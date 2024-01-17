Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Bring Comedic Chops to Hard Rock Live

You know them from Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation, and so much more, and the award-winning actresses, authors, and producers are bringing that BFF comedy charm to South Florida on Sunday, January 21.
"It's going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, and we don't know what else yet. But it's going to be awesome," Tina Fey said when introducing the Restless Leg Tour on social media. And if the previously sold-out dates are any sign of what's to come — the tour has been going on strong since early 2023 — the show at Hard Rock Live will be one of the funniest ways to battle the Sunday scaries.
From coverage on social media, it's evident that you can expect lots of glamour (see: costume changes), stand-up (from them, not us), and a sit-down (them talking to us). It will be exciting to see how they combine their collective career histories in a 100-minute performance.
Here are a few things we're hoping to see:
Talk of Their FriendshipThey've been friends for more than 30 years — that's a long time for two women to stay close friends in Hollywood. They've done movies together. They've written together. They hosted the Golden Globes together — four times. They've done so much together and apart. How did their friendship stand the test of time?
Talk of SNLThe late '90s and early aughts on SNL were funny. We'll admit that. And that's in large part to Fey and Poehler. Will they do a Weekend Update segment together? Bring back some of their lauded skits like "Mom Jeans"?
Talk of 30 RockSpeaking of Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey's 30 Rock, in which Amy Poehler guest-starred occasionally, is a loosely based iteration. And whether you saw it when it first came out (2006-2013) or caught its seven seasons on reruns, you know there was a large cast of characters. Will any of them make it to the South Florida show? Will Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, or Jane Krakowski stop by to regale us with memories of working with the ladies?
Talk of Mean GirlsMultiple generations can relate to Mean Girls, whether it be the 2004 movie, the musical on Broadway, or the new musical film that came last week — Fey had a part in all of it. Amy Poehler was the "cool mom" in the original movie. How has this cult-classic film lived on through so many iterations for 20-plus years? Will they talk about what it was like to be a part of such a pop-culture phenomenon? Will "fetch" finally happen? There's only one way to find out.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. 6 p.m. Sunday, January 21, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $95 to $305 via ticketmaster.com.