations, tells the story of Violetta, the most sought-after courtesan in Paris, with whom Alfredo falls in love, hoping to save her from suffering. However, Alfredo's father, Giorgio, has other plans for his son to save the family from ruin. FGO's season includes(January 27-February 10, 2024) and(April 6-May 4, 2024).The Small Press Fair returns for an eighth edition of the two-day event highlighting local and regional artists, printmakers, booksellers, publishers, authors, poets, bookmakers, designers, and zinesters. There'll be live demos and a larger-than-life steamroller printing event. Exhibitors from all over Florida will attend to show, sell, and exchange printed media. This year's exhibitors include Jitney Books, O, Miami, Marginal Man Works, Paper City Publishing, and Radiator Comics. Best of all: It's free to attend.From classic and vintage reads to the forefront of modern literature, the most comprehensive book fair in the U.S. returns with many of the most treasured local and international booksellers and librarians. Celebrating 40 years, the festivities will feature in-person and virtual programs, live entertainment, food vendors, book signings, readings, and educational lectures for all ages.The recent Broadway revival of, the musical made famous by Barbra Streisand, has been getting more press, not necessarily because of what's happening on stage, but because of all the casting drama. Even the U.S. tour hasn't been spared from controversy, with the internet upset that Cuban-American actress Katerina McCrimmon was cast in the role of Fanny Brice, a Jewish vaudeville star. You can be the judge when the McCrimmon-ledmakes its way to the Broward Center. Here's hoping "Don't Rain on My Parade" doesn't become a prophecy. The performing art center's Broadway season also features(December 12-17),(January 9-21, 2024),(March 5-17, 2024),(April 9-21, 2024), and(June 11-16, 2024).There's no doubt that making a feature film is hard work, but packing a compelling story in a short amount of time is not easy either. The good thing about the short-film format is that the barrier to entry is lower. Every year, the Miami Short Film Festival celebrates the courageous filmmakers who try to tackle this challenge. Its 22nd edition takes place November 17-19 at the New World Center's Wallcast, Regal South Beach, and the Deering Estate. Filmmakers come from all parts of the globe, including the U.S., Canada, France, Finland, and Spain.Join the Miami Symphony Orchestra and conductor Eduardo Marturet for the kick-off of the orchestra's 35th season. For its show at the Knight Concert Hall, MISO will perform the world premiere ofIntuiciones para contrabajo y orquesta," composed by Tulio Cremisini, and a commissioned work. The night will also feature Antonín Dvořák's "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G minor, Op. 33," performed by pianist Andreas Boyde, and Dvorak's "Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88."Presented by City Theatre, Carmen Rivera'sis a poignant comedy about a young woman's search for identity. Maria Elena Garcia visits her family in Puerto Rico during the Christmas holidays and plans to connect with her homeland. Although this is her first trip to Puerto Rico, she has an intense love for the island. However, once Maria is there, she realizes that Puerto Rico does not welcome her with open arms. City Theatre is best known for the annual Summer Shorts series, which gives fledgling playwrights a chance to develop all-new short plays.During Miami Art Week, the Bass will debut Anne Duk Hee Jordan's "I will always weather with you," a large-scale multisensory exhibition that uses technology to examine the perseverance of life on Earth against the increasing challenges of climate change. The Korean-born, Berlin-based artist uses videos, installations, sound, and kinetic objects to create enveloping environments that draw visitors into dialogue with natural phenomena, technology, and art. The exhibition will include three zones analogous to the experience of land, water, and air.The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will have already opened up an Art Week-worthy exhibition, "Charles Gaines: 1992-2023," in November, but during the first week of December, the museum will also open "Ahmed Morsi in New York: Elegy of the Sea," a retrospective on the painter, poet, and critic Ahmed Morsi, who only recently has been gaining recognition in the West. "Elegy of the Sea" brings together several paintings from 1983 to 2012 that the artist made in New York, where he currently lives. Also opening on the same day is artist Sasha Gordon's first solo museum presentation and newly commissioned work by photographer Anne Collier.Based on the 1990 romantic comedy,lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center December 5-10. The musical features an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by director Garry Marshall. If you're a fan of the movie, you can rest assured that you'll love the musical, as it follows the movie's plot beat by beat. Like the Julia Roberts-starring film, the musical milks the hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold trope for all its worth. The Arsht's Broadway season also features the jukebox musical(January 2-7, 2024), the smash-hit(March 13-24, 2024), and the high-flying spectacle(May 7-12, 2024).Since its debut in 2002, Art Basel's Miami Beach presentation has become one of the most important art fairs in the Americas. This year's fair will see nearly 300 galleries from 33 countries at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Five Miami-based galleries have been selected to exhibit this year, the highest number so far. Veterans David Castillo and Frederic Snitzer Gallery will return to the main section, while Central Fine will feature local abstract painter Loriel Beltrán in the Nova section. Spinello Projects, who presented in Nova last year, moves to Positions with work from 26-year-old queer Puerto Rican painter Esaí Alfredo. New to the fair is Piero Atchugarry Gallery, showing artwork by the late Uruguayan artist Nelson Ramos in the Survey section.More than 600 accessories, artwork, furniture, and home décor vendors will participate in the 59th-annual Miami Beach Antique Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center January 11-15. Dealers will sell highly sought-after pieces by Louis Comfort Tiffany, Cartier, Andy Warhol, and Rolex. If it all sounds too overwhelming, the event offers free guided tours through the show, plus free educational sessions on tips and best ethics on the art of antique shopping.The largest Jewish film festival in the world returns with two weeks of screenings and events led by emerging and established filmmakers representing more than 25 countries. Since its establishment in 1996, the Miami Jewish Film Festival has become a core cultural event for the city. Led by executive director Igor Shteyrenberg, the festival has continued to grow in scope and influence, becoming one of the most respected film festivals in the region.Presented by the Miami Design Preservation League, Art Deco Weekend celebrates the region's signature architectural system. The arts décoratifs (AKA art deco) became a symbol of prosperity and modernity when it flourished in the 1910s and 1920s. It's hard to express how important the style is to South Florida and Miami Beach. It lured tourists to the area during the Roaring Twenties through the pre-World War II era. After Miami Beach fell into disrepair, South Beach deco gems helped reignite interest in the city. If that's not worth celebrating, then what is? Art Deco Weekend includes a vendor market, guided tours, and parties.The longest-running juried art festival in Miami, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art, takes place January 13-14 on the University of Miami campus, across from the Wastco Center. The festival's primary goal is to support the Lowe Art Museum and children's community outreach program. Expect to find more than 150 exhibitors, a children's art tent, marketplace, beer garden, and live entertainment.Florida's longest-running Black theater company, the M Ensemble, presents, written by NAACP Award-winner Layon Gray. The play examines racism, deceit, and betrayal after the coach of an all-Black female basketball team is found dead in 1945 Chicago. The M Ensemble was founded in 1971 by T. G. Cooper on the campus of the University of Miami. Cofounder Shirley Richardson continues to lead the company as its artistic director.The Coconut Grove Arts Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, again taking over Bayshore Drive with rows and rows of artists. The outdoor art fair has always encompassed the spirit of the neighborhood, back when it was considered the city's art district — long before developers took hold of Wynwood. Beyond art, the festival offers culinary events, kid-friendly programming, and live music.Every February, Gay8 celebrates the intersectionality of being Latinx and queer. The one-day festival takes over Calle Ocho in Little Havana with everything from drag shows to live music and dance parties. There will be plenty of food, clothing vendors, and LGBTQ organizations to visit along the strip.