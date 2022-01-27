The Ten Best Valentine's Day Events in Miami

click to enlarge Make your own candles with 8:Twenty8. Photo by Rejohan Perkins

Forever Lit: Valentine's Day Edition

click to enlarge Take it off with Erika Moon. Photo courtesy of Erika Moon's Burlesque

Valentine's Cabaret Follies

Phreshly Erotic Sip and Paint

Painting with a Twist

click to enlarge Love hits the high seas with Poseidon Ferry. Photo by Scott Siskin/Middle Drawer Productions

Love at Sea Cruise

click to enlarge The Social Hub brings a Valentine's Day photo-op to Brickell City Center. Photo by Kenny Daniels

Valentine's Day Wall

click to enlarge Set the mood on Valentine's Day with the Listeso String Quartet. Photo courtesy of Fever

Candlelight Valentine's Day Special

click to enlarge Find your center at 1 Hotel South Beach. Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Share the Love

click to enlarge Enjoy the mild weather and good company at Deering Estate. Photo by Chris Sosa Photography

Moonlight and Music Valentine's Day Concert

click to enlarge Andrea Bocelli brings his majestic voice to FLA Live Arena. Photo by Giovanni De Sandre

Andrea Bocelli In Concert for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day falls on an inconvenient Monday this year. And complicating things further is that the Super Bowl takes place the day before. This means that, more so than usual, Valentine's celebrations will likely be spread out over a few days.can't tell you when to celebrate the holiday — that depends on your schedule and how invested you are in the big game. But we do have some recommendations as to where you should celebrate it.Anyone can buy candles for Valentine's Day. Why not get creative and make them yourself? Local candle company 8:Twenty8 is hosting a Valentine's edition of its Forever Lit candlemaking class at Sweet Delight Cheesecakes. Supplies and cheesecake will be provided. Feel free to bring your own wine.Vegas-style showgirls and cancan dancers take over FunDimension's courtyard in this one-night-only show from burlesque star and producer Erika Moon. The cabaret and burlesque are on the traditional side and include elaborate costumes and dance numbers inspired by the Moulin Rouge. Oh la la!You know how the sip and paint concept works, right? This is like the R-rated version of that. Phreshly Erotic Sip and Paint — which welcomes guests to wear lingerie or pajamas — promises a more risqué evening with sexually suggestive painting, performances, and vendors. In other words, don't come here and expect just to paint a tree.For a more traditional painting experience, there's this BYOB sip-and-paint franchise. The Coral Gables location has several time slots to choose from during the holiday, each with its own Valentine's artwork for you to paint along with the instructor. Want to bring the kids? The early time slots are dedicated to families.The Poseidon Ferry has got you covered for Valentine's. Not is it offering a romantic cruise with the skyline in the background, but Poseidon has taken care of the flowers and candy for you. Each woman will receive a rose and a small box of chocolates.Say cheese at the Social Hub's entrance, which will have a Valentine's theme for photo purposes, free of charge. If you want to go inside this Brickell City Centre selfie museum and snap pics in front of its 20 colorful backdrops, admission is $5 off the normal price.The Candlelight concert series prides itself on its ambiance. These shows surround their performers with candles — we're talking tons of them — to create a unique candle-lit live music experience. See for yourself at Candlelight's four Valentine's-themed shows featuring Listeso String Quartet. The tentative playlist for both nights consists of classic love songs, from Henry Mancini's "Moon River" to Radiohead's "True Love Waits."Learn how to connect with your better half through mindful breathwork, guided meditation, and movement flow at this mediation class on the beach. Guests can also participate in a guided letter-writing activity accompanied by music and a complimentary glass of rosé.Grab a blanket or lawn chairs and spend Valentine's Day under the stars at Deering Estate's annual outdoor concert. You can pack a picnic basket for the occasion, but if that sounds like a pain, you can pre-order your food in advance from Joanna's Marketplace or buy food from the on-site vendors. As for the musical acts, The French Horn Collective will open the concert and, as usual, soulful singer Keba will headline.The Italian tenor is hitting the road to celebrate Valentine's Day once again, as is tradition. And as usual, there's a Florida stop on thetour. Bocelli will perform his most lovey-dovey material — including songs from his most recent album,— this time around in Sunrise.