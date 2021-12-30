Where to Watch New Year’s Eve 2024 Fireworks in Miami

Bayfront New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve Celebration at Collins Park

Ocean Drive New Year's Eve Fireworks

The Biltmore's New Year's Eve Celebration and Fireworks

NightGarden Miami: A Magical Light Experience

There's only one way to usher in the new year: with a bang. All across Miami, the New Year's Eve fireworks displays will help add to the celebrations welcoming 2024.From public displays to ticketed galas, here are your best options for fireworks on New Year's Eve in Miami.Taking place in what's often considered the city's front yard, Bayfront Park's end-of-the-year celebration has it all: live music, the Big Orange, and, of course, fireworks. The party kicks off at 6 p.m., and you'll want to arrive early to claim a good spot. More than a dozen performers will entertain the crowd, with Cuban-American music legend Willy Chirino and jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval serving as headliners. For $199, you can enjoy the VIP experience, which includes an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, a complimentary Champagne toast, and private restrooms.One of two big public firework displays happening in Miami Beach, this one will be soundtracked by Orchestra Miami, who is performing alongside multilingual trio the Latin Divos. Free and open to the public, VIP packages are available starting at $120, including a Champagne toast at midnight, premium seating, and access to concessions.Head to Lummus Park around midnight, look up, and prepare to be amazed. The City of Miami Beach's shindig always dazzles beachside — and it's totally free. Making things easier to navigate, Ocean Drive will be closed starting Friday, December 29, through Monday, January 1. Arrive early and grab a space at the park or a nearby restaurant or bar.This one comes with a fee — it's the Biltmore, after all. The historic Coral Gables hotel is throwing a gala-like affair with food stations, desserts, a Champagne toast, a premium open bar, and party favors. And, yes, there will be a fireworks show over the golf course at midnight. If you'd rather experience the fireworks for free, you can find a spot near the golf course and watch the fireworks from your car.Even if you have experienced the lights at NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the magic will be taken to another level on New Year's Eve. In addition to the illuminated fairyland, a fireworks display at 9 p.m. is happening on December 31. If you haven't checked out NightGarden, the experience wraps up on January 7.